More than 12 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19.

Let that sink in.

The lives of more than 12 million Americans have been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, and that doesn’t begin to consider all the family and friends who’ve been impacted because a loved one has been infected with COVID-19.

More than 250,000 Americans are dead because of COVID-19, including more than 9,800 Pennsylvanians.

Recently, cases have been increasing so quickly, the nationwide number grew by a million cases in a week and will continue to do so if something isn’t done to slow the spread of the virus. The impact of this surge is being felt across northeast and central Pennsylvania, and there are more patients admitted now in Geisinger’s nine hospitals than there were in the spring. Since Nov. 9, new daily records for hospitalizations have been set with a current average of one new COVID-19 patient every hour.

These trends are frightening.

On its current course, that national trend has the potential to overwhelm more health care facilities as shortages of healthy providers make it difficult to care for a rapidly increasing volume of patients. This is already happening in parts of our country, a warning sign that is both unfortunate and daunting.

In an effort to counteract these trends, Geisinger has joined 100 of the nation’s top health care systems, representing thousands of hospitals in communities across the country, in an urgent plea for all Americans — #MaskUp, because wearing a facemask is our best chance at slowing the surging COVID-19 pandemic now.

The United States has reached its tipping point, and the power to fight back against COVID-19 is in the hands of every American. All we have to do is the right thing.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) points to recent studies that have shown facemasks successfully limit spread of the COVID-19 virus. Wearing facemasks protects in key ways: by protecting the wearer against inhalation of harmful pathogens and particulates and by preventing exposure of those around the wearer.

The next several months will be critical. Though there has been positive news about vaccine development, no one knows when those vaccines will be ready for widespread use. In the meantime, everyone must remain vigilant, take precautions and follow public health orders.

A public service message is now running in publications from coast to coast, including local publications. Geisinger is united with these hospitals and health systems to share this message:

“As the top nationally ranked hospitals, we know it’s tough that we all need to do our part and keep wearing masks. But, here’s what we also know: The science has not changed. Masks slow the spread of COVID-19. So, please join us as we all embrace this simple ask: Wear. Care. Share with #MaskUp. Together, wearing is caring. And together, we are saving lives.”

To reach a broader audience, the public service effort also includes messages on digital platforms, social media, online information, links to vital health resources and more. Combining resources demonstrates that these health organizations are working together, will accomplish this today, and will get through this together.

In addition to masking, the CDC suggest that everyone minimize the number of non-household contacts, maintain a physical distance of at least six feet, and limit the amount of time around others, especially while indoors and in poorly ventilated areas. For more information about masking guidelines, such as how to choose a mask and how to properly wear a mask, visit the CDC website.