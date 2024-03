Why wait for the weekend? If you’re looking for special discounts , lighter crowds, and more relaxation, plan your Poconos getaway in the middle of the week . When you arrive Sunday through Thursday, you’ll be able to stay at renowned lodgings for reduced rates. Enjoy area attractions and popular things to do without having to worry about availability, lines, or parking.

Whether you’re planning to bring your laptop along to work from the hotel for a day or two or you’re using some well-earned vacation time for your trip, traveling midweek means you’ll enjoy a Pocono Mountains vacation for less. From midweek getaways for couples to thrilling outdoor adventure to calming wellness retreats, take a look at our top four reasons why a midweek Poconos escape is the way to go.