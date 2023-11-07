🔊 Listen to this

Getting ready for a skiing or snowboarding trip to the Pocono Mountains? Just a two-hour drive or less from major cities like New York and Philadelphia, the Poconos is ideal for coasting down the snowy slopes, whether you’re looking for first-time ski lessons or four diamond runs to conquer.

Our region has been a paradise for snow sports enthusiasts for decades; Pennsylvania’s first commercial ski resort, Big Boulder Ski Area, opened in the Pocono Mountains in 1946 and became a pioneer in snowmaking techniques. Today, there are six amazing mountains to choose from, including the commonwealth’s highest vertical and the two largest snow tubing parks in the country. Check out our breakdown of Poconos ski areas below to find the slopes that are just right for you and your group!

Big Boulder Ski Area

Offering one of the best park systems on the East Coast, Big Boulder Ski Area in Lake Harmony is the place to be for boarders, Terrain parks and features cover the mountainside, occupying half of the slope space. Practice your tricks on ramps, jumps, hits, banks, fun boxes, jibs, rails, half and quarter pipes and more.

Blue Mountain Resort

Palmerton’s Blue Mountain Resort is sure to please everyone in the group: first timers have 14 beginner trails to choose from, snowboarders have five terrain parks to explore, and the brave can take on Razor’s Edge, Pennsylvania’s highest vertical, coming in at 1,082 feet. Book a group lesson with family or friends: whether you want to try snowboarding or skiing, everyone can stay together to learn the ropes from dedicated and experienced instructors. Boasting 46 lanes, Blue Mountain’s snow tubing park is the largest in the country and a must-try. Check out the after-dark Sonic Tubing with music and disco lighting. When it’s time to take a break, enjoy outdoor dining areas with atmospheric string lights and fireplaces, plus on-site food trucks.

Camelback Mountain

With 39 trails and 166 acres of slope space, Camelback Mountain in Tannersville is the largest ski resort in the Poconos. Excellent snow making and grooming across Camelback’s 800-ft vertical rise ensure a smooth trip down the beautiful trails. The Learning Center at Mountain Village offers private and group lessons to get beginners comfortable navigating the mountain. After dark galactic snow tubing is an experience you won’t forget, and Camelback’s 42 lanes make it the second largest snow tubing park in the USA. Choose from three ski-in, ski-out restaurants and plenty of dining options, or book an overnight stay at Camelback Lodge. After a day on the slopes, spend an evening on the slides at the incredible Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark.

Jack Frost Mountain

Jack Frost Mountain in White Haven is a few peaks away from its sister resort, Big Boulder Ski Area. Just two hours away from Manhattan, Jack Frost’s 12 lifts and 20 inviting trails offer a great variety for skiers and snowboarders. Sign up for beginner adult or child lessons at the Ski School, with advanced lessons also available for those looking to hone their skills. The Epic Mix app makes it easy for guests to plan their day, consult interactive trail maps and receive up-to-the-minute resort notifications.

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area

A great winter outing is waiting for skiers and snowboarders at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area in East Stroudsburg. A multi-year, multi-million snowmaking upgrade project has been underway on the slopes, which means you can expect excellent trail conditions. Hop on one of 12 lifts, including a high-speed quad, to access 23 trails, two terrain parks and 125 skiable acres. From adult lessons and learn to ski packages to children’s programs like “Skiwee” and “Mountain Cruisers,” Shawnee Mountain is a great place to try skiing or snowboarding for the first time.

Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain

Situated just above the Delaware River, not far from the New York-Pennsylvania border, Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain in Lackawaxen is the northernmost ski area in the Poconos. You won’t have far to go from your car to your first run; the Mountaintop Village base lodge is located at the peak of the mountain, so you can grab your rentals and start cruising down the slopes as soon as you arrive. Ski Big Bear is fantastic for families and first-timers, with private and group lessons available. Friendly and knowledgeable instructors will take you through all the basics, from putting on your equipment to boarding the chair lift for the first time. Before you know it, you’ll be sailing over the snow.

Be sure to take a look at the live web cameras and snow conditions page on PoconoMountains.com to find powder updates before you arrive. Book your lift tickets, rentals and ski lessons online ahead of time, and take advantage of special seasonal ski savings. There’s so much winter fun to experience in the area, you’ll want to find a place to stay to enjoy your ski getaway to the max. See you on the slopes!