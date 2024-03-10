2. French Manor Inn and Spa

Looking for more than just an evening event? Check into the elegant French Manor Inn and Spa and prepare to hunt for clues during a Murder Mystery Weekend for overnight guests. You’ll be provided with information about the mystery as well as assigned a character, and all the suspects can expect to enjoy the AAA Four Diamond fine dining that French Manor is known for throughout their stay. If all that suspicion is wearing you out, why not book a massage or treatment at the incredible onsite spa . These murder mystery weekends are so popular that the March and May Titanic-themed events are currently sold out, but check back for more details about the November 2024 murder mystery coming soon!