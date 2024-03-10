Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Poconos hotels with indoor pools are perfect for family trips at any time of year, and Poconos hotels with a pool in the room give guests a private space to unwind in their very own Jacuzzi, ideal for a romantic getaway. Prepare to dive into relaxation: whether you’re looking for an adults-only resort or family-friendly accomodations, keep reading to discover the perfect hotel with a pool in the Poconos for your next trip!
Adults-Only Hotels with Pools
Cove Pocono Resorts
Experience a romantic getaway like no other at three iconic Cove Pocono Resort properties: Cove Haven Resort , Paradise Stream Resort and Pocono Palace Resort . These all-inclusive resorts are famous for introducing the heart-shaped tub and the seven-foot-tall whirlpool tub shaped like a Champagne glass. The Garden of Eden Apple suites and the Champagne Tower suites feature private in-suite pools for ultimate privacy and relaxation. There are also indoor and outdoor pools as well as fun activities, dining, and entertainment for guests to enjoy. Thanks to the Key Around Club, you can take advantage of the pools and recreational activities at all three resorts during your stay.
French Manor Inn & Spa
Known for its European elegance, AAA Four Diamond fine dining , and incredible spa services, French Manor Inn & Spa is located atop Huckleberry Mountain and features an indoor saltwater pool at Le Spa Foret. This soothing oasis has big windows looking out onto the gardens and surrounding countryside so you can enjoy a relaxing swim before or after your massage or facial. Book a spa suite to enjoy a whirlpool tub for two in your room plus your very own fireplace.
The Lodge at Woodloch
With upscale treatments, dining, and amenities, The Lodge at Woodloch regularly ranks as one of the country’s top spa destinations, so it’s no surprise the property features incredible pools for soaking and relaxing. The indoor activity pool is flooded with natural light thanks to tall floor-to-ceiling windows and regularly hosts water-based fitness classes. Let the heated Hydromassage WaterWalls melt your stress away or find your zen in the outdoor horizon-edge whirlpool, open year-round. The Lodge’s Aqua Garden also includes a Himalayan Salt Sauna, Tyrolean Bucket Shower, and Snow Room.
Mount Airy Casino Resort
Guests at the luxurious Mount Airy Casino Resort can hop from legendary golf to the thrill of the casino floor to rejuvenation at the on-site spa . Lounge on a daybed, spread out in a cabana, or grab a drink at the poolside bar as you enjoy Mount Airy’s 50,000 square feet of bright, airy, and swanky indoor and outdoor pool space. Take the underwater passageway during the warmer months to swim straight from the heated indoor pool to the outdoor pool.
Family-Friendly Hotels with Pools
Comfort Inn and Suites Mount Pocono
Relax in a clean, family-friendly hotel that’s close to popular Poconos attractions. The Comfort Inn and Suites Mount Pocono provides all the amenities you’re looking for like air-conditioned rooms with TVs, refrigerators, and free WiFi, plus a fitness center, guest laundry, game room, complimentary breakfast, and, of course, an indoor heated pool perfect for extra splash time at any time of year.
Hampton Inn Jim Thorpe Area of the Pocono Mts.
From outdoor adventures like biking and whitewater rafting to historic attractions and downtown dining, there’s so much to do near the small town of Jim Thorpe that you’ll want to find a place to stay nearby to experience it all. The Hampton Inn Jim Thorpe Area of the Pocono Mts . is a great base for exploring the Lehigh River Gorge, offering comfortable rooms, free high-speed Internet and free hot breakfast, and a fun heated indoor pool and hot tub where you can unwind at the end of the day.
Hampton Inn & Suites Stroudsburg Pocono Mountains
Known as the heart of the Poconos, the vibrant small town of Stroudsburg offers lots to see and do downtown plus easy access to nearby hiking trails, parks, and attractions. Book a stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites Stroudsburg to be close to the action and take advantage of the heated indoor pool when you want some downtime. The hotel also offers all the amenities you need including free WiFi, a business center, hot complimentary breakfast, and welcoming accommodations.
Silver Birches Resort
If a lakeside retreat is what your family wants, Silver Birches Resort on Lake Wallenpaupack is ideal for making memories by the water. The seasonal pool overlooks the lake and is open during the warmer months. Grab a drink from Captain Wally’s Cocktail Cove as you watch the sunset and enjoy a lineup of live music. Enjoy a private dock, rowboats, paddleboats, and canoes in the summer or cozy up by the fireplace in your very own cottage after visiting nearby ski areas in the winter.
Skytop Lodge
Mountain vistas beckon on the horizon and trees rustle alongside a pristine lake at stunning Skytop Lodge , a favorite destination for families and couples. Explore Skytop’s 5,500 acres of natural beauty then return to the historic lodge, where an indoor pool with kiddie area and hot tub and a seasonal outdoor pool offer space for splash time. In the summer, little ones will love the floating waterpark and the sandy shores of the Skytop Lake beach. The amenities don’t stop there: Skytop offers year-round activities and events, luxurious accommodations, delicious dining, golf, and more.
Woodloch Resort
Sitting on the banks of Lake Teedyuskung surrounded by soaring pines is beloved Woodloch Resort , a perfect destination for families looking to enjoy time reconnecting away from the hustle and bustle of a busy life. Both an indoor and outdoor pool are conveniently located just a short walk from the lake and a few steps from the main building, and the pools are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to on-site activities. From go carts to mini golf, from ice skating to kayaking, from nightly entertainment to all-inclusive meal plans, Woodloch offers plenty of options for fun throughout all four seasons.
Whether you envision an adult-only escape or a family-friendly adventure, the Poconos offers a wide range of places to stay with pools to suit every preference. Don’t forget to explore our indoor waterparks and spa facilities to discover even more aquatic adventures in the area. Make a splash and make memories with your loved ones during a fun vacation in the Poconos!