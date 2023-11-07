🔊 Listen to this

Take some time to reconnect and recharge with your loved one: visit romantic places in the Poconos and treat yourself and your loved one to an adults-only escape to the Pocono Mountains!

Whether the snow is falling, the leaves are changing, or the flowers are blooming, all four seasons are ideal for a Pocono couple’s getaway. The region is located within easy driving distance of many major East Coast cities, and there are plenty of fun things to do in the Poconos for couples. Not sure where to start? Read on for a list of ten romantic activities that are sure to spark an amazing trip.

1. Ride Off into the Sunset

Experience the pastoral beauty of the Poconos while horseback riding together through our beautiful woods, streams, or fields. Never ridden a horse? No problem! No experience is required at Mountain Creek Riding Stable in Cresco, and Bushkill Riding Stables in East Stroudsburg loves beginners, with guided trail rides available. Rather have someone else take the reins? Daisy Field Farm in White Haven and Happy Trails Stables in Waymart both offer classic carriage and hay wagon rides.

2. Share a Romantic Meal

Still get butterflies thinking about your first date? Relive the magic! Impress your sweetheart with a fine dining experience, complete with delicious dishes and exceptional service. There are lots of great date night restaurants in the Pocono Mountains. Enjoy a drink at the vintage bar and Varsity Room Speakeasy followed by a delicious meal at the historic Tom Quick Inn Restaurant in charming downtown Milford. Tucked away in the rolling hills above Stroudsburg, SCI – The Restaurant at Stroudsmoor Country Inn offers fine dining and grand buffets in a rustic, cozy setting. Make reservations at the The Mansion House at Summit Hill to enjoy elegant ambience and home-cooked Italian cuisine. For a romantic lakeside table, head to The Water’s Edge at Memorytown for a la carte meals or the expertly curated six course chef’s tasting menu.

Want to learn how to make those delicious meals when you get back home? Sign up for a romantic cooking class. Pocono Organics and Main Street Makery frequently offer cooking demonstrations and lessons.

3. Stay at a Cozy B&B

Couples resorts and charming bed and breakfasts throughout the Poconos offer privacy and a restful setting where you can enjoy a scenic view and relax in one another’s company. From Trail’s End Bed and Breakfast in Jim Thorpe to Deerfield Inn Poconos in Marshalls Creek to Four Seasons For Fun Bed & Breakfast near Lake Wallenpaupack, the charming country inns throughout the area are ideal hideaways for two. Sit back on the porch and watch the stars!

When it comes to romantic accommodations, we can’t neglect to mention the region’s famed heart-shaped tubs. Cove Haven Resort, Pocono Palace Resort and Paradise Stream Resort feature these one-of-a-kind baths in their secluded suites. Add extras like chocolates, candles and bubbly for the perfect ambience!

4. Taste the Region

Step out together and sample hand-crafted beverages along the Pocono Beverage Trail! These breweries, wineries and distilleries feature delicious drinks made by local experts with fresh ingredients against atmospheric backdrops. Watch the sun set over Eagles Rest Cellars, sample beers and local lore at Runaway Train Brewery in Honesdale or sip a cocktail downtown at Nomad Distilling Co. Take your pick for the perfect happy hour or night out. Don’t forget to sign up for the free Pocono Beverage Trial digital passport to use during your trip! Check in at different locations to collect points to earn prizes and access exclusive discounts.

5. Catch a Show

When’s the last time you got dressed up and went to see a show? Whether you’re into theatrical performances, outdoor concerts, tribute acts or high-energy gigs, the Poconos is home to amazing music venues where visitors can enjoy entertainment and arts year-round.

Find your seats in front of the art deco stage at The Milford Theater & Performing Arts Center or check out the upcoming line-up at the Mauch Chunk Opera House. From the 10,000-seat amphitheater at Poconos Park to the oldest continuously running jazz club in the country at the Deer Head Inn, you’ll find amazing acts to enjoy in the Poconos.

6. Plan a Wellness Escape

What better way to relax on your vacation than with a couple’s massage or spa treatment? The Poconos is known for its incredible spa resorts like French Manor Inn and Spa, but you’ll also find unique wellness services to try. Unwind in the soothing salt room at Opal’s on 5th or book an innovative therapy session at Magnolia Inn & Wellness Center. Expecting moms and dads to be can rest up and prepare to welcome their new little one with the Baby Moon Package at Bodyworks Wellness Studio.

7. Warm Up at a Café

Find a quiet table at a charming café to enjoy baked goods and some of the best coffee in the Poconos. Take a moment to put away your phones and just bask in each other’s company.

Savor sweet or savory crepes, coffee beverages, and bubble tea in the whimsical dining space at Ma’s Crepes & Cakes in Jim Thorpe or sample the eclectic menu at the Waterwheel Café, Bakery & Bar in Milford, located inside a restored 19th century mill. The new Jiva Java Cafe in Bartonsville is a great place to sit and catch up over an espresso or cold brew. Looking to cut out the caffeine? Grab a colorful smoothie packed with nutrients at Quench Café & Juice Bar.

8. Hit the Slots

Spend the night out and try your luck at Mount Airy Casino Resort. With more than 1,800 slot machines and 80 tables, we’re willing to bet there’s a game for you. Don’t forget to play responsibly! You can also experience live entertainment at the casino. Watch a big-name performance while you’re in the area: check online for a list of upcoming headliners and events.

There are so many ways to spark some romance in the Poconos. Start planning your escape today!