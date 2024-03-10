Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
If you can’t get enough of sleuthing and murder mystery shows, you have to try a murder mystery weekend or dinner in the Pocono Mountains! Offered select dates throughout the year by local theaters and lodgings, Pocono Mountains mystery weekends are popular activities that give guests the chance to test their skills of observation and deduction. Spend the evening or an overnight stay in a historic venue, enjoy a delicious dinner and drinks, and see if you can guess whodunit! It’s elementary, my dear Watson. Take a look at three murder mystery events coming up in the Poconos below and prepare for a Sherlock Holmes adventure.

  1. Valentine’s Murder Mystery Theater
  2. French Manor Inn and Spa
  3. The Harry Packer Mansion Inn

1. Valentine’s Murder Mystery Theatre

Find out what happened to Molly Howard as the Ritz Company Playhouse  presents a special Valentine’s Murder Mystery Theatre evening at The Foundry  inside The Hawley Hub on Friday and Saturday, February 9 and 10, 2024. Before the show, savor tasty appetizers and dinner and a cash bar with handcrafted wine and beer available from Three Hammers Winery  and Wallenpaupack Brewing Company .

2. French Manor Inn and Spa

Looking for more than just an evening event? Check into the elegant French Manor Inn and Spa  and prepare to hunt for clues during a Murder Mystery Weekend  for overnight guests. You’ll be provided with information about the mystery as well as assigned a character, and all the suspects can expect to enjoy the AAA Four Diamond fine dining  that French Manor is known for throughout their stay. If all that suspicion is wearing you out, why not book a massage or treatment at the incredible onsite spa . These murder mystery weekends are so popular that the March and May Titanic-themed events are currently sold out, but check back for more details about the November 2024 murder mystery coming soon!

Murder Mystery Weekend

  • Valid Nov. 22, 2024 – Nov. 24, 2024

Includes: For more than 15 years, mysterious characters rendezvous in South Sterling where for three days and two nights, murder…

3. The Harry Packer Mansion Inn

The beautiful Victorian mansions in the storied small town of Jim Thorpe hold untold secrets. See if you are up to the challenge of unraveling some of them during an award-winning Murder Mystery Weekend  experience for overnight guests at The Harry Packer Mansion Inn , taking place select Saturday nights throughout the year. This opulent bed and breakfast is an unforgettable backdrop for the show, with plots based on the real-life personalities of Asa Packer and Harry Packer who once lived here.

Murder Mystery Weekends

  • Valid Feb. 10, 2024 – Dec. 14, 2024

Includes: Get away for a weekend to die for. Enjoy the award-winning murder mystery that combines mystery, suspense, and a large…