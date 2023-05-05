🔊 Listen to this

Is it Friday yet? Having a Poconos weekend getaway on the calendar to look forward to is sure to make the work week fly by quickly. Treat yourself to a Saturday and Sunday packed with fun and fresh air at any time of year. The Pocono Mountains region is quick and easy to reach, conveniently located within a few hours’ drive of cities like New York and Philadelphia, ideal for three days and two nights away. Whether it’s a romantic stay, a family getaway package, a meetup with friends, or a solo trip, a quick escape provides opportunities for outdoor adventure, delicious dining, fun events, charming small towns to explore, and much more.

Start planning your Poconos getaway weekend! From a budget-friendly weekend in the Poconos to a luxurious splurge, check out nine welcoming lodgings, many offering special discounts and Poconos weekend getaway deals, plus close-by things to see and do.

The Bella Victoria Bed & Breakfast

A Jim Thorpe weekend getaway feels like a trip to Europe – minus the transatlantic flight! Decked out with four poster beds, lace curtains, and charming touches harking back to the 1800s, The Bella Victoria Bed & Breakfast also offers all the comforts and conveniences of the modern age, perfect for a couple getaway weekend. Enjoy a delicious home-cooked breakfast before you head out to explore the area.

Nearby Things to See & Do

Philanthropist Asa Packer was one of several millionaires who once called this town home. Step back in time at the Asa Packer Mansion to learn more about his life and his pioneering work on the nearby railroad, then hop aboard a train yourself with an excursion on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway. Jim Thorpe is as popular with visitors today as it was in Victorian times; be sure to make your reservations early and expect crowds, especially on the weekends. If you can, take a few vacation days and plan your escape in the middle of the week!

Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark

Enjoy the fun of a beach weekend even in the middle of winter: Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark provides a massive splash space where the temperature is guaranteed to be a balmy 84 degrees all 365 days of the year. Entry to the waterpark is included with your stay so you can brave the 13 different slides, float along The Lost River as fountains play overhead, and hang out in the wave pool to your heart’s content.

Nearby Things to See & Do

When you can tear yourself and the kids away from the water, there’s lots to do just steps from your resort. In the winter, take a ski lesson and hit the slopes at Camelback Mountain. From Segway tours to zip lines, Camelback Mountain Adventures provides abundant outdoor fun during the warmer months. Can’t stay away from the pools? In the summer, guests can enjoy the largest outdoor waterpark in Pennsylvania at Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark. Browse even more things to see and do near Tannersville.

Club Wyndham Shawnee Village

There’s no need to give up the comforts of home during your weekend getaway: Club Wyndham Shawnee Village provides one- and two-bedroom vacation rental villas each with a full kitchen of your own plus a cozy fireplace and patio. Sit back and enjoy a peaceful view of the trees as you sip your morning coffee from an Adirondack chair.

Nearby Things to See & Do

Located just ten minutes away, the quaint borough of Delaware Water Gap offers everything you need for a refreshing weekend day out. Shop for antiques, take an old-fashioned trolley tour, or go for a hike along the Appalachian Trail. During the warmer months of the year, you can get out on the Delaware River with a canoeing or kayaking trip with Edge of the Woods Outfitters. Just five minutes away, Shawnee Mountain Ski Area is the perfect spot for winter weekends spent skiing, snowboarding or snow tubing.

East Shore Lodging

If “the weekend” and “the lake” are synonymous in your vocabulary, then you’ll want a place to stay where you never have to be far from the shoreline. East Shore Lodging is located right across the street from sprawling Lake Wallenpaupack, one of the largest manmade lakes in Pennsylvania. Watch a stunning sunset over the water, then head back to your relaxed and welcoming room just steps away.

Nearby Things to See & Do

East Shore Lodging offers budget-friendly rates and all-inclusive packages that include access to local attractions, so be sure to check out upcoming special offers, like the Ski and Stay Package which includes tickets to nearby Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain! In the warmer months, soak in the laid-back vibes of lake life while getting out on the Big Lake with Wallenpaupack Scenic Boat Rentals. Open throughout the year, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company offers craft beers that have been ranked among the best brews in the world.

Lake Genero

Looking for a weekend retreat that takes you back to nature and off the grid? Head for Lake Genero to soak in the peace and tranquility of this 44-acre campground and 7-acre private lake. Affordable glamping sites are available year-round, featuring a comfy bed in a cozy tent with propane heat. Plan a camping trip during the season to enjoy on-site events like the May Market & Music, Fishing Derby, Jam Fest, and Fall Fest.

Nearby Things to See & Do

Take a quick, ten-minute drive to Lacawac Sanctuary to stretch your legs on miles of hiking trails, spot wildlife in its native habitat, and even sign up for educational workshops and public programming to learn more about the environment you’re exploring. On rainy days, get your energy out indoors with a session at Pocono Axe Works. Open seasonally, Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park is the perfect place to take the kids to see lions, tigers, and bears, oh my!

Ledges Hotel

There are many tranquil waterfalls to visit in the Poconos, but when you stay at Ledges Hotel in Hawley, you’ll have a stunning cascade right outside your room! This contemporary luxury hotel is perched aside Paupack High Falls; the Federal-style, beautifully-refurbished building was originally constructed as a glass factory. Don’t want to leave your dog behind for the weekend? Take advantage of Ledges’ pet package and bring your pooch along!

Nearby Things to See & Do

Adjacent to Ledges Hotel is the Hawley Silk Mill, a historic space filled with eclectic boutiques and the Looking Glass Art Gallery. Venture into the nearby downtown district to hunt for antiques and sample local flavors at the Hawley Farmer’s Market which takes place every Friday afternoon. Explore the Pocono Beverage Trail with a stop at the Wallenpaupack Brewing Company; their flagship cream ale brought home gold in the 2022 World Beer Awards.

Tom Quick Inn

Small towns in the Poconos like Milford give weekend visitors a change of pace. Stay in the heart of the historic district when you check into the Tom Quick Inn, located along Broad Street. This quaint and cozy local landmark dates back over 100 years, offering delicious dining right onsite.

Nearby Things to See & Do

Milford’s vibrant cultural heritage extends from the past to the present! Learn about Gifford Pinchot and the history of the American Conservation Movement at the elegant and stately Grey Towers National Historic Landmark. In the evening, check out the upcoming events and catch a show at the Milford Theater and Performing Arts Center.

The Village at Pocono

Not far from the iconic “Tricky Triangle,” The Village at Pocono provides affordable and comfortable accommodations in studio villas and one- and two-bedroom suites. Take advantage of special offers, including a Couples Bed & Breakfast Weekend. If two days isn’t enough, add on an extra night and save more when you stay longer!

Nearby Things to See & Do

When you stay at The Village at Pocono, you’ll be right in the center of the action for exciting events like Pocono Raceway’s summer NASCAR Cup Series Race Weekend and The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow. Also located in Long Pond is Pocono Organics, one of the largest Regenerative Organic Farms in North America. Treat yourself to a delicious lunch at the Market, take a tour of the impressive greenhouse facilities, or sign up for seasonal events including cooking classes.

These great properties are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to places to stay for a weekend Poconos vacation. Browse more resorts, hotels, cabins and bed and breakfasts throughout the area, plus family packages and special offers to help you save on your trip.