Adults-Only Hotels with Pools

Cove Pocono Resorts

Experience a romantic getaway like no other at three iconic Cove Pocono Resort properties: Cove Haven Resort , Paradise Stream Resort and Pocono Palace Resort . These all-inclusive resorts are famous for introducing the heart-shaped tub and the seven-foot-tall whirlpool tub shaped like a Champagne glass. The Garden of Eden Apple suites and the Champagne Tower suites feature private in-suite pools for ultimate privacy and relaxation. There are also indoor and outdoor pools as well as fun activities, dining, and entertainment for guests to enjoy. Thanks to the Key Around Club, you can take advantage of the pools and recreational activities at all three resorts during your stay.