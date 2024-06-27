Click here to subscribe today or Login.
1. For Beginner Cyclists
If you’re still getting the hang of things or biking for the first time, Promised Land State Park offers six and a half miles of paved roads perfect for a smooth and simple ride. Take in the beauty of the park as you spin around Promised Land Lake. Use caution and keep an eye out, as riders do share the road with vehicles.
Insider Tip: Ready to step it up a notch? Promised Land State Park permits mountain biking on designated trails only within Delaware State Forest .
2. For Moderate Explorers
The Switchback Railroad Trail is one of the most historic trails in Pennsylvania’s Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. The track was originally cleared for a gravity railroad built for transporting coal. In the 1800s, it was operated as a Victorian tourist attraction and is considered one of the world’s first roller coasters. The 18-mile, hard-packed dirt path is now clear of railroad ties and offers adventure for bikers and hikers alike. Trace your way through Mauch Chunk Lake Park and along the outskirts of Jim Thorpe.
Insider Tip: Biking downhill towards Jim Thorpe is the easier way to navigate the trail; taking the grade in reverse is more challenging.
3. For Adventure Seekers
The Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor runs throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, with roughly 26 miles winding through the Poconos from White Haven to Jim Thorpe. You can take on different sections of the corridor for shorter rides or conquer the whole corridor. One of the most stunning stretches is where the D&L Rail Trail carves its way through scenic Lehigh Gorge State Park . Sign up for a 13-mile or 26-mile trip with Whitewater Rafting Adventures , shuttle service included. Be sure to make your reservation in advance!
4. For Experienced Riders
The McDade Recreational Trail runs 32 miles throughout the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. From vertical drops to flat straightaways, this packed gravel path varies in difficulty while runs along the beautiful Delaware River. Bring your own bike or rent one through Edge of the Woods Outfitters .
Insider Tip: Mountain and hybrid bikes are recommended for the more challenging portions of the trail.
5. For Mountain Bikers
Ready for an extreme ride? Feel like a BMX pro at Blue Mountain Bike Park . Experience the downhill thrills at Pennsylvania’s highest vertical. Bring your own full suspension bike or rent one on-site to conquer the varied terrain across 30 trails. Once you reach the bottom, a lift service is waiting to take you back to the top, so you can crush the mountain again and again.
Insider Tip: Sorry newbies, all riders must have previous mountain biking experience.
6. Pocono Biking FAQ
1.Where can I bike in Jim Thorpe, PA?
2.Is there mountain biking in the Poconos?
3.Is the Lehigh Gorge Trail flat?
4.Is the Lehigh Gorge Trail paved?
7. Poconos Biking Map
Ready to set off on your cycling adventure? Use the below map to plot out your route in advance or click here for more park map resources.
Grab a Poconos bike rental from local shops including Adventure Center at Whitewater Challengers , Bronson Ebikes and Trikes , Edge of the Woods Outfitters , Naturfi , Pocono Biking , or Whitewater Rafting Adventures .
