Besides enjoying the holidays while of course taking vital health precautions during this pandemic, what can genealogists do to end the year on a high note?

The best thing I can think of to do is to make a good, solid plan for 2021.Your plan will require some creativity. You’ll have to adapt to the fact that many of our standard sources of information here and abroad are shut down or available only at a distance.

That situation will likely continue until the coronavirus is under control and normal life can resume safely, a time that could be many months away.

Here are some suggestions.

List your priorities for 2021: In other words, what do you most want to accomplish in the new year? Is it tracing the life and times of ancestors once they arrived in America? Is it learning about where and when they lived in “the old country”? Is it determining who is related to whom and in what way? Could it be nailing down factual data, such as birth or death dates or marriages or military service? How about contacting those cousins you’ve found in your DNA test results?

Find out what resources will be available: Libraries, historical societies and genealogical societies are all taking precautions and are allowing only limited contact for the public. So are churches and government offices. But nearly every organization vital to genealogists has a website or Facebook page, which generally offers the latest information on availability of materials to the public, however limited. Distance research, appointments and email can be your means of getting the information you need even if you cannot go someplace yourself.

Take another look at genealogical services: Some data bases are free, such as the massive one known as familysearch.com, a project of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Others, such as newspapers.com and ancestry.com, charge. Go to their websites and see what they offer that you can use.

Schedule some education for yourself: Is your favorite bookstore open? If so, look for (or order) one of the many books dealing in specific genealogical areas (Civil War, nationalities and ethnicities). They can be good for acquainting you with troves of information here and abroad and telling you how to access them.

Get that DNA test done: Read up on the various companies offering the tests. A good DNA test can help you focus your research on the most important national areas. You might find some surprises, but the idea ultimately is to get the DNA and the genealogy research in synch. Plus, you will likely find cousins with whom you can share information.

If necessary, get your files in order: Whether you prefer to keep everything on disc or in pasteboard folders is pretty much immaterial. The important thing (if you haven’t done it already) is to include a good filing system in your 2021 plan so that you can lay your hands on whatever you need when you need it during the new year.

News Notes: Congratulations to Rebecca Sammon, originally from the Pittston area and now working in Harrisburg, who recently was able to trace her ancestry back to the Puritans who came over on the Mayflower in1620. The Times Leader story by Mark Dziak said that Sammon found a linkage to George Soule, a member of that settlers’ group. Sammon’s findings about her lineage were confirmed by the Frances Dorrance Society and the Mayflower Society.