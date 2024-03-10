Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Whether you’re planning to bring your laptop along to work from the hotel for a day or two or you’re using some well-earned vacation time for your trip, traveling midweek means you’ll enjoy a Pocono Mountains vacation for less. From midweek getaways for couples to thrilling outdoor adventure to calming wellness retreats, take a look at our top four reasons why a midweek Poconos escape is the way to go.
1. Get the Best Deals and Budget-Friendly Rates.
Who doesn’t love a good discount? When you visit the Pocono Mountains in the middle of the week, you’ll find affordable offers not only on lodging but also on all-inclusive deals, tours, and tickets. Properties like East Shore Lodging on Lake Wallenpaupack offer packages that include boat rentals in the warmer months and ski lift tickets in the winter.
The Enchanted Evenings midweek offer at the French Manor Inn and Spa provides luxury for less: extras like Champagne and chocolates will be waiting in your room, with afternoon tea and a nightly dinner voucher towards gourmet candlelit dinners also included.
East Shore Lodging
Located across the street from one of the premier attractions in the Pocono Mountains, Lake Wallenpaupack! East Shore Lodging is a boutique, motel-style lodge featuring spacious, modern guest rooms and suites. Convenient on-site tour boat…
French Manor Inn and Spa
Spacious, uncompromising accommodations together with its AAA Four Diamond restaurant make The French Manor perfect for your next mountaintop spa getaway. Enjoy peaceful mountain views at The French Manor Inn and Spa, a Four Diamond spa…
2. The Poconos Are All Yours.
Panoramic views are at their most stunning when it’s just you and Mother Nature. The best way to get rid of crowds in the background of your photos and maximize the tranquility of the region’s scenic beauty is to visit in the middle of the week! The only sound you’ll hear during your hike or bike ride will be the twitter of the birds, and you’ll have the river all to yourself as you float along in a kayak or canoe.
To kick the challenge and the adrenaline up a notch, pay a visit to an area adventure park! Both Camelback Mountain Adventures and Blue Mountain Resort’s Summit Aerial Park offer ziplines and treetops ropes courses. When you book your midweek tickets online ahead of time, you’ll find more availability and great rates.
Camelback Mountain Adventures
Your adventure starts here at PA’s biggest outdoor adventure park offering the best views of the Pocono Mountains! The treetop course at Camelback Mountain Adventures features over 100 aerial obstacles including tight ropes, zip lines…
Summit Adventure Park at Blue Mountain Resort
Take your next adventure to new heights at Blue Mountain Resort’s Summit Adventure Park! With five levels of High Ropes Courses, the park offers obstacle courses for easy, beginner, intermediate, advanced, and novice adventurers. Courses…
3. Find a Healthy Work-Life Balance.
For those with the ability to work remotely, bring your laptop along and complete your daily tasks in fresh surroundings during a workcation. Why work from home when you could work from a lakeside cabin or a balcony with a mountain view? Enjoy lunch or a coffee break in a charming small-town cafe instead of the break room.
From the phone line to the zipline, Poconos resorts offer the best of both worlds, with high-speed wireless Internet and broadband to connect you quickly with your team. When it’s time to clock out, you’ll be minutes away from great attractions and restaurants. The atmospheric wineries, breweries, and distilleries along the Pocono Beverage Trail are the perfect backdrop for unwinding with that after-work glass of hand-crafted wine or freshly-brewed beer.
4. You Deserve It!
When’s the last time you put away your phone and your to-do list and just relaxed? Don’t let those hard-earned vacation days go to waste: a brief break from the everyday could be just what you need. The Poconos region is home to world-renowned spa and wellness facilities that provide opportunities to find refreshment and renewed energy.
Soak in some Midweek Magic at The Lodge at Woodloch as you enjoy the lavish accommodations and first-class health and fitness amenities on-site or discover ultimate coziness with the Candlelight and Cocoa Package at Babbling Brook Cottages , available for select Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday check-ins.
The Lodge at Woodloch
The Lodge at Woodloch embraces a philosophy of personal awakening. As so many individuals get swept up in the whirlwind of life, The Lodge at Woodloch gives you an opportunity to shift from your everyday routine and re-focus on yourself…
Babbling Brook Cottages
Cozy – Classic – Timeless. A secluded mountain getaway with five private, unique cottages and plenty of space to relax and unwind. Newly renovated in 2020 and open year round. These original “tiny homes” are located in Dingmans Ferry – just…