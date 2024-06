Planning a trip on a budget? There are lots of free things to do and see in the Pocono Mountains. We’ve lined up seven no-cost activities in the Poconos to start experiencing today.

From exploring our beautiful downtowns to experiencing the great outdoors, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a Poconos vacation without breaking the bank. If you’re coming from nearby Northeastern US cities like New York City and Philadelphia, you’ll save on gas as well! The Poconos is just a short drive away. Add these free activities to your summer must-do list.