Thursday, Feb. 11, is PA 211 Day. This is a day to recognize and celebrate the 211 service available to all Pennsylvanians to help them meet all health and human service needs.

PA 211 is a 100% statewide service. In 2020, more than 437,000 contacts were made by Pennsylvanians that assisted communities, families and individuals to meet basic needs and thrive — which is a 27% increase over the requests handled in 2019.

PA 211 is free, confidential and available 24/7/365. Consumers can avail themselves to services by calling 211, texting 211 (898-211) and supplying a zip code or using uwp.org/211gethelp or nepa211.org. This service provides access to a vast array of resources that range from utility assistance, housing insecurity, crisis, toddler home visitor resources, senior citizen programs, drug and alcohol detoxification and rehabilitation, aging matters, mental health and developmental services, job resources and counseling, youth programs and health programs.

Allow me to give a few vital bits of information to demonstrate the impact of the PA 211 service. During 2020, PA 211 handled needs from more than 70,000 first-time callers. The statewide side also handled more than 170,000 visits. The regions supporting this service had to scale up practically overnight to serve the increased financial and other needs of residents during the unprecedented event of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and its social distancing restrictions and results of those restrictions.

Presently, the United Way of Pennsylvania and PA 211 work together to partner and lead this service that both serves and strengthens the community. There are six regions across Pennsylvania that provide 211 services through numerous call centers that together assure that 100% of Pennsylvania citizens can access these vital services.

Funding for this free service across Pennsylvania is obtained through a combination of United Way support, state and local government funding, grants, private foundations, individuals and service contracts. There is always a need for additional funding to improve technology and quality of service for those in need.

211 is like 411 and 911 as it is a designated nationwide number; 211 serves as the connection to human services and disaster recovery relief. While designated as the nationwide number in 2000, Pennsylvania did not join with the nation until about 2010, and the services have expanded to text and chat availability in most regions since that time.

A dynamic service, PA 211 has evolved over the years to provide new and exciting services to Pennsylvania residents. Through its recent upgrade in software system, PA 211 has added the PA 211 Counts service, which is a real-time tracker of community –specific needs for which Pennsylvania residents are seeking assistance.

Who provides this vital service to residents of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania? Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania is the PA 211 NE provider for the following 17 counties: Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne and Wyoming. Through its Help Line service in addition to PA 211 NE, Family Service Association has been providing information and referral services for our region since 1972.

Family Service Association has been serving the region for 125 years. Family Service Association is dedicated to supporting this safety net service as a core part of its mission, which is to provide diverse services to children, individuals, seniors and families to empower them to achieve their full potential and result in healthier relationships and stronger communities. Family Service Association also provides Counseling, ParentChild+ Services, Guardianship Services, runs the Children’s Advocacy Center of Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties and provides a variety of services to children, families and adults for Luzerne County Children and Youth, Luzerne County Adult and Juvenile Probation and Luzerne County Courts.

I urge you to celebrate 211 Day. Donate your time or resources, whatever they may be. More importantly, if you or someone you love needs help getting health and human services, call 211, text 211 or use nepa211.org. It is our mission to help in a time of need.