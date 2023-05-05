🔊 Listen to this

Camping season has arrived! Immerse yourself in the stunning outdoor beauty of the Pocono Mountains for a relaxing and rejuvenating escape.

Poconos camping season typically runs from late April to mid-October, and with dozens of locations throughout the region, we’ve got a style for everyone. Most of our campgrounds are family-owned and spread out across acres of wooded property, providing scenic backdrops and a wide range of bivouacking possibilities.

Whether you’d like to disconnect from the modern world entirely or know you’ll want to check the ‘likes’ on your campfire pic right away, you’ll find campgrounds with just the amenities you’re looking for in the Pocono Mountains. From tranquil tent sites to cozy cabins, read on for a breakdown of the best Poconos camping options for your vacation.

Tent Camping Sites

You can’t go wrong with a classic! Most campsites in the Poconos are furnished with everything you need for traditional tent camping: a fire ring, picnic table, water and electric, plus technology and restrooms providing hot showers available upon request. The centrally-located Delaware Water Gap/Pocono Mountain KOA offers beautiful wooded sites with extras like free WiFi, miniature golf, and a heated pool. Chestnut Lake Campground is spread out across 100 manicured acres, with a private lake to enjoy. A LGBT+ adult camping resort in East Stroudsburg, Camp Out Mt. Nebo offers tent sites with scenic views and amenities like jacuzzi, games, and live shows. Bring your dog along to Honesdale KOA, where a K9 off-leash park is one of many amenities available. Check out our other pet-friendly accommodations to include your four-legged best friend in your vacation fun!

RV Campsites

Daily, seasonal, long term and year-round RV sites are available at many area campgrounds. Forgot to stock up your RV cupboards? Most campgrounds have stores for the convenience of tent and RV camping guests alike, offering ice, campfire supplies and snacks, just to name a few items. Timothy Lake North RV has spacious, 50-amp, three-point hookup sites, while Clayton Park RV Escape offers a boat launch for guests to use on beautiful Lake Henry. Don’t own an RV but want to try one? Kim’s Cozy Campers in Hawley offers traveling camper rentals.

Cottages & Cabins

If you want to enjoy the great outdoors, but you’re not quite ready to give up all the comforts of home, upgrade your camping experience with a stay at your very own fully-equipped cabin. Find affordable rates and one- and two-bedroom options at Echo Valley Cottages in East Stroudsburg.

The Barn at Boyd Mills is dedicated to intimate and inspiring retreats, with 17 private cabins plus a historic farmhouse and a beautiful lodge offering hotel-style rooms. Cabins-4-Rent near Blue Mountain comes complete with a fireplace, full kitchen and your own private hot tub. Why not extend your camping getaway into a workcation and work from your home-away-from-home in a cozy cottage rental?

Summer Camps

Both children and adults can find a variety of exciting programs at Poconos summer camps. Whether you’re looking for a sleep-away camp for the season or planning to host a family reunion, the region’s spacious camps offer something for everyone. Participants can enjoy over 60 different activities, exciting events, and off-camp trips at the coed, overnight Lake Greeley Camp. The experiences at Camp Pocono Trails include fun, healthy-lifestyle-focused sports, games, and workout routines. Camp Lee Mar in Lackawaxen offers camping for children and teenagers with special needs. Spring kicks off the busy season, and we recommend booking sooner rather than later. The earlier you make your camp reservations, the more availability you’ll find!

Glamping in the Poconos

You never knew camping could be this glamorous and luxurious! Glamping provides guests staying outdoors with many of the amenities they’d find at indoor accommodations, not to mention an aesthetic backdrop for photos. Lake Genero’s aesthetic glamping sites are situated right beside the lake, plus the property hosts fun events throughout the year like the May Market & Music, Fishing Derby & Cornhole Tournament, Jam Fest and Fall Fest. Camptel Poconos near Hickory Run State Park allows you to give tiny home living a try, with stylish and streamlined accommodations made from repurposed shipping containers. Stay by the water’s edge in a glamping tent at Keen Lake Camping & Cottage Resort in Waymart and enjoy all the amenities the property has to offer. Charming cabins as well as relaxing glamping sites are available at Rainbow Mountain Resort, which has been serving the LGBTQ community for over 40 years.

Remember to be cautious with fire and plan to pack out any trash you bring in. Be a good steward of the local environment and leave no trace: check out even more tips and principles to camp overnight right.

Whether you’ve been dreaming of snuggling into a sleeping bag under the stars or planning a weekend cottage getaway filled with creature comforts as well as rustic charm, the Pocono Mountains has a camping option that’s perfect for you and your family! Be sure to check out our campgrounds, cabins and summer camps pages for more details, and don’t forget to explore our pet-friendly accommodations as well. Take a look at events and things to do in the area and plan an itinerary full of outdoor adventure for a camping vacation you won’t forget.