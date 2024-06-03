3. Visit a National Landmark

Learn about the history of the United States with a visit to the National Historic Landmarks in our region. Located along the Upper Delaware River, the Roebling Aqueduct Bridge is the oldest existing wire suspension bridge and is designated as both a National Historic Landmark and a National Civil Engineering Landmark. It was designed in 1847 by engineer John A. Roebling, who went on to create the Brooklyn Bridge. The beautiful Grey Towers National Historic Landmark in Milford once belonged to Gifford Pinchot, known as the “Father of the American Conservation Movement,” and offers free parking and admission to the beautiful estate grounds. There is a ticket cost for the indoor mansion tours, but free visitor films are offered on tour days in the historic Baitbox. To dive into the ancient past, head to Boulder Field at Hickory Run State Park . Formed from glacier melt, this unique landscape is a National Natural Landmark and has remained relatively unchanged for more than 20,000 years. For even more significant sites, check out our guide to historical markers in the Poconos and more museums in the area.