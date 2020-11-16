🔊 Listen to this

Managing chronic health conditions hasn’t been easy recently.

COVID-19 has made it difficult to maintain a routine, and that can mean missed appointments with specialists and less time spent focusing on personal wellness.

It IS more important than ever to keep on top of these ongoing challanges, because it seems the Coronavirus responsible for causing Covid-19 is especially dangerous in those of us with problems like heart or lung disease, obesity and especially diabetes.

For those with diabetes, managing their condition has always required constant attention and significant investment of time and, unfortunately, money.

Insulin — a hormone produced in the pancreas that regulates the amount of glucose (sugar) in the blood, a synthetic version of which is taken by many diabetics who produce or process insulin inefficiently — has traditionally been an expensive medication, making it difficult at times for patients with low and middle incomes to secure lifesaving therapy.

Fortunately, some nationwide initiatives are lowering the cost of insulin while others are focusing on helping diabetics be healthier.

Announced in May, some Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage members who need insulin will be able to access it for no more than $35 a month, beginning in 2021.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, an estimated 3.3 million people on Medicare use insulin. Without the insulin they need, people with diabetes can be at risk of vision problems, heart disease, kidney disease and death. And the American Diabetes Association says one in four people with diabetes has reported rationing their insulin due to inability to afford it.

With many Americans over 65 on fixed incomes, it’s easy to see how a significant population of older adults could benefit from this policy. So, it’s important for those 65 and older who have diabetes to check their Medicare plans this year to see if that benefit is available to them and if they qualify.

Launched by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) is an evidence-based course designed for anyone 18 or older who has prediabetes or is at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes. It consists of 16 one-hour sessions for the first six months and a maintenance phase, held once monthly for six additional months.

A trained lifestyle coach can help participants lose weight, increase physical activity, identify healthy choices and manage stress. Each participant will receive supplemental materials during the program to help reach their goals, and there’s a virtual option for the program.

The program goals are to help participants lose 5 to 7 percent of their starting weight and maintain 150 minutes of physical activity each week by the end of the first six months. And by the end of the second six months, the hope is participants will maintain that weight loss and activity regimen or continue to work toward their weight goal if not met in the first six months.

Geisinger is an approved supplier of the DPP for qualifying members since spring 2018 and has 27 trained lifestyle coaches.

In addition to participating in the DPP, Geisinger also understands COVID-19 has changed the way many diabetics receive care. That’s why Geisinger has mailed 15,000 diabetes test kits, delivered healthy food through its Fresh Food Farmacy, made its DPP available virtually, and made insulin cheaper for Geisinger Gold (Medicare Advantage) members.

Covid activity in our region is increasing rapidly. PLEASE keep your guard up … mask carefully, wash often, stay away from crowds, socially distance and take this seriously … your medical community is.