Remember snow days as a kid? School was cancelled. You and your friends would grab sleds and saucers and head for the nearest hill for some frosty downhill fun. Guests of all ages can experience that classic winter excitement while snow tubing in the Pocono Mountains!

It’s an all-thrill, no-skill activity perfect for the whole family or a group of friends. Multiple lanes mean you can race each other down the slopes, while carpet and surface lifts allow you to skip the tiring climb back uphill. Pocono snow tubing is available at hills convenient to local lodgings as well as at all six of our area ski resorts. You can even try out-of-this-world, after-dark galactic tubing and sonic tubing!

Many Pocono snow tubing lanes open in December in time for the holidays. Be sure to call ahead or check online before you arrive to confirm hours and book your snow tubing session in advance. With the two largest snow tubing parks in the country located in the Poconos, it’s a must-try winter adventure to experience on a day trip or during a longer getaway! Keep reading to learn more about seven of the area’s top snow tubing spots.

1. White Lightning Snowtubing

Centrally located in East Stroudsburg, White Lightning Snowtubing makes its own snow to cover their downhill lanes. The snow tubing hills are part of the Winter Fun Center at Pocono Mountain Villas and are typically open select dates from January through March. Bring the whole family along for a snow day to remember and zip down the slopes as fast as lightning!

2. Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain

Enjoy the ride over freshly-groomed powder at Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain! The snow tubing hill features three 500-foot chutes with single and double-rider snow tubes available. If seeing the skiers and snowboarders flying down the adjacent mountainside makes you feel like giving a different kind of downhill a try, Ski Big Bear offers great group and private lessons for beginners learning to ski and snowboard.

3. Shawnee Mountain Ski Area

Visit the Pocono Plunge Snow Tubing Park at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area to fly down six lanes in a single or tandem adult-and-child tube, then let the conveyor lift transport you back to the top for another run. Sessions are offered seven days a week, with after-dark hours on the lit slopes select nights. Snow tubing tickets are sold online, so be sure to book on the website before you go!

4. Camelback Mountain

The largest ski resort in the Poconos, Camelback Mountain has the second largest snow tubing park in the country, spread out across 42 different lanes. When you need a break, stop in the Snow Tubing Lodge to refuel with some hot chocolate and delicious snacks. Plan to come back after sundown for out-of-this-world galactic tubing. The snow is lit in vibrant neon colors with great music playing over the slopes.

5. Blue Mountain Resort

Blue Mountain Resort is home to the largest snow tubing park in the United States! Gather your squad, the more the merrier, and take on 46 lanes extending 1,000 feet downhill; you can really build up some speed! There are three carpet lifts to whisk you back to the top of the hill after a run, plus outdoor seating and firepits to enjoy when you’re taking a break. Stick around after sunset for exciting new sonic tubing with lights and music.

6. Big Boulder Ski Area

If you’re looking for some fun on the snow tubing slopes, head to the hill at Big Boulder Ski Area. You’ll find two carpet lifts and over a dozen tubing chutes, perfect for some friendly competition. Last one to the bottom buys hot chocolate! Be sure to check the website or call ahead to confirm availability.

7. Adventure Center at Skytop Lodge

With a little help from Mother Nature, the 5,500-acre grounds of Skytop Lodge are a winter wonderland at this time of year, and the Adventure Center at Skytop Lodge is the place to go for snow tubing after a snowfall. Reservations are required for resort and day guests, so be sure to call ahead of time. Enjoy the hill’s two runs on single or tandem tubes. There’s also a tow system so that you can skip the climb back up to the top.

Many snow tubing parks in the Poconos offer popular sessions that can be booked online in advance, so be sure to make your reservation early before they run out!