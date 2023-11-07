🔊 Listen to this

Should auld acquaintance be forgot, a New Year’s Eve celebration in the Poconos will not! From families to couples, you can dance, eat, sip, splash and ski your way into 2024 in the Pocono Mountains.

End 2023 on just the right note: whether you’re looking for an evening of excitement, a cozy night in, or some quality time with loved ones, a Pennsylvania New Year’s winter getaway to the Pocono Mountains is sure to please. Keep reading to find five different ideas of ways to spend your New Year’s in the Poconos.

1. Raise a Glass to 2023

Dance and dine the old year away at Poconos New Year’s Eve parties and events! Get tickets to the New Year’s Eve Bash at Memorytown or party ’til midnight as you enjoy the New Year’s Eve Bash at Silver Birches Resort. Skip the late drive home and book a room at the host property or find a place to stay nearby.

2. Book a Special Meal

Reminisce about the past year with loved ones and share your hopes for the year to come during a fine dining experience. Get dressed up and make it an occasion with a reservation at extraordinary Poconos establishments like The Frogtown Chophouse and Macaluso’s Restaurant. Local chefs will wow you with hand-crafted dishes.

3. Treat Yourself to a Cozy Overnight Stay

Maybe getting cozy by the fireplace as you muse on your dreams and plans for 2024 sounds more your style for December 31. Atmospheric Poconos lodgings are the perfect place to start the new year! Take a look at our cabins and vacation rentals like Cabins-4-Rent or Split Creek Preserve & Resort. Browse New Year’s offers and packages at popular area accommodations like French Manor Inn and Spa and Ledges Hotel to take advantage of extra savings!

4. Splash in the New Year

Warm up inside one of our enormous waterpark resorts! There’s no need to worry about the weather at these impressive aquatic playgrounds. Perfect for kids of all ages, you can spend the day riding the slides or relaxing by the pool, then enjoy the incredible resort amenities and activities at night. Gift shops, restaurants and exciting extras like laser tag, escape rooms and VR experiences await, all under one roof.

5. Hit the Slopes

If “learn to ski or snowboard” is on your list of 2024 resolutions, why not get started early? Book a lesson with dedicated experts at one of our six fantastic ski areas. If you’re already advanced at the schussing and stemming, you’ll find plenty of trails to challenge you. Conquer the slopes while skiing or snowboarding on either New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day or try gliding down the mountainside while snow tubing.

However you choose to welcome 2024, the Pocono Mountains is the perfect place to start the new year!