🔊 Listen to this

Skiing and snowboarding are just the tip of the mountain when it comes to winter things to do in the Poconos. If the ski slopes aren’t your style, you’ll still find lots of ways to experience the snowy and serene beauty of the season. Discover outdoor and indoor thrills throughout our 2,400 square miles of winter wonderland.

From traditional outings like sleigh rides and snowshoeing to the more modern excitement of paintball and ATV and off-roading vehicles, fill your itinerary with frosty fun. When it’s time to warm up, waterpark resorts and escape rooms await. Keep reading for 10 winter adventures the whole group will love.

1. Snow Tubing

If you don’t trust yourself on skis or a snowboard, there’s an easier way to enjoy the slopes: plan a snow tubing outing with family and friends! Relive the fun of snow days spent sledding as a kid. Sail down the mountain on groomed lanes, then hop on a magic carpet conveyor to get back up to the top of the hill and take another trip down. The Pocono Mountains is home to the two largest snow tubing parks in the country: Camelback Mountain, which offers 42 lanes and incredible galactic tubing after dark, and Blue Mountain Resort with 46 lanes stretching 1,000 feet, plus nighttime sonic tubing.

2. Cross-Country Skiing

Want the experience of skiing without the heights? Set off on a Poconos cross-country skiing expedition. When the weather is right and the ground is covered in snow, glide over miles of groomed trails and open fields in area parks. Whether you’re trying the sport for the first time or you’re an expert with your own favorite stride and skate skiing techniques, a day of cross-country skiing is a great way to get in a winter workout and immerse yourself in the pristine landscape.

3. Snowshoeing

There’s nothing like stepping out across a smooth sheet of freshly fallen snow, and snowshoeing is one of the best ways to do it! Snowshoes make walking through the drifts much easier; take a relaxing walk to clear your mind and enjoy the quiet of the snowy woods. Not sure where to start? Naturfi is a local company offering everything from Pocono snowshoe rentals to guided tours and meditation walks through our region’s most scenic winter beauty spots.

4. Sleigh Rides

The horse knows the way to carry the sleigh: take a cozy and seasonal ride through the snow! Local stables including Happy Trails Stables in Waymart offer magical horse-drawn sleigh rides at this time of year. Make a new four-footed friend as you travel over the river and through the woods. Horseback riding is another great way to savor the scenery.

5. Ice Skating

When the temperatures dip down low and the lakes freeze over, it’s time to break out your ice skates! There’s nothing like flying over the frozen landscape at Poconos parks including Promised Land State Park and Tobyhanna State Park. Make sure you check the weather and conditions beforehand to be sure the ice is safe.

6. Winter Paintball

Get ready for a thrilling winter paintball battle in the Poconos! Skirmish Paintball covers 750 snowy acres and features incredible paintball fields to choose from, with trees, forts, castles, cargo containers, airplanes, tanks and buildings to take cover behind. Bring your friends for a winter outing you won’t forget. No experience is necessary, and equipment is included in your ticket.

7. Off-Road Adventures

Keep the adrenaline going in spite of the cold: hop on a four-wheeler and race through the snow! ATV and UTV rentals continue into the winter season in the Poconos, and a little off-roading is a great way to add some excitement to the season. Explore beautiful, wooded trails and open fields on a guided tour with Pocono ATVs at Memorytown or take a spin around the track at Alvin’s Offroad Playground. Looking to take your snowmobile out for a spin? When the weather is right, there are plenty of snowmobiling trails to traverse at local parks.

8. Indoor Go Carts

Put pedal to the metal on the indoor go-cart track at S&S Speedways in Stroudsburg. Open year-round, newcomers and experts alike are welcome! Enjoy an evening race or book your own private party. Keep in mind there is a minimum 54” height and don’t forget to bring gloves and protective eyewear (prescription glasses and sunglasses count as protective eyewear). Off the track, you can also enjoy the video game arcade, snack bar and pool table.

9. Indoor Waterparks

When the weather outside gets frightful, escape to the always-tropical climates of amazing indoor waterpark resorts in the Poconos Mountains! These are some of the largest and most impressive sprawling splash parks in the country. Try the virtual reality waterslide at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, splash the day away at H2Oooohh! Indoor Waterpark at Split Rock, spend time in the wave pools and lazy rivers at Great Wolf Lodge, or enjoy the 125,000-square-food watertopia at Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark.

10. Escape Rooms

If you haven’t tried an escape room yet, make this winter the time you put your puzzle-solving powers to the test! Spend the afternoon indoors with family and friends working your way through a series of brain teasers and themed challenges. Unravel hints in a movie-set atmosphere at Big Screen Escapes or choose from four different interactive experiences at Klues Escape Room. Winner brings home perpetual bragging rights of their mental prowess!

Don’t spend this winter stuck on the couch! Get out to the Poconos and try a new-to-you indoor or outdoor snowy-weather adventure.