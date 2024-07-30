2. Big Pocono State Park

You’ll feel like you can touch the sky on the summit of Camelback Mountain in Big Pocono State Park . While the title of highest peak/point in the Poconos goes to the 2,654-foot-high Mount Ararat in Wayne County, Camelback Mountain, another of the highest mountains in the Poconos, coming in at an elevation of 2,133 feet, offers plentiful challenging hiking trails for intrepid explorers plus a road to drive to the top. Visitors can take one of the beautiful Pocono Mountains scenic drives winding up to Rim Road by car to enjoy sweeping views reaching across three states from the 1.4-mile, ADA-accessible road.

With its vistas stretching across three states, the Big Pocono overlook was a favorite spot of Robert Uguccioni, former long-time Executive Director of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, who passed away in November 2022. Two benches atop Camelback Mountain now pay tribute to the legacy of Mr. U, who was known to many as “Mr. Pocono” for all his untiring efforts to promote the Poconos region.