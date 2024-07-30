Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Float on the waves, watch loads of live music performances, snack on delicious food and drinks, visit the Boat and Outdoor Show, browse vendor fairs and markets and more. Wally Fest packs the best of a Pocono Mountains vacation into three days of food, music, watersports, shopping, tours and activities for all ages.
Lake Wallenpaupack is celebrated during this action-packed weekend event. Wally Lake Fest is a community-wide festival designed to…
Before You Go
Be sure to book your room early! It’s worth staying overnight in the area to get the full experience. Treat yourself to a lakeside getaway and end the summer right. Reserve your accommodations in advance to secure a spot close to the fun. Stay within sight of the water at Silver Birches Resort , Martin’s Lakefront Cottages , East Shore Lodging , Loch Highlands or Cove Haven Resort .
Both The Settlers Inn and Glass – Wine.Bar.Kitchen at Ledges Hotel in Hawley are hosting festival events, making them a perfect home base for the weekend. Have a big group? Find a multi-bedroom vacation home rental like Four Seasons For Fun Bed & Breakfast or retreats from Davis R. Chant Real Estate, Inc.
Getting Around
With festival events on and off the water all along The Big Lake’s 52 miles of shoreline, you’re looking at a lot of ground to cover. Fortunately, celebrations are set in three main areas, and free shuttles run to these locations on Saturday and Sunday. You’ll find hot spots in Downtown Hawley, the North End and the Lake Region.
Festival Areas
- Downtown Hawley covers the northernmost businesses located along Route 6 in town. Be sure to check out The Settlers Inn , Hawley Silk Mill , Cocoon Coffeehouse & Bakery , Ledges Hotel , Ritz Company Playhouse , Harmony in the Woods , Wallenpaupack Brewing Company , North of the Border Fireworks and Penny Lane Candies & Candles .
- North End venues are slightly south of Downtown Hawley, on the lake’s eastern shore along Route 6 between 507 and 590. Points of interest include Costa’s Family Fun Park , Wallenpaupack Scenic Boat Tours , Rubber Duckie Boat Rentals , Lake Wallenpaupack Visitors Center , David R. Chant Realtors , Palmyra Township Public Beach on Lake Wallenpaupack and Wallenpaupack Area High School. Gresham’s Chop House , Gresham’s Ice Cream Shoppe , and Three Hammers Winery are also in this area.
- The Lake Region begins directly beneath the North End and curves around the water. It’s where you’ll find waterfront businesses along 507 like Silver Birches Resort , East Shore Lodging , The Dock on Wallenpaupack , and Lake Art . Continue further south and west to reach Lake Life Pursuit , Lighthouse Harbor Marina , 1st Klas Marina , and Promised Land Inn Bar Restaurant .
Parking & Shuttles
Free parking is available at Wallenpaupack Intermediate, Primary and Middle Schools, and free shuttle buses pick up at these locations on Saturday and Sunday. The shuttle buses stop at the Wallenpaupack High School for the Boat & Outdoor Show and Vendor Market, Lake Wallenpaupack Visitors Center , Gresham’s Landing, Hawley Silk Mill and Wallenpaupack Brewing Company .
Whether you’re in town for business or pleasure, make your first stop at the Lake Wallenpaupack Visitors Center. For help with…
Ride the Train
Why not take a railroad outing with The Stourbridge Line during your visit? Railroad trips depart from Honesdale with the Pocono Express on Saturday and Sunday and the Tiki Luau Limited running on Saturday. To experience a different side of the tracks when the trains aren’t running, take a scenic railbiking trip with Pennsylvania Rail Bike .
The Stourbridge Line
All aboard The Stourbridge Line! Scenic passenger trains through the Pocono Mountains. Experience a relaxing, scenic train excursion in vintage railroad coaches along the Lackawaxen River Valley. The Stourbridge Line offers a variety of…
Pennsylvania Rail Bike
The Pocono Mountains first and only electric railbiking recreational adventure. Electric railbiking is a fun outdoor way to experience the nature and wildlife found on hiking trails, but from the comfort of a bicycle seat that can easily be…
Enjoy the Lake
Out on the water is the place to be during Wally Lake Fest! Bring your own boat, get a rental or purchase a new vessel from outfitters all around the lake including Lighthouse Harbor Marina , 1st Klas Marina , Rubber Duckie Rentals , Sterling Marina , and Wallenpaupack Scenic Boat Tours . Relax in a family-size pontoon, give paddleboarding a try, or step up the adrenaline and skim over the water during a jet ski rental or waterskiing lesson with The Boat Shop .
Live Performances
The music never stops at Wally Fest . Check out the website for a complete schedule of live performances all weekend long!
Enjoy the rhythms of Jazz on The Deck – Wally Lake Fest Special at The Settlers Inn on Friday or groove to Friday and Saturday night performances at Log Tavern Brewing’s Tafton location. You won’t want to miss Wallypalooza on Saturday afternoon, which puts performers out on the lake with the help of a floating stage. Drop anchor free of charge or sit on the shore to catch a set of the musical acts. Keep the good sounds rolling on the Saturday night Chop House Stage at Gresham’s Chop House . To close out the festival on Sunday, head to Glass – Wine.Bar.Kitchen for Blues, Brews & BBQ .
Looking for even more melodies? Get tickets to see Tall Heights at the beautiful Harmony in the Woods outdoor amphitheater or test your knowledge during Sunday afternoon music trivia at Jam Room Brewing Company .
Wally Lake Fest Food & Drinks
Be sure to bring your appetite! You won’t leave Wally Lake Fest hungry. Great restaurants like The Dock on Wallenpaupack , Gresham’s Chop House , Wallenpaupack Brewing Company , and Glass – Wine.Bar.Kitchen will be serving up delicious meals all weekend long.
Treat yourself to a special Par-fect Pancake Breakfast and challenge yourself to mini golf at Costa’s Family Fun Park on Saturday morning from 9:45 to 10 a.m. or get a coffee pick-me-up at Cocoon Coffeehouse . For fresh, farm-to-table flavors, reserve a spot at Wally Lake Fest Brunch at The Settlers Inn : Saturday’s menu is a la carte, while Sunday’s prix fixe menu is accompanied by live music. Nearby French Manor Inn and Spa offers a Sunday Summer Brunch with a view, while Wallenpaupack Brewing Company serves up beer cocktails at their Sunday Brunch . End your lake weekend with an ice cream from Gresham’s Ice Cream Shoppe while watching the sun set.
Festival Fairs & Markets
Shop for everything from homewares to watercraft at Wally Lake Fest . The festival features several outdoor markets and fairs, and local businesses set up summer specials for the occasion.
Stop by the Hawley Farmer’s Market in Bingham Park on Friday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for local and hand-made products. Take a short drive to visit the midway and check out the games, rides and more at the Greene Dreher Sterling Fair .
Pay a visit to the Boat & Outdoor Show in the parking lot of Wallenpaupack Area High School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday, and while you’re there, check out the Vendor Fair & Market. Nearby Hawley Silk Mill will be hosting an Artisan Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with both outdoor and indoor shopping, and you can also browse the Open Market Fair held at the Lake Wallenpaupack Visitors Center .
8 Activities to Do around Lake Wallenpaupack
A shimmering blue jewel set in the midst of Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, Lake Wallenpaupack has enticed vacationers for…