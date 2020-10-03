Their view: RBG & RSMs: A Match Made in Heaven?

In the spring of 1972, I was a young biology teacher in a Chicago public school. I was passionate, energetic, and—according to my doctor—in excellent health. I was almost seven months pregnant, gracefully draped in a lab coat on most days. When news of my impending joy reached the administration, I was suspended — sent home that very day. In the early 1970s, Chicago teachers were not permitted to work past the fifth month of pregnancy.
I have not told that story in decades, but it is on my mind now because of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — the Notorious RBG. What was my dismissal if not “on the basis of sex?” (Not one of my male colleagues was sent packing two months before the arrival of his first child!)
As president of Misericordia University now, I’m aware of how unimaginable my students would find such discrimination, since today many expectant mothers work right up to delivery. And yet, part of what makes it “unimaginable” is that the history of our struggle for equality is so quickly forgotten. We need the powerful stories of an RBG — or, this summer, a John Lewis — to remind us how costly were the rights we now take for granted.
Here at Misericordia, we just celebrated Mercy Heritage Week, Sept. 20 through 25, remembering the legacy of countless other women who fought — and continue to fight — for justice. The Religious Sisters of Mercy (RSMs) were founded on Sept. 24, 1831 by Catherine McAuley in Ireland, taking a special vow of service to the poor, sick and uneducated. They reached the Wyoming Valley area of Pennsylvania in 1875 and — after establishing a number of ministries as well as caring for victims of the 1918 influenza pandemic — founded College Misericordia in 1924.
My first experience with the Sisters of Mercy was in grade school in Chicago and, then, many years later at Gwynedd Mercy University near Philadelphia, where I served as president for 15 years. My brief high school teaching career had led to a long and fruitful tenure in higher education, but even there — working for universities founded by orders of religious men — I learned that “if I wanted to move up, I had to move out.” Interestingly, I now serve on the Board of Trustees of one of those institutions.
“Nothing is more important,” Mother Catherine McAuley once said, “than the careful education of women.”
Although Misericordia has been co-ed for almost 50 years, the Sisters’ Critical Concern for Women remains at the heart of our education. “We believe that women’s education, health and spirituality need special attention. … We advocate for equal pay, for services for domestic violence victims, and for the rights of girls and women in especially repressive societies.” (Sisters of Mercy of the Americas).
This particular care for women joins the RSMs four other Critical Concerns — Earth, Immigration, Non-Violence and Racism — in inspiring advocacy for the rights of the most vulnerable.
So, what does a group of Catholic nuns have in common with a Jewish Supreme Court justice? More than you might think! Like RBG, the RSMs did not let the fact that they were women keep them from professional accomplishment. They led colleges and hospitals long before those roles were customary for women, as their religious habits opened doors closed to their female peers.
Like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the sisters and those women and men who are part of the “Circle of Mercy” today do not seek to go through those doors alone, but to hold them open for all people, especially those for whom justice has been too long deferred or denied.
And, like the sisters, RBG found inspiration in her faith. Upon Ginsberg’s death, the Times of Israel noted her words to the American Jewish Committee in 1996: “The demand for justice runs through the entirety of the Jewish tradition. I hope, in my years on the bench of the Supreme Court of the United States, I will have the strength and courage to remain constant in the service of that demand.”
I imagine a conversation between her and Mother McAuley in heaven. What would they be discussing? Topics could include the dignity of each person, the empowerment of women or the demands of faith translated into feisty action.
And speaking of action … you may wonder what became of my unemployed self, with almost two months to wait for my son’s arrival. I picked up the phone and called the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The ACLU took my case, to which we added another plaintiff – a teacher earlier in her pregnancy. The discriminatory rule was upended, and pregnant public school teachers in Chicago became free to work as long as their health permitted.
At a Harvard University luncheon just five years ago, Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”
Those who follow in the footsteps of Catherine McAuley and her Sisters of Mercy would heartily concur.
Kathleen Owens, Ph.D., is President of Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania.