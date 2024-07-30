Getting Around

With festival events on and off the water all along The Big Lake’s 52 miles of shoreline, you’re looking at a lot of ground to cover. Fortunately, celebrations are set in three main areas, and free shuttles run to these locations on Saturday and Sunday. You’ll find hot spots in Downtown Hawley, the North End and the Lake Region.

Festival Areas

Parking & Shuttles

Free parking is available at Wallenpaupack Intermediate, Primary and Middle Schools, and free shuttle buses pick up at these locations on Saturday and Sunday. The shuttle buses stop at the Wallenpaupack High School for the Boat & Outdoor Show and Vendor Market, Lake Wallenpaupack Visitors Center , Gresham’s Landing, Hawley Silk Mill and Wallenpaupack Brewing Company .