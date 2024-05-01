4. Explore the Region’s Rich History

From the first Native American inhabitants to the early Dutch and English settlers of the 17th century, from the industrialists of the 1850s to the honeymooners of the 1950s, the area surrounding Lake Wallenpaupack has a rich past, and there are many local museums that bring the Poconos past alive for present-day visitors.

With displays in three different locations, the Wallenpaupack Historical Society preserves the history and heritage of the lake and the region. The Wayne County Historical Society has its home base in Honesdale, where the showpiece of the main museum is a reproduction of the Stourbridge Lion which once ran on nearby tracks, the first commercial locomotive operated in the United States. Just north of Hawley, the 16-acre Delaware and Hudson Canal Park showcases the 108-mile engineering marvel that was used in the nineteenth century to transport coal from Pennsylvania to New York, with historical structures to explore like Daniels Farmhouse and Canal Lock 31.