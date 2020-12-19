🔊 Listen to this

With respect to the late Donald Yetter Gardner, my Christmas list is a long one this year.

If you are not familiar with Gardner, you no doubt know his very memorable song, “All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth.”

As a former second grade public school teacher, Gardner wrote the novelty song in 1944 and, after it was published in 1948, “All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth” topped the charts that year and again in 1949. I’ll bet you just sang the title in your head!

Normally, my wife always has a hard time shopping for me because I rarely ever tell her that I want or need something. All I ever wanted was for our girls to have a good Christmas, and if they did, I was always happy with a new shirt and the 1,000-piece puzzle that we do as a family between the holidays. This year, though, is going to be different…

By most measures, 2020 has been one of the most difficult years in recent history. The pandemic, social unrest, the presidential election and other challenges have most of us looking forward to putting 2020 in our rear-view mirror.

Between now and the beginning of the new year, however, is Christmas and once again my wife asked me what I want. For the first time in our 26-year marriage, I want a lot this year. Here is my long list:

• For the coronavirus to go away. Far away. Forever.

• For the small businesses and nonprofits of our community that have been impacted by COVID 19 to fully recover

• For those who are unemployed to find their dream job

• That our elected officials always put people and good policy above politics

• That we recognize injustices and support those who have truly been victimized and oppressed

• That the conversations on equality and racial equity result in meaningful progress

• That United Way’s goal of ending childhood poverty in the Wyoming Valley is realized

• For thousands of area students to return to safe, healthy schools

• That parents, students and teachers find peace in the chaos of this school year

• That we end child abuse and neglect and domestic violence in all of its forms

• For human and social service needs to dramatically decrease

• For all to recognize the challenges faced by others, including the struggling poor and the isolated elderly, and be as kind and generous as possible to those in need

• That all people gain a renewed sense of health and safety, economic security, purpose, and connection to others

• That we can all look to the future with hope

• And, after all that, a new shirt and a 1,000-piece puzzle would be nice, too

In 1969, 20 years after the classic “All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth” topped the charts, Sir Michael Phillips Jagger (you know him as Mick) topped the charts with a song he composed entitled, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” In those lyrics, and you can sing them if you want, are the words, “You can’t always get want you want, but if you try sometimes, well, you might find you get what you need.”

I am aware that most of these items on my list this year will be hard for my wife to find and I realize I might not always get what I want. My real hope, though, is that after what was a very difficult year, the future will bring all of us what we need.

With gratitude to all those who support our community, here is to a blessed holiday season and a much happier and healthy New Year.