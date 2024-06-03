7. Encounter Critters of All Shapes & Sizes

Take a walk on the wild side and meet animals from around the world face-to-face in the Poconos. From alligators to lions to warthogs, Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park is home to many different members of the animal kingdom, including Jethro the friendly giraffe. Admire the big cats basking in the sun, laugh with the monkeys, or even help feed the parrots. At Bear Mountain Butterfly Sanctuary , visitors can enter the “Fluterrarium” and discover exotic frogs, axolotls, turtles, glow fish and more. Arrange a visit to the farm with Pohopoco Creek Alpacas to meet the alpacas that live there or check in on Santa’s friends year-round with Spruce Ridge Reindeer .