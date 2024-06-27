1. History of Lehigh Gorge State Park

Over the course of millions of years, the Lehigh River carved out the Gorge, cutting its way through the rocks of Pennsylvania’s Anthracite Region and the Pocono Plateau. The landscape has been shaped by the industrial revolution as well: the area’s deposits of Anthracite coal were mined and shipped to cities all over the East Coast in the 1800s. To transport the coal, the Lehigh Coal and Navigation Company constructed a series of huge dams, locks, and canals, so impressive that they became known as the “Upper Grand.”

Mining continued throughout the nineteenth century, and renowned naturalist John James Audubon lamented growing deforestation when he spent six weeks painting in the area in 1829. Audubon would be glad to know that today, much of the lush green has returned, and the land is now protected by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Some signs of the area’s industrial past can still be found in the park, like Turn Hole Tunnel near the Glen Onoko Access Area. While the tunnel is now permanently closed to visitor access, it shows where an abandoned railroad line used to pass through the mountain and over the Lehigh River.

Why not dive more fully into the area’s history at local museums? The No. 9 Coal Mine & Museum highlights the lives of local miners who once worked in these hills. You can ride 1,600 feet by rail into the mountain and see the original 900-foot elevator shaft. For an alfresco train tour, follow in the steps of nineteenth century tourists and hop aboard the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway for a round-trip ride from Jim Thorpe to White Haven. The beautiful train station in Jim Thorpe that visitors depart from was built in 1888 and is now on the National Register of Historic Places.