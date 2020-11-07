🔊 Listen to this

If Donald Trump ends up getting kicked out of the White House, it seems fitting that African Americans would be the ones to give him the final shove out the door.

After all the ballots are counted, African Americans could end up bringing down a president who claims to have done more for the Black community than anyone since Abraham Lincoln.

Black people always knew that was a lie. They also knew that the moment Trump considered them to be useless to his political agenda, he would toss them aside the way he does everyone who gets in his way.

So on Tuesday, African Americans let Trump know exactly how they feel about him.

He received only about 12% of the Black vote, according to CNN exit polls. It was higher than the 8% he got in 2016, but it was only a smidgen of the 87% Democrat Joe Biden received.

The showdown between Trump and African Americans was inevitable. Discontent had been simmering since early in his presidency when Trump seemed to open his arms to anyone who could help him win, including neo-Nazis.

Still, Trump always tried to keep a few African Americans dangling round. He would occasionally invite them to the White House for a photo op. One or two of them always would be seated in prominent positions at his campaign rallies so they could be in full view of the TV cameras. And occasionally, he would offer organizations and community representatives a few promises that he had no intention of keeping.

This week, African Americans showed him how fed up they were.

Black voters in urban areas of several battleground states came through in the waning hours of election night to give Biden’s presidential bid a riveting burst of energy.

The next day, after millions of absentee ballots were counted, Biden was projected to win Michigan and Wisconsin, victories that narrowed Trump’s path to reelection. Votes were still being counted in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada.

Black voters came through for Biden, just as they did in primary elections, giving him a clear path to the White House. In doing so, they sent a strong message to Trump. And he sent one right back to them.

Fearing that absentee ballots, mostly submitted by African Americans in cities such as Detroit, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, would erase his tenuous lead, Trump went straight to the courts.

By doing so, Trump sought to disenfranchise millions of African American voters. Suddenly, this group of people whom he had tried to woo during the campaign was in his way. They were as worthless to him as a Democrat in solidly red Mississippi.

The lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan laid the groundwork for the president to contest the outcomes in those states. The goal is to have the courts toss some 3.1 million absentee ballots in Michigan, nearly 1.3 million in Georgia and another 2.6 million in Pennsylvania, effectively awarding the presidency to him.

Most African Americans never trusted Trump. The idea that a substantial number of Blacks would join forces with white supremacists, anti-Semites and gun-wielding militia people to grant Trump another four years to spew hate was ludicrous.

Whether Trump ends up winning or losing in the end, the ridiculous assertion that he is a friend to African Americans can finally be put to rest. If things work out the way Black people hope, they will never have to listen to him boast about all he has done for them again.

Most African Americans simply tuned out Trump when he talked about creating the highest unemployment rate ever for Blacks. They knew that the declining unemployment rate began under Barack Obama’s administration.

It is true that the unemployment rate for African Americans reached historic lows prior to the coronavirus pandemic; the declines followed a downward trend that began in 2011. Obama got the Black unemployment rate off to a start, and he maintained the downward trend until he left office.

African Americans suffered disproportionately during the recession created by George W. Bush’s administration, reaching a peak of 16.8% unemployment in March 2010. By January 2017, when Obama left office, Black unemployment had dropped to 7.7%.

The incremental drops since Trump took office are lower than the 9 percentage points it fell under Obama’s watch in the White House.

Black people never trusted Trump. But he didn’t seem to recognize that African American voters are among the most political savvy people around.

They know a lie when they hear it. And they know when they’re being used. They were just waiting for this election to come around so they could prove that he needed them much more than they needed him.