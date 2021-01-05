🔊 Listen to this

Holy Family Food Pantry in Luzerne would like to thank local groups who have held food drives or made monetary donations to our pantry.

We would like to thank the following for their help: A Picket Construction Company, Kingston; The Grille Restaurant, Luzerne; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville; faculty and students of Wyoming Valley West Middle School, Kingston; Luzerne County Association of Realtors; Swoyersville Kiwanis Club; Wyoming Valley West Middle School Student Council, Kingston; Bennett Presbyterian Church, Luzerne; Bagel Art, Dallas; and members of Holy Family Parish Luzerne.

The kindness and generosity of these donors enable us to continue our work of distributing food to need families in our area.

Carol Cardoni

For Holy Family Food Pantry volunteers