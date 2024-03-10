Click here to subscribe today or Login.
1. Valentine’s Murder Mystery Theatre
Find out what happened to Molly Howard as the Ritz Company Playhouse presents a special Valentine’s Murder Mystery Theatre evening at The Foundry inside The Hawley Hub on Friday and Saturday, February 9 and 10, 2024. Before the show, savor tasty appetizers and dinner and a cash bar with handcrafted wine and beer available from Three Hammers Winery and Wallenpaupack Brewing Company .
2. French Manor Inn and Spa
Looking for more than just an evening event? Check into the elegant French Manor Inn and Spa and prepare to hunt for clues during a Murder Mystery Weekend for overnight guests. You’ll be provided with information about the mystery as well as assigned a character, and all the suspects can expect to enjoy the AAA Four Diamond fine dining that French Manor is known for throughout their stay. If all that suspicion is wearing you out, why not book a massage or treatment at the incredible onsite spa . These murder mystery weekends are so popular that the March and May Titanic-themed events are currently sold out, but check back for more details about the November 2024 murder mystery coming soon!
- Valid Nov. 22, 2024 – Nov. 24, 2024
Includes: For more than 15 years, mysterious characters rendezvous in South Sterling where for three days and two nights, murder…
3. The Harry Packer Mansion Inn
The beautiful Victorian mansions in the storied small town of Jim Thorpe hold untold secrets. See if you are up to the challenge of unraveling some of them during an award-winning Murder Mystery Weekend experience for overnight guests at The Harry Packer Mansion Inn , taking place select Saturday nights throughout the year. This opulent bed and breakfast is an unforgettable backdrop for the show, with plots based on the real-life personalities of Asa Packer and Harry Packer who once lived here.
- Valid Feb. 10, 2024 – Dec. 14, 2024
Includes: Get away for a weekend to die for. Enjoy the award-winning murder mystery that combines mystery, suspense, and a large…