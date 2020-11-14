🔊 Listen to this

Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania (FSA) will soon be embarking on its year-long celebration of its 125th year of service.

While much has changed during its corporate life, one thing has not — its mission to serve to empower individuals, seniors and children to build healthier relationships and stronger communities. What is at the motivation for all of this dedicated work? The family. The family, which is the singular most important unit that is at the center of our entire culture, is the focus of all that our employees, board members, trustees, friends, collaborators and stakeholders do. It is even in our name.

If we were not in these unprecedented times, on Friday, Nov. 20, FSA would be holding its 11th annual National Family Week Conference in a large convention center with resource tables, multiple breakout sessions, keynote speakers, sponsors, camaraderie, continuing education credits and so much more.

Over the years, with its many collaborative partners, FSA has tackled such socially relevant topics as substance misuse, opioid use, social determinants of health and had hoped to tackle the very significant topic of mental health in 2020.

But, our thoughtful seminar on this topic will have to hold off until 2021 when FSA and its wonderfully supportive National Family Week Planning Committee and community-wide collaborators can adequately address this important topic. Hopefully, at that time, even if the “new normal,” FSA can bring together hundreds of attendees seeking to address this topic threatening the very fabric or our families. The impact of the event is most significantly FSA’s way of giving back to the community, through low-cost, excellent education, for all of the support that it gives to FSA all year, every year. This is an important regional event that began as a small gathering of folks in a church basement more than 11 years ago to discuss the inappropriateness of spanking.

National Family Week in the United States is traditionally celebrated the week of Thanksgiving, so this year it is Nov. 22 to 28. As is typical in the Annual Presidential Proclamation for Family Week, in the Presidential Proclamation of 2018, it was noted that National Family Week celebrates the “immeasurable contributions, influence, and virtues of one of the greatest institutions—the family.” In the Presidential Proclamation on National Family Week in 2019, it was noted that, “[t]he strength of our Republic is not measured only by our military might and robust economy but also by the strength of our family bonds.”

It is with these notions in mind, especially that the family is the bedrock of American society, FSA has persevered to continue to celebrate the family during National Family Week. Like our other annual events that have been modified to ”go virtual” to meet social distancing requirements, FSA urges the community to log onto its website, www.FSANEPA.org, to enjoy some family-themed educational materials that have been developed as our 2020 Family Week Celebration. We will be celebrating a week early — from Nov. 16 to 20 to give families early access to the resources.

Please enjoy the content. More importantly, stay with FSA – we have much more to do, more lives to improve, more families to help. You will be hearing much from us in this 125th year of service, including our plans for the next 125 years!