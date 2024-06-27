1. For Beginner Cyclists

If you’re still getting the hang of things or biking for the first time, Promised Land State Park offers six and a half miles of paved roads perfect for a smooth and simple ride. Take in the beauty of the park as you spin around Promised Land Lake. Use caution and keep an eye out, as riders do share the road with vehicles.

Insider Tip: Ready to step it up a notch? Promised Land State Park permits mountain biking on designated trails only within Delaware State Forest .