Thanksgiving will be different this year. But, one thing will probably not change: the annual wondering if the family is somehow connected to those hardy 17th-century souls whom we call “the pilgrims,” hosts of America’s very first Thanksgiving.

Let’s have a quick recap. In late 1620, a group of little more than 100 people known as “dissenters” (meaning that they dissented from the official English church) set sail from their adopted home in the Netherlands in a small merchant vessel known as the Mayflower. After a long and difficult voyage, they landed in New England, disembarked and prepared to start a colony where they could live and worship as they chose.

Weather, disease and harsh conditions reduced the population to less than half by spring. Later in the year, having harvested their crops, the survivors celebrated their deliverance with a community meal that we have since called the first Thanksgiving.

Historians say that several million Americans of today are able to claim descent from these settlers. Are you one of them?

Well, there’s only one way to find out for sure. Unless your family has kept good records for the past 400 years (and some, believe it or not, have), you will have to get busy and do the genealogy yourself. Figuring the standard three generations to a century, that means you’d have to trace your ancestors back 12 or more generations to find concrete ties to the pilgrims.

You don’t have English ethnicity? That’s no problem. Americans have married and intermarried across ethnic and racial lines for generations. A Mayflower descendant’s last name could be anything.

Here are some websites and free online data bases with information that might help your quest.

A nice starting point is www.familysearch.org/campaign/mayflower. You’ll find a timeline, 51 biographies, a diagram and discussion of the Mayflower and links to other sites.

For a list of passengers and what happened to them, go to www.MayflowerHistory.com. This site offers not just names, but a list of sites, data bases and organizations that could be of help in your search.

Another site is, www.deseret.com/faith, a data base with a name search mechanism. There’s a lot of good information at www.themayflowersociety.org as well.

One site, www.mayflowercharts.com, gives family trees for the settlers. The list goes on. Search around and find more. You will be able to pyramid your research as one site refers you to another.

Of course, there is the New England Historic Genealogical Society, with its publication “Mayflower Descendant.” Membership is on the pricey side, but the group’s website lists books to help genealogists looking for Mayflower connections.

Hint: It’s always possible that someone else locally has done a lot of tracing of one or more of your family names already. That’s why I always recommend the family history file at the Luzerne County Historical Society, on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre. However, the society’s Bishop Memorial Library (see below) is operating in a reduced mode.

In any case, good luck and happy Thanksgiving.

Historical Society News: The Luzerne County Historical Society will have two closures between now and early January. The first will begin on Nov. 26 and run to Dec. 1. The second will be Dec. 24 to Jan. 5. Although the society’s library and museum on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre are not fully open to the public, appointments can be made. Call 570 823-6244 or email [email protected] Also, research requests may be made via email. Get the form on the society’s website www.luzernehistory.org.