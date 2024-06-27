Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
There are plenty of different ways to experience outdoor adventures in the Pocono Mountains, but you can’t go wrong with a classic activity like Pocono biking. Bike and hike trails in the Poconos are the perfect places to spend a day in the fresh air and offer something for everyone, no matter your skill level.We’ve broken down cycling in the Poconos based on ability, with paths and routes for both beginners and experts to try. Grab your helmet, bring your own bike, and enjoy a fun and free day out on the beautiful winding trails or plan to rent wheels from local outfitters. Get ready to head to area parks and start pedaling!

  1. For Beginner Cyclists
  2. For Moderate Explorers
  3. For Adventure Seekers
  4. For Experienced Riders
  5. For Mountain Bikers
  6. Pocono Biking FAQ
  7. Poconos Biking Map

1. For Beginner Cyclists

If you’re still getting the hang of things or biking for the first time, Promised Land State Park  offers six and a half miles of paved roads perfect for a smooth and simple ride. Take in the beauty of the park as you spin around Promised Land Lake. Use caution and keep an eye out, as riders do share the road with vehicles.

Insider Tip: Ready to step it up a notch? Promised Land State Park permits mountain biking on designated trails only within Delaware State Forest .

Worried that a day of biking will leave you huffing and puffing? Get a little help from technology with an electric bike rental or purchase from Bronson Ebikes & Trikes , located in Lehighton and offering easy access to the D&L Trail. Each ebike is equipped with a high performance, electric motor that will allow you to go further and faster. Outfitters like Naturfi  not only deliver your bike rentals right to your chosen destination, but they can also help find a trail perfectly tailored to your skill level.
Bronson EBikes & Trikes

Bronson EBikes & Trikes

The mission of Bronson Ebikes and Etrikes is to provide electric bicycles and tricycles that offer high performance technology to make you go further and faster. They are a locally-owned retailer located in Weissport, PA offering rentals…

Naturfi

Naturfi

Naturfi is revving up for biking adventures! Offering bike rentals to so many amazing trails all over the Poconos like the McDate or Switchback. They bring the equipment right to your Pocono adventure site. No need to worry about…

2. For Moderate Explorers

The Switchback Railroad Trail  is one of the most historic trails in Pennsylvania’s Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. The track was originally cleared for a gravity railroad built for transporting coal. In the 1800s, it was operated as a Victorian tourist attraction and is considered one of the world’s first roller coasters. The 18-mile, hard-packed dirt path is now clear of railroad ties and offers adventure for bikers and hikers alike. Trace your way through Mauch Chunk Lake Park  and along the outskirts of Jim Thorpe.

Insider Tip: Biking downhill towards Jim Thorpe is the easier way to navigate the trail; taking the grade in reverse is more challenging.

Switchback Railroad Trail - Biking

Switchback Railroad Trail – Biking

The Switchback Trail is the most historic among the trails in Pennsylvania’s Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. It traces the route of the historic Switchback Gravity Railroad Trail, an 18-mile round trip through countryside once called “The…

3. For Adventure Seekers

The Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor  runs throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, with roughly 26 miles winding through the Poconos from White Haven to Jim Thorpe. You can take on different sections of the corridor for shorter rides or conquer the whole corridor. One of the most stunning stretches is where the D&L Rail Trail carves its way through scenic Lehigh Gorge State Park . Sign up for a 13-mile or 26-mile trip with Whitewater Rafting Adventures , shuttle service included. Be sure to make your reservation in advance!

Insider Tip: Pocono Biking  and the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway  offer a bike train  select dates June through November! Bring your own wheels or book a train ticket that includes a Trek bike rental. Hop aboard in Jim Thorpe and relax during the hour-long journey, then pedal the 26 miles from White Haven back to Jim Thorpe at your own pace. Pocono Biking also offers high-action Big Day Out  packages that combine biking, hiking, and whitewater rafting.
Bike TrainJUL20

Bike Train

All aboard the scenic Bike Train! Step back in time and enjoy a relaxing train ride up the Lehigh Gorge for 25 miles, then pedal your bike back down to Jim Thorpe at your own pace along the Lehigh Gorge Rail-Trail. Bike Train reservations…

Big Day OutJUN29

Big Day Out

Three awesome adventures in one big day! Check-in at Pocono Whitewater and then hop on a Trek bike and embark on a 23-mile bike ride between the 1000 foot walls of the Lehigh Gorge Rail Trail. At the famous Glen Onoko in Jim Thorpe, you’ll…

4. For Experienced Riders

The McDade Recreational Trail  runs 32 miles throughout the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. From vertical drops to flat straightaways, this packed gravel path varies in difficulty while runs along the beautiful Delaware River. Bring your own bike or rent one through Edge of the Woods Outfitters .

Insider Tip: Mountain and hybrid bikes are recommended for the more challenging portions of the trail.

Edge of the Woods Outfitters

Edge of the Woods Outfitters

Edge of the Woods Outfitters had the first bike rental program in the area. Rent mountain bikes on the scenic Joseph McDade Trail, located in the National Park and just minutes away from the shop. The most popular biking loop is 10 miles in…

5. For Mountain Bikers

Ready for an extreme ride? Feel like a BMX pro at Blue Mountain Bike Park . Experience the downhill thrills at Pennsylvania’s highest vertical. Bring your own full suspension bike or rent one on-site to conquer the varied terrain across 30 trails. Once you reach the bottom, a lift service is waiting to take you back to the top, so you can crush the mountain again and again.

Insider Tip: Sorry newbies, all riders must have previous mountain biking experience.

6. Pocono Biking FAQ

7. Poconos Biking Map

Ready to set off on your cycling adventure? Use the below map to plot out your route in advance or click here for more park map resources.

Grab a Poconos bike rental from local shops including Adventure Center at Whitewater Challengers Bronson Ebikes and Trikes Edge of the Woods Outfitters Naturfi Pocono Biking , or Whitewater Rafting Adventures .

Don’t forget to look for events and excursions hosted by local biking outfitters. Take advantage of extra savings with the special offers below, and plan ahead to find places to rest and refuel along the way!
Two-Day Overnight Bike Package

Two-Day Overnight Bike Package

Includes: Join Pocono Biking for a two-day overnight bike package where you’ll spend two nights in the heart of downtown Jim Thorpe and experience up to 57 miles of riding on the D&L Trail. Package includes overnight accommodations at…

Four-Day Inn to Inn Bike Tour

Four-Day Inn to Inn Bike Tour

Includes: Join Pocono Biking for this four-day inn to inn bike tour. Bike 140 miles of rail trail on the Smithsonian Affiliate, Delaware & Lehigh Trail, also known as the D&L Trail. Enjoy three of Pennsylvania’s award-winning small…