You’re tired of the pandemic.

I get it.

In some way, we’ve all been exhausted by the novel coronavirus, from those who’ve had their incomes disrupted to those who feel they’ve been working non-stop since COVID-19 infections first reached our communities.

I’m tired.

I’m tired of not seeing my family in person and having to communicate with my colleagues — who are fighting daily to keep their communities well — through computer screens.

When we look at a broad swath of society, we all have very personal and unique reasons to want this pandemic to be over.

But there’s compelling evidence that now is not the time to relax your efforts to stay safe; it’s the time to adopt methods that, if we work together, will get us through the largest spike in infections we’ve seen since the pandemic began.

On Oct. 31, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 99,750 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the United States, breaking daily records set several times in the week prior.

To put that trend into a more regional context, Geisinger is treating as many hospitalized Covid patients now as we were in early May, and the patients keep coming. That volume was an increase of 15 patients systemwide compared to just seven days earlier.

It’s also worrisome that the busiest hospitals in the system, Covid-wise, are in the East.

As recently as Oct. 23, Geisinger Community Medical Center was on critical care redirect, which meant patients in need of intensive care were being transferred to other hospitals. Fortunately, that need didn’t last long, but the point is that this most recent wave of cases has hospitals and health systems on or nearing that threshold.

COVID fatigue, a term being used widely now to describe the weariness felt globally from dealing with the virus, is real, and many of us have legitimate reasons for wanting or needing the pandemic to be over.

It may be months since you’ve had a consistent paycheck. You have every right to seek and maintain employment to support yourself or your family.

You may be a business owner, anxious that this prolonged interruption to commerce in our country will lead to economic collapse. Your concerns are logical and should be acknowledged.

Perhaps you are working from home with one or more children who either need to be homeschooled because of the pandemic or are home because you have no other options for daily childcare. Your newly bestowed role of parent, professional, teacher and caregiver is a staggering accomplishment you should be applauded for but also relieved of.

Maybe the social isolation has gotten to you, as it has us all. Spending so many months away from family, friends and colleagues is draining, and we need to recognize that we’re not meant to be alone and connect with one another virtually or at a distance.

But for all these worries — which, I repeat, are reasonable concerns — there’s only one solution.

In the absence of a viable vaccine, the only chance we have to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, keep our hospitals and health systems from getting overwhelmed, and prevent unnecessary deaths among the most vulnerable in our population, we need to embrace physical distancing, masking and respiratory hygiene practices.

Stay away from large gatherings, and stay more than six feet from others when you must be in public. If you’re feeling ill, don’t leave home unless you need to seek care. If you feel you may have COVID-19, reach out to your primary care physician or call the Geisinger COVID-19 hotline at 570-284-3657.

Wear a mask whenever you are among people who do not live in your household.

And make sure you are washing your hands or using hand sanitizer regularly and refraining from touching your face.

This is it folks. This is our way back to a better economy, steady paychecks, safe schools and day cares, and a mode of life that offers a bit more normalcy and a bit less anxiety.

But it’s up to us. It’s in our hands, and we must to do it together.