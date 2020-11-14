🔊 Listen to this

It is almost hard to imagine that 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Simon and Garfunkel’s Grammy Award-winning song, “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Paul Simon composed the song while Art Garfunkel performed it as a solo. It went onto become their biggest hit single and is commonly considered their signature song.

Fifty years later, it seems as if we have all spent 2020 swimming in “troubled water.” Between the pandemic, divisive politics, social unrest, economic and financial uncertainty, and many other issues, we are, to borrow some words from the lyrics, sailing in weary, rough and dark times.

Simon and Garfunkel were one of the all-time best duos in music history. Although they parted ways shortly after “Bridge Over Troubled Water” was released, the song was written to offer comfort to those in need. It was inspired by Simon’s interest in gospel music and intended to convey the idea that all of us can be a “bridge” for others to help them move past the tough times or the pain they face.

More than ever, our communities and country need those bridges and that comfort.

The federal and state elections are, for the most part, over, and the United Way of Wyoming Valley congratulates the -president-elect and vice president-elect and all who were victorious in the general election. In the years ahead, we can only hope that all our elected officials can provide the leadership needed to build the bridges to a better future for all.

As much power and influence as a government leader might have, however, you do not have to be an elected official to make a difference in the lives of others. We can all be a bridge and bring comfort to those in need.

While many in the Wyoming Valley are weary and facing rough, dark times, we are fortunate that there are also people in our community who truly care for those less fortunate. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the United Way of Wyoming Valley truly appreciates the kindness of all the many neighbors, partners, donors and volunteers who are helping others navigate the challenges they face.

Although the election is over (and, thankfully, the spam phone calls and the hourly texts have stopped for now), the United Way’s annual campaign continues. Reflective of the times, though, this is a difficult fundraising environment. We continue to ask that if you can help, even a little, to please do so. Your contribution becomes part of the bridge that brings comfort and support to those in need and helps strengthen our community. The investments that support children and families living in poverty are more important than they have ever been.

Seven hundred years before Simon and Garfunkel wrote their greatest hit, Rumi, the poet and theologian whose teachings are still very popular today, also talked about bridges. He once said, “Love is the bridge between you and everything else.”

If our communities and country need more bridges and comfort, what we really need first is more love.

To those who are expressing love by helping children and supporting others through their troubled waters, we are tremendously grateful.

Happy Thanksgiving to all.