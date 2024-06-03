Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Have you made your summer vacation plans yet? The Pocono Mountains offers memorable family fun throughout all four seasons, but our region is particularly great for escapes during the warm weather months.

Check off your summer bucket list and explore things to do in the Poconos in summer! Get out of the city and enjoy fresh air, wide open spaces, and quality together time on the water, up in the trees, gathered round a campfire, or out and about in our charming small towns. There’s something for all ages to enjoy in the Poconos: take a look at nine activities the whole family will love.

  1. Explore the Great Outdoors
  2. Splash the Day Away
  3. Float Your Boat
  4. Travel into the Past
  5. Play in the Treetops
  6. Go Horseback Riding
  7. Encounter Critters of All Shapes & Sizes
  8. Putt Your Way to Victory
  9. Head to the County Fair

1. Explore the Great Outdoors

The Pocono Mountains is home to 2,400 square miles of pristine natural beauty which have made our region a beloved summer getaway destination for generations of families. Reconnect with nature and enjoy the sunshine in our area’s national, state and local parks. Whether hiking or biking is more your group’s style, there are hundreds of trails to explore, leading to expansive mountain views and stunning hidden waterfalls. Visitors to Bushkill Falls, known as the “Niagara of Pennsylvania,” can explore eight different cascades, plus mini golf, paddle boats, a snack bar and more. You’ll find the two tallest waterfalls in Pennsylvania, Raymondskill Falls  and Dingmans Falls , both located within Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area . Help us preserve the natural beauty of the area for future visitors and remember to leave no trace during your visit.

Pocono Mountains Beaches

State & Local Parks

Experience Pocono fun among the 2,400 square miles of natural areas including state and national…

Get out and explore the trails this summer in the Poconos

Hiking Trails

Explore the beautiful Pocono Mountains’ 2,400 square miles of the outdoors on one of our…

Hit The Biking Trails in the Pocono Mountains

Biking

Bring your own wheels or rent a bike from local outfitters, and start pedaling your way through…

Waterfalls Hikes in the Pocono Mountains

Waterfalls

From roadside cascades to the “Niagara of Pennsylvania,” the region is home to some truly stunning…

2. Splash the Day Away

Nothing says summer like a day at the beach! Feel the sand in your toes and float on the waves at beaches with kid-friendly swimming at Mauch Chunk Lake Park Promised Land State Park Tobyhanna State Park  and Palmyra Township Public Beach  on Lake Wallenpaupack. The lush, green hills and trees rising up above the blue, sparkling water of our lakes and rivers form the perfect background for a relaxing and fun family summer day.

Up the ante on your water adventures with a visit to impressive local indoor and outdoor waterparks. Take on dozens of water rides, wave pools, and more at Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark , the largest waterpark in Pennsylvania. Try Costa’s Family Fun Park  for go-karts, bumper boats, and miniature golf in addition to pools and water slides. Don’t let bad weather get you down: the enormous indoor splash utopias at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Great Wolf Lodge Split Rock Resort , and Camelback Lodge’s Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark  are full of lazy rivers, dump buckets, multi-story slides, and much more that are ready for action even on stormy summer days.

Costa's Family Fun Park

Costa’s Family Fun Park

The perfect place to make memories with family and friends. Located near Lake Wallenpaupack in Pike…

Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge

Splash and slide, the adventure of a lifetime awaits. This massive, 84-degree indoor waterpark…

3. Float Your Boat

Whether a pontoon, canoe or kayakstand-up paddleboardtube or raft is your vessel of choice, grab your paddle, don a life jacket, and prepare to explore the 170 river miles and 150 lakes in the Pocono Mountains. Local outfitters offer boat rentals as well as day trips with guides available and transportation to and from the launch site provided. For great fishing and untouched scenery, navigate the winding bends of the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River . If you’re looking for a truly exhilarating trip, give whitewater rafting a try! The Lehigh River is home to Class I, II and III rapids which provide fun outings for all skill levels, from dam release events to more gentle family trips.

Canoe Rides in the Pocono Mountains

Canoeing/Kayaking

The Pocono Mountains offer daily canoe and kayaking trips for experienced and novice paddlers.

Whitewater Rafting Group Pocono Whitewater 12 Low Res PoconoMtns

Tubing/Rafting

Tubing on the rivers of the Pocono Mountains is the place to be on those hot steamy, summer days.

Boating on Lake Wallenpaupack in the Pocono Mountains

Boat Rentals

From power boats to sail boats and everything in between, gather your crew for a day on the lake in…

4. Travel into the Past

From the ancient ice age landscape at Boulder Field National Natural Landmark  to the home of the “Father of the American Conservation Movement,” Gifford Pinchot, at Grey Towers National Historic Landmark  in Milford, from Victorian mansions in Jim Thorpe to the birthplace of the American Railroad in Honesdale, there’s so much history to discover in the Pocono Mountains. Visit a museum to dive into the region’s rich past, or experience a bygone age for yourself during an interactive tour like a train ride on The Stourbridge Line  or Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway  or a trolley ride with the Jim Thorpe Trolley Company  or The Pocono Historic Trolley Tour .

The Stourbridge Line

The Stourbridge Line

All aboard The Stourbridge Line! Scenic passenger trains through the Pocono Mountains. Experience a…

5. Play in the Treetops

Fly through the sky and climb up in the branches: Pocono adventure parks offer aerial fun for all. Cross the forest canopy high above the ground on rope bridges, navigate a woodland obstacle course, or soar down the mountainside on a zipline. If you’ve never tried an adventure park before, it’s the perfect way to make memories with loved ones. Get outside at Adventure Center at Skytop Lodge Blue Mountain Resort – Summit Aerial Park Camelback Mountain Adventures Gorilla Grove Treetop Adventures , or Pocono TreeVentures .

6. Go Horseback Riding

If your kids have been begging you to let them try horseback riding, the Pocono Mountains is the perfect place to do it! Make a new friend at local stables and explore peaceful paths and pastoral fields in the saddle. Bushkill Riding Stables  and Happy Trails Stables  welcome beginners and offer guided scenic rides, while Daisy Field Farm  and Mountain Creek Riding Stables  offer wagon rides and pony rides for little ones as well.

Bushkill Riding Stables

Bushkill Riding Stables

Explore the Pocono Mountains on horseback. Take a scenic trail ride around beautiful wooded forests…

Happy Trails Stables

Happy Trails Stables

The leader in horseback riding. Open year-round, seven days a week from 9am-5pm. Over 100 acres of…

Daisy Field Farm

Daisy Field Farm

Enjoy a peaceful ride on a private, Pocono Mountains family farm. Daisy Field Farm is a picturesque…

7. Encounter Critters of All Shapes & Sizes

Take a walk on the wild side and meet animals from around the world face-to-face in the Poconos. From alligators to lions to warthogs, Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park  is home to many different members of the animal kingdom, including Jethro the friendly giraffe. Admire the big cats basking in the sun, laugh with the monkeys, or even help feed the parrots. At Bear Mountain Butterfly Sanctuary , visitors can enter the “Fluterrarium” and discover exotic frogs, axolotls, turtles, glow fish and more. Arrange a visit to the farm with Pohopoco Creek Alpacas  to meet the alpacas that live there or check in on Santa’s friends year-round with Spruce Ridge Reindeer .

Pohopoco Creek Alpacas

Pohopoco Creek Alpacas

Pohopoco Creek Alpacas is a sustainable alpaca farm located on some of the most breathtaking land in…

Spruce Ridge Reindeer

Spruce Ridge Reindeer

Spruce Ridge Reindeer is a family-run reindeer farm in the heart of the Poconos offering hands-on…

8. Putt Your Way to Victory

Get some friendly family competition going with a Poconos mini golf outing. Play your way through the 36 holes at Frontier Falls Mini Golf – Shawnee Village  or the 18 holes at Costa’s Family Fun Park . Spend a rainy day in the Poconos playing the nine holes at the indoor “Down the Rabbit Hole” course located in the Wonderland Madhouse  escape room at the Pocono Premium Outlets.

Costa's Family Fun Park

Costa’s Family Fun Park

Located near Lake Wallenpaupack in Pike County, Pennsylvania, Costa’s Family Fun Park offers…

Wonderland Madhouse

Wonderland Madhouse

Embark on an enchanting adventure to the most WONDERFUL place on earth. Wonderland Madhouse is a…

9. Head to the County Fair

Pocono Mountains communities put on four classic county fairs each summer throughout August and early September. Featuring big-time carnival rides, delicious food, animal exhibits, live entertainment, demolition derbies, and so much more, many of these fairs have been going for over 100 years. The fairs are just the beginning when it comes to family-friendly Pocono summer events!

162nd Annual Wayne County Fair

162nd Annual Wayne County Fair

  • 08/02/2024 – 08/10/2024

An agricultural fair building memories for 162 years. Enjoy a huge midway with over 26 big-time…

Carbon County Fair

Carbon County Fair

  • 08/05/2024 – 08/10/2024

Family-oriented fair with agricultural displays, great food, rides, arena events and musical…

The West End Fair

The West End Fair

  • 08/18/2024 – 08/24/2024

Come explore the 102nd West End Fair! Enjoy food, fun, games, rides, and entertainment for the whole…

Greene Dreher Sterling Fair

Greene Dreher Sterling Fair

  • 08/23/2024 – 09/01/2024

Head to the fair! Enjoy vendors, games, music, rides, agricultural exhibits, great food and so much…

What are you waiting for? Start planning your family vacation to the Poconos this summer! Make your reservation now at welcoming places to stay, plus find delicious places to eat and lots of things to do with kids.