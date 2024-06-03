Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Delaware Water Gap Camping
Whether you’re looking for boat-in campsites where you can pitch a tent by the riverside or you’re hoping to park your RV in a quiet forest glade, discover some of the best camping sites near Delaware Water Gap.
1. Dingmans Campground
Located along the Delaware River within the park, just steps from the McDade Recreational Trail, Dingmans Campground is an ideal hub for exploring DWGNRA. Book a peaceful RV site in the trees or set up your tent at a riverfront campsite. The log cabin general store stocks necessities like firewood, snacks, and camping supplies as well as souvenirs. This campground is the perfect place to stay if you’re looking to truly unplug and escape the internet for a bit; the property does not offer public wifi and is located in a cellular dead zone. Enjoy a few days phone-free and connect with family, friends, and the environment.
DINGMANS CAMPGROUND
Dingmans Campground is a 65-acre, 134-site rustic campground located along the Delaware River in the…
2. Primitive River Campsites
If you’re an experienced paddler planning your own river trip down the Delaware, you can reserve primitive river and island campsites, managed by the National Parks Service, in different zones along the Middle Delaware Scenic and Recreational River. Consult the NPS website to find a Delaware Water Gap river camping map and more information about reservations.
DELAWARE WATER GAP NATIONAL RECREATION AREA
The valley has known human hand and voice for 10,000 years. Floodplains nourished the Native farmer…
3. Kittatinny’s River Beach Campground
Want to let someone else take care of river trip logistics and shuttle service? Book a campsite or a river trip with Kittatinny Canoes and stay at their River Beach Campground not far from Milford. Your group can enjoy kayaking and canoeing , tubing , or whitewater rafting , and you can choose the trip that works best for you, whether you want to float just a few miles downriver over the course of a few hours or spend the whole day paddling a longer stretch of the Delaware. Delaware Water Gap camping cabins are available at River Beach as well.
KITTATINNY’S RIVER BEACH CAMPGROUND
River Beach Campsites is located on the scenic Delaware River in the Pocono Mountains. This location…
4. Delaware Water Gap/Pocono Mountain KOA
Just down the road from Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area’s Hidden Lake and Shawnee Mountain Festivals & Events , visitors can check into Delaware Water Gap/Pocono Mountain KOA for a relaxing camping escape. Choose a deluxe cabin or an upgraded RV site with patio to plus your trip. Many Delaware Water Gap and East Stroudsburg attractions are close at hand, and the campground’s onsite amenities include a pool, snack bar, mini golf, and bike rentals.
DELAWARE WATER GAP/POCONO MOUNTAIN KOA
Delaware Water Gap/Pocono Mountain KOA features wooded RV and tent sites, cabins, lodges and deluxe…
Delaware Water Gap Hiking
Once you’ve found a spot to set up camp in the evenings, you’re ready to wander the over 150 miles of trails in DWGNRA. Keep in mind that some trailhead parking areas fill up quickly, especially on weekends, so plan ahead to arrive early or take your trek midweek.
1. Appalachian Trail Hiking
Through-hikers along the famed Appalachian Trail journey through DWGNRA, passing from the New Jersey side of the Delaware River to the Pennsylvania side along the I-80 bridge. The AT goes through the heart of the borough of Delaware Water Gap, which offers restaurants and history for visitors to enjoy. Challenge yourself to a day hike up Mount Tammany on the New Jersey side of the river or Mount Minsi on the Pennsylvania side of the river to win a beautiful view of the geographic feature of the gap. If there are some members of your group not up for the climb, they can spend the afternoon enjoying things to do in Delaware Water Gap like taking a tour of the Castle Inn or hopping aboard the Pocono Historic Trolley Tour , then every one can meet back up for dinner at delicious eateries like the Sycamore Grille or Joe Bosco Authentic Smokehouse BBQ .
MOUNT MINSI – APPALACHIAN TRAIL – HIKING
Hike a portion of the famed and historic Appalachian Trail in the Pocono Mountains! Head to the town…
2. Waterfall Hikes near Delaware Water Gap
Some of the best trails near Delaware Water Gap lead to waterfalls! The two biggest cascades in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Raymondskill Falls and Dingmans Falls , can be found in the recreation area. Dingmans Falls features a handicap accessible boardwalk, while Raymondskill Falls is a short but rewarding hike with rustic and rocky stairs to climb.
3. Cliff Trail and Milford Knob
The Cliff Trail can be picked up right across the road from Raymondskill Falls and features a steep step up to the bluffs above the winding river. Gaze across the Delaware River Highlands for a view that takes in three states – Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey – as you traverse a network of trails that extends all the way to Milford Knob , opening up on a storybook view of the small town below. Why not head into the downtown after your hike for dinner at local restaurants like Apple Valley Restaurant and Tom Quick Inn Restaurant or a drink at Pocono Beverage Trail stops like Log Tavern Brewing Company .
4. Pocono Environmental Education Center and Hornbecks Creek
Find hiking near Delaware Water Gap suited to every skill level in your group at the Pocono Environmental Education Center (PEEC) in the heart of the recreation area, home to six trails including the Tumbling Waters waterfall. PEEC hosts many nature education classes and events open to the public throughout the year, from pond paddles to frog frolics . For even more waterfalls, explore the out-and-back Hornbooks Creek Trail which crosses and recrosses the forest stream over a series of bridges.
Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is just the beginning when it comes to incredible camping and hiking throughout the Pocono Mountains. Discover more trip ideas and itineraries throughout the different regions in our four counties for a vacation filled with unspoiled natural beauty and outdoor adventure .