Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve loved participating in community service.

When I was younger, I couldn’t be as involved in the community as I am now but starting young is what helped me work my way up to where I am currently. I always knew that being a part of the community was important, but it wasn’t until high school when I realized how much of an impact it can have on a community or even a single person.

Whether it’s roadside clean-up, food drives or volunteering at local soup kitchens, every little community service act makes such a huge impact. There are so many great reasons why people should participate in community service. The current challenges we are facing because of the global pandemic have only proven how crucial volunteering is to the community. Volunteerism has never been more important, and it’s up to all of us to help in any way, shape or form.

I have always been involved in community service one way or another, but last year I decided to take it a step up by joining The Luzerne Foundations Youth Advisory Committee (YAC).

I’ll admit that in the beginning I was very nervous because I didn’t think I’d do well, but here I am going on my second year of being a YACster and I love it. During each YAC season, multiple community organizations submit proposals seeking grants. After all proposals are reviewed, a select number of agencies are asked to provide formal presentations and on-site tours. As a team we review each proposal and by the end of the YAC season we choose three organizations to which grant approximately $5,000, totaling roughly $15,000.

Becoming a member of YAC has strengthened my commitment to the community. Sometimes we can become so busy and forget how important volunteering is to the community. We tell ourselves they already have enough volunteers out there, but that’s not true. Being part of YAC has taught me that even the smallest action can make a huge difference. Whether taking five minutes to pick up garbage off the streets or volunteering at a soup kitchen, anything can have a positive impact. You may be hesitant to jump in and get started but after you take that small step outside your comfort zone, it’s such an eye-opener.

The best thing about participating in YAC is knowing that we’re providing grants to organizations that are going to use the money to give back to the community.

Last year, we granted money to The Family Service Association of NEPA, The Wright Center and Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation. Each of these organizations were able to use the grants to better serve the community. Whether it be working to prevent suicide, providing glasses to children from low income families or assisting with watershed mapping, knowing you’re making a difference is what keeps your determination strong.

Once you start you can’t stop, it’s addicting but in a good way.