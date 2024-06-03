Delaware Water Gap Hiking

Once you’ve found a spot to set up camp in the evenings, you’re ready to wander the over 150 miles of trails in DWGNRA. Keep in mind that some trailhead parking areas fill up quickly, especially on weekends, so plan ahead to arrive early or take your trek midweek.

1. Appalachian Trail Hiking

Through-hikers along the famed Appalachian Trail journey through DWGNRA, passing from the New Jersey side of the Delaware River to the Pennsylvania side along the I-80 bridge. The AT goes through the heart of the borough of Delaware Water Gap, which offers restaurants and history for visitors to enjoy. Challenge yourself to a day hike up Mount Tammany on the New Jersey side of the river or Mount Minsi on the Pennsylvania side of the river to win a beautiful view of the geographic feature of the gap. If there are some members of your group not up for the climb, they can spend the afternoon enjoying things to do in Delaware Water Gap like taking a tour of the Castle Inn or hopping aboard the Pocono Historic Trolley Tour , then every one can meet back up for dinner at delicious eateries like the Sycamore Grille or Joe Bosco Authentic Smokehouse BBQ .