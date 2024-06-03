Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Planning a trip on a budget? There are lots of free things to do and see in the Pocono Mountains. We’ve lined up seven no-cost activities in the Poconos to start experiencing today.

From exploring our beautiful downtowns to experiencing the great outdoors, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a Poconos vacation without breaking the bank. If you’re coming from nearby Northeastern US cities like New York City and Philadelphia, you’ll save on gas as well! The Poconos is just a short drive away. Add these free activities to your summer must-do list.

  1. Take a Downtown Stroll
  2. Attend a Free Summer Concert
  3. Visit a National Landmark
  4. BYOB (Bring Your Own Bike)
  5. Watch for Wildlife
  6. Meet Local Farmers
  7. Plan a Picnic and Hike

1. Take a Downtown Stroll

Whether you’re just passing through for an afternoon or staying in accommodations nearby, our region’s picture-perfect small towns are well worth the visit. Step back in time in the quaint borough of Delaware Water Gap, located along the Appalachian Trail , or do some window shopping in Lehighton, located along the D&L Trail . Wander through the charming streets and admire the historic architecture in our county seats of Jim ThorpeStroudsburgMilford and Honesdale.

Delaware Water Gap Scenic Sunet

Delaware Water Gap

For generations, the community and town of Delaware Water Gap have been making visitors feel at…

A fall bird's-eye view of Lehighton, PA in the Pocono Mountains.

Lehighton

The town of Lehighton offers outdoor adventure, restaurants, shops and more.

Cars parked along Broadway street in Downtown Jim Thrope

Jim Thorpe

Offering both the charms of a European village and the thrills of a mountain sports destination…

2. Attend a Free Summer Concert

Join the community for some live music during one of several free summer concert series happening throughout the Poconos! Listen to talented local musicians select dates June through August during the Wayne County Creative Arts Council Summer Concert Series  in Honesdale on Mondays and Thursdays, Concerts in the Square  on Thursday nights in Stroudsburg, St. Paul’s Summer Concerts  every Saturday afternoon in Hawley, as well as Lansford Music in the Park  on Sunday evenings in Kennedy Park. The Milford Music Festival  and the Honesdale Roots & Rhythm Music & Arts Festival  are also great opportunities to enjoy toe tapping live performances for free. Don’t forget to check out our events calendar for free seasonal festivals and community celebrations all year round.

Concerts in the Square

Concerts in the Square

  • 06/06/2024 – 08/22/2024

Spend the night listening to music and enjoying beautiful downtown Stroudsburg. June 6: Flyin Blind…

St. Paul's Summer Concerts

St. Paul’s Summer Concerts

  • 06/08/2024 – 08/24/2024

Join St. Paul’s Lutheran Church every Saturday from June 1 to August 24 for a rotating line up of…

Lansford Music in the Park

Lansford Music in the Park

  • 06/09/2024 – 09/01/2024

Join Lansford Alive each Sunday at Kennedy Park and enjoy live music from all genres. You won’t want…

3. Visit a National Landmark

Learn about the history of the United States with a visit to the National Historic Landmarks in our region. Located along the Upper Delaware River, the Roebling Aqueduct Bridge  is the oldest existing wire suspension bridge and is designated as both a National Historic Landmark and a National Civil Engineering Landmark. It was designed in 1847 by engineer John A. Roebling, who went on to create the Brooklyn Bridge. The beautiful Grey Towers National Historic Landmark  in Milford once belonged to Gifford Pinchot, known as the “Father of the American Conservation Movement,” and offers free parking and admission to the beautiful estate grounds. There is a ticket cost for the indoor mansion tours, but free visitor films are offered on tour days in the historic Baitbox. To dive into the ancient past, head to Boulder Field at Hickory Run State Park . Formed from glacier melt, this unique landscape is a National Natural Landmark and has remained relatively unchanged for more than 20,000 years. For even more significant sites, check out our guide to historical markers in the Poconos and more museums in the area.

Roebling Aqueduct Bridge

Roebling Aqueduct Bridge

The Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River is the home of the oldest existing wire suspension…

4. BYOB (Bring Your Own Bike)

Bring your own set of wheels and fly through lush, historic biking paths in the Pocono Mountains. Notable trails include the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor , also known as the D&L Trail, which stretches 165 miles from New Jersey through Pennsylvania. Catch glimpse’s of our region’s mining history as you cycle the 37 miles of the D&L which lie within the Poconos. Both the Levee Loop Trail  in East Stroudsburg running parallel to the Brodhead Creek and the McDade Recreational Trail  in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area running parallel to the Delaware River are popular with bikers. Looking for mountain biking in the Poconos? Challenge yourself to the 26 miles of trails at Prompton State Park .

D&L Trail - Biking

D&L Trail – Biking

Update: The D&L Trail will be closed at MM 102.42 and MM 102.93 from February 5th 2024 until…

5. Watch for Wildlife

Meet the “locals” during your time in the Poconos: catch a glimpse of our indigenous wildlife. Encompassing over 500 acres, Lacawac Sanctuary  provides a home for numerous species of birds. Wander the nine miles of trails and see how many you can spot: don’t forget your binoculars! Lilliana’s Nature Discovery Area at Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center  is a great place for kids to discover nature, and the two and half miles of trails and observation dock on the two ponds provide plenty of vantage points to spot wildlife on land and in the water. See how many creatures you can spot on the approximately 600 acres at the Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary  in White Mills or the over 700 acres at the Lehigh Gap Nature Center .

Lacawac Sanctuary

Lacawac Sanctuary

Lacawac Sanctuary is a nature center, environmental education center and biological field station…

Lehigh Gap Nature Center

Lehigh Gap Nature Center

Discover and explore at America’s only nature center on a restored superfund site! Nestled within…

6. Meet Local Farmers

As you drive through the Poconos, you’ll pass many pastoral fields belonging to local farms and markets. Why not make a stop to see their produce and learn more about their work? Walker’s Tree Farm  in Lehighton stretches approximately 200 acres and is hosting a free Christmas in July event. Saturday markets like the Monroe Farmer’s Market  in Stroudsburg’s Courthouse Square are a feast for the eyes. Take a stroll to browse the colorful food stalls and locally-grown products. The Cooperage Project  hosts community events and performances as well as seasonal markets.

Walker's Tree Farm

Walker’s Tree Farm

Walker’s Tree Farm is a fourth generation family-owned business that dates back to the 1930s. The…

Monroe Farmers Market

Monroe Farmers Market

The Monroe Farmers Market has been serving the community for over 40 years. Offering a broad array…

The Cooperage Project

The Cooperage Project

The Cooperage Project’s markets are not only opportunities to purchase things– they’re…

7. Plan a Picnic and Hike

Open sunrise to sunset, our national, state and local parks are accessible year-round. Pack some snacks or a picnic lunch and head to Big Pocono State Park Delaware State Forest Gouldsboro State Park , or Promised Land State Park . These four are also pet-friendly, so you can bring along your dog! Enjoy your meal al fresco against the rolling hills, pristine lakes and beautiful scenery of the region. Remember to take any trash with you and leave no trace.

Big Pocono State Park

Big Pocono State Park

Big Pocono State Park spans 1,306 acres of rugged terrain on the summit and slopes of Camelback…

Delaware State Forest

Delaware State Forest

Discover the Delaware State Forest. 80,056 acres, more than 100 miles of trails, over 5,000 acres of…

Gouldsboro State Park

Gouldsboro State Park

Gouldsboro State Park in Monroe and Wayne counties in northeastern Pennsylvania contains 2,800 acres…

Promised Land State Park

Promised Land State Park

Spanning 3,000 acres on the Pocono Plateau, Promised Land State Park is 1,800 feet above sea level…

Find more ways to save money on your Poconos vacation: take a look at our special offers on both day activities and accommodations. From campsites to hotels, check out places to stay for every price point and plan an overnight visit so you can experience as much as possible. Find even more things to do and browse local restaurants to plan out what delicious food you’ll try during your trip. See you in the Poconos!