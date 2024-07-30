Click here to subscribe today or Login.
1. Appalachian Trail: Mount Minsi
The Poconos is the perfect place to experience mountain views along the famous Appalachian Trail! Roughly 45 of the trail’s 2,000 miles run through our region along the Kittatinny Ridge, passing through the welcoming small town of Delaware Water Gap and climbing up to the heights of Mount Minsi . For trekkers just looking for a day hike, the loop to the top and back takes about five hours and is fairly challenging, but the beautiful vistas are worth it.
2. Big Pocono State Park
You’ll feel like you can touch the sky on the summit of Camelback Mountain in Big Pocono State Park . While the title of highest peak/point in the Poconos goes to the 2,654-foot-high Mount Ararat in Wayne County, Camelback Mountain, another of the highest mountains in the Poconos, coming in at an elevation of 2,133 feet, offers plentiful challenging hiking trails for intrepid explorers plus a road to drive to the top. Visitors can take one of the beautiful Pocono Mountains scenic drives winding up to Rim Road by car to enjoy sweeping views reaching across three states from the 1.4-mile, ADA-accessible road.
With its vistas stretching across three states, the Big Pocono overlook was a favorite spot of Robert Uguccioni, former long-time Executive Director of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, who passed away in November 2022. Two benches atop Camelback Mountain now pay tribute to the legacy of Mr. U, who was known to many as “Mr. Pocono” for all his untiring efforts to promote the Poconos region.
3. Irving Cliff
Back in the nineteenth century, Washington Irving was so enthusiastic about dragging his friends up the wooded hills above Honesdale to get a view of the picturesque town below, they ended up naming the trail after him! Follow the winding path to the top of Irving Cliff , stand next to the star and take in the view the famed author of works like The Legend of Sleepy Hollow was so excited about: church spires, quaint downtown streets and Victorian houses nestled in a hollow in the surrounding green hills.
4. Lake Wallenpaupack and Silver Birches Resort
Beautiful Lake Wallenpaupack has 5,700 sprawling, panoramic acres to take in, and there are plenty of spots along the 52 miles of shoreline to find a beautiful view. Silver Birches Resort , home to The Dock on Wallenpaupack , faces west across the water, so guests can take in picture-perfect lakeside sunsets. Book an overnight stay in lakeview accommodations to enjoy the view right from your room!
5. Milford Knob Trail and Cliff Trail
While there are beautiful views to be found along the Appalachian Trail at the southern end of Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area , there are also stunning vistas to discover at the northern end. Head up the steep, 3.5-mile Milford Knob Trail for a view of charming Milford from above, and see the Upper Recreational Delaware River winding beneath you. The Cliff Park Trail connects eight miles of paths above the river, giving you plenty of options to explore. Another good place to pick up the Cliff Park Trail is across the road from the Raymondskill Falls trail.
6. Roadies Restaurant and Bar and Penn’s Peak
At Roadies Restaurant and Bar atop Penn’s Peak , you can enjoy a meal with a view and attend a concert from incredible visiting artists. The dining room looks out over the winding roads and rolling hills, with outdoor patio seating available as well. Arrive early for a delicious lunch or dinner, then, as night falls, head into the show. Check out the upcoming line-up at Penn’s Peak and get your tickets now for the perfect weekend outing.
7. Switchback Railroad Trail
Adjacent to Lehigh Gorge State Park , the Switchback Railroad Trail winds across Flagstaff Mountain from Jim Thorpe to Mauch Chunk Lake Park , revealing breathtaking views of the curving Lehigh River. This historic route was once occupied by a gravity railroad system which facilitated coal transportation and became a popular Victorian tourist attraction before serving as inspiration for the world’s first roller coaster. Today, bikers and hikers can enjoy the trail and the views. You might even spot some whitewater rafters navigating the rapids far below. For a complete Lehigh Gorge experience, make sure you also make time to navigate the D&L Trail that winds alongside the river.
8. Take to the Skies
Take your search for Pocono panoramas to new heights – literally. For the ultimate thrill and the ultimate view, get up in the sky with some help from Pegasus Skydive Center . Not only will you see sweeping vistas of Pocono landscapes that you can only find from the air, you’ll also be free-falling through the scene during a tandem jump with an experienced instructor.