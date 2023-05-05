🔊 Listen to this

Why wait for the weekend? If you’re looking for special discounts, lighter crowds, and more relaxation, plan your Poconos getaway in the middle of the week. When you arrive Sunday through Thursday, you’ll be able to stay at renowned lodgings for reduced rates. Enjoy area attractions and popular things to do without having to worry about availability, lines, or parking.

Whether you’re planning to bring your laptop along to work from the hotel for a day or two or you’re using some well-earned vacation time for your trip, traveling midweek means you’ll enjoy a Pocono Mountains vacation for less. From midweek getaways for couples to thrilling outdoor adventure to calming wellness retreats, take a look at our top four reasons why a midweek Poconos escape is the way to go.

Get the Best Deals and Budget-Friendly Rates.

Who doesn’t love a good discount? When you visit the Pocono Mountains in the middle of the week, you’ll find affordable offers not only on lodging but also on all-inclusive deals, tours, and tickets. Properties like East Shore Lodging on Lake Wallenpaupack offer packages that include boat rentals in the warmer months and ski lift tickets in the winter.

The Enchanted Evenings midweek offer at the French Manor Inn and Spa provides luxury for less: extras like Champagne and chocolates will be waiting in your room, with afternoon tea and a nightly dinner voucher towards gourmet candlelit dinners also included.

The Poconos Are All Yours.

Panoramic views are at their most stunning when it’s just you and Mother Nature. The best way to get rid of crowds in the background of your photos and maximize the tranquility of the region’s scenic beauty is to visit in the middle of the week! The only sound you’ll hear during your hike or bike ride will be the twitter of the birds, and you’ll have the river all to yourself as you float along in a kayak or canoe.

To kick the challenge and the adrenaline up a notch, pay a visit to an area adventure park! Both Camelback Mountain Adventures and Blue Mountain Resort’s Summit Aerial Park offer ziplines and treetops ropes courses. When you book your midweek tickets online ahead of time, you’ll find more availability and great rates.

Find a Healthy Work-Life Balance.

For those with the ability to work remotely, bring your laptop along and complete your daily tasks in fresh surroundings during a workcation. Why work from home when you could work from a lakeside cabin or a balcony with a mountain view? Enjoy lunch or a coffee break in a charming small-town cafe instead of the break room.

From the phone line to the zipline, Poconos resorts offer the best of both worlds, with high-speed wireless Internet and broadband to connect you quickly with your team. When it’s time to clock out, you’ll be minutes away from great attractions and restaurants. The atmospheric wineries, breweries, and distilleries along the Pocono Beverage Trail are the perfect backdrop for unwinding with that after-work glass of hand-crafted wine or freshly-brewed beer.

You Deserve It!

When’s the last time you put away your phone and your to-do list and just relaxed? Don’t let those hard-earned vacation days go to waste: a brief break from the everyday could be just what you need. The Poconos region is home to world-renowned spa and wellness facilities that provide opportunities to find refreshment and renewed energy.

Soak in some Midweek Magic at The Lodge at Woodloch as you enjoy the lavish accommodations and first-class health and fitness amenities on-site. Discover Date Night Simplified at Memorytown Lakeside Inn & Cottages, where you and your loved one will be refreshed by tranquil scenic beauty and a delicious meal at The Water’s Edge Restaurant.

If keeping track of everything during your vacation leaves you feeling like you need another vacation, then a do-nothing day is a must to include in your itinerary! Why not add an extra midweek night on to your weekend trip? Many local properties offer a percent off when you stay a third or fourth midweek night.

The mountains are calling: take that midweek escape! Keep an eye on our special offers page to find Poconos getaway deals, hotel discounts, romance packages and a wide variety of deals at local businesses. Browse our events calendar to find exciting happenings in our small towns throughout all four seasons and all seven days of the week. See you in the Pocono Mountains!