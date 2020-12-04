🔊 Listen to this

Much will be different about Christmas this year. But one element is unlikely to change: people giving DNA test kits to friends and relatives to help them with their genealogy.

Let’s take a look at the DNA test landscape in this most trying of times and ask a few questions.

Which one should I buy to give as a gift? This is the big question. Lots of companies are now aboard the test kit bandwagon. The best thing to do is what you would do with any other product when you have lots of competing versions: go online, look them up and compare.

But the research does not stop with what intrigues you personally. Since you are buying for someone else, you really have to know what would be best and most informative for the person receiving your gift. There is no “one size fits all” DNA test kit.

Some kits are more oriented toward beginners, giving broad swaths of map-related information. Other kits can focus, for instance, on a single region such as the British Isles or on the maternal line. These could be better for the person who’s done quite a bit of genealogy.

There are other variants. A test can focus on historical migrations abroad or to America. Some tests are more into health matters (though not so much as a few years ago). Others will send you lists of “cousins” – people who, although they might be quite distant, still share at least a small percentage of your DNA and might be good to contact.

If you’ve discussed genealogy with the person you’re buying for, then you probably know what kind of test would be most useful. If you’re less sure, bring your questions to others who do genealogy. Or, if you don’t mind spoiling the surprise, you can ask the recipient. The bottom line is that you don’t want to buy a kit that tells the person what he or she already knows or is not interested in.

What do they cost? Kits today vary widely in price, from well below $100 to well above. As with other products, there are occasional sales. Methods of testing vary. They can ask for saliva or for cheek swabs. Company literature says that under all circumstances sanitary conditions prevail so that your DNA will not be compromised.

Let’s look at a few more questions briefly.

How long will it take to get results? Here’s where claims and reality can diverge. In recent years, the DNA test kit has become a hugely popular Christmas gift, with millions of people giving and receiving them. That means a big annual spike in the number of kits that must be tested when they are mailed back to the testing company after the holidays.

So, “promises” of a quick turnaround should be taken with the proverbial grain of salt. Depending on traffic, results might take several months to arrive.

Will police authorities see the DNA results? There have been instances of investigators going into sites (with the companies’ permission) to find possible relatives of criminals whose DNA was left at a scene. Other companies expressly forbid such access. Read the testing companies’ online statements and make the decision yourself.

What is the value of a DNA test for a genealogist? Simply this. If the DNA test and the genealogy research line up perfectly, you know you are on the right track. So, a test can be an excellent gift indeed.