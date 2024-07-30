Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Mark your calendar for the return of Wally Lake Fest ! This family-friendly, end-of-summer celebration of all that’s great about Lake Wallenpaupack is coming up August 23-25, 2024. Dive into an exciting weekend line-up of events both on water and on land. Be sure to book a place to stay nearby so you won’t miss any of the fun!

Float on the waves, watch loads of live music performances, snack on delicious food and drinks, visit the Boat and Outdoor Show, browse vendor fairs and markets and more. Wally Fest  packs the best of a Pocono Mountains vacation into three days of food, music, watersports, shopping, tours and activities for all ages.

Before You Go

Be sure to book your room early! It’s worth staying overnight in the area to get the full experience. Treat yourself to a lakeside getaway and end the summer right. Reserve your accommodations in advance to secure a spot close to the fun. Stay within sight of the water at Silver Birches Resort Martin’s Lakefront Cottages East Shore Lodging Loch Highlands  or Cove Haven Resort .

Both The Settlers Inn  and Glass – Wine.Bar.Kitchen  at Ledges Hotel  in Hawley are hosting festival events, making them a perfect home base for the weekend. Have a big group? Find a multi-bedroom vacation home rental like Four Seasons For Fun Bed & Breakfast  or retreats from Davis R. Chant Real Estate, Inc. 

Remember to bring sunscreen, sunglasses, swimsuits and comfortable walking shoes. Reference the official website to find out what’s happening, when and where to map out your can’t-miss activities in advance. Watch the video below to get a preview of the fun to come.

Getting Around

With festival events on and off the water all along The Big Lake’s 52 miles of shoreline, you’re looking at a lot of ground to cover. Fortunately, celebrations are set in three main areas, and free shuttles run to these locations on Saturday and Sunday. You’ll find hot spots in Downtown Hawley, the North End and the Lake Region.

 

Festival Areas

 

Parking & Shuttles

Free parking is available at Wallenpaupack Intermediate, Primary and Middle Schools, and free shuttle buses pick up at these locations on Saturday and Sunday. The shuttle buses stop at the Wallenpaupack High School for the Boat & Outdoor Show and Vendor Market, Lake Wallenpaupack Visitors Center , Gresham’s Landing, Hawley Silk Mill  and Wallenpaupack Brewing Company .

Ride the Train

Why not take a railroad outing with The Stourbridge Line  during your visit? Railroad trips depart from Honesdale with the Pocono Express  on Saturday and Sunday and the Tiki Luau Limited  running on Saturday. To experience a different side of the tracks when the trains aren’t running, take a scenic railbiking trip with Pennsylvania Rail Bike .

Enjoy the Lake

Out on the water is the place to be during Wally Lake Fest! Bring your own boat, get a rental or purchase a new vessel from outfitters all around the lake including Lighthouse Harbor Marina 1st Klas Marina Rubber Duckie Rentals Sterling Marina , and Wallenpaupack Scenic Boat Tours . Relax in a family-size pontoon, give paddleboarding a try, or step up the adrenaline and skim over the water during a jet ski rental or waterskiing lesson with The Boat Shop .

Live Performances

The music never stops at Wally Fest . Check out the website for a complete schedule of live performances all weekend long!

Enjoy the rhythms of Jazz on The Deck – Wally Lake Fest Special  at The Settlers Inn  on Friday or groove to Friday and Saturday night performances at Log Tavern Brewing’s  Tafton location. You won’t want to miss Wallypalooza on Saturday afternoon, which puts performers out on the lake with the help of a floating stage. Drop anchor free of charge or sit on the shore to catch a set of the musical acts. Keep the good sounds rolling on the Saturday night Chop House Stage at Gresham’s Chop House . To close out the festival on Sunday, head to Glass – Wine.Bar.Kitchen  for Blues, Brews & BBQ .

Looking for even more melodies? Get tickets to see Tall Heights  at the beautiful Harmony in the Woods  outdoor amphitheater or test your knowledge during Sunday afternoon music trivia at Jam Room Brewing Company .

Wally Lake Fest Food & Drinks

Be sure to bring your appetite! You won’t leave Wally Lake Fest hungry. Great restaurants like The Dock on Wallenpaupack Gresham’s Chop House Wallenpaupack Brewing Company , and Glass – Wine.Bar.Kitchen  will be serving up delicious meals all weekend long.

Treat yourself to a special Par-fect Pancake Breakfast and challenge yourself to mini golf at Costa’s Family Fun Park  on Saturday morning from 9:45 to 10 a.m. or get a coffee pick-me-up at Cocoon Coffeehouse . For fresh, farm-to-table flavors, reserve a spot at Wally Lake Fest Brunch  at The Settlers Inn : Saturday’s menu is a la carte, while Sunday’s prix fixe menu is accompanied by live music. Nearby French Manor Inn and Spa  offers a Sunday Summer Brunch  with a view, while Wallenpaupack Brewing Company  serves up beer cocktails at their Sunday Brunch . End your lake weekend with an ice cream from Gresham’s Ice Cream Shoppe  while watching the sun set.

Festival Fairs & Markets

Shop for everything from homewares to watercraft at Wally Lake Fest . The festival features several outdoor markets and fairs, and local businesses set up summer specials for the occasion.

Stop by the Hawley Farmer’s Market  in Bingham Park on Friday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for local and hand-made products. Take a short drive to visit the midway and check out the games, rides and more at the Greene Dreher Sterling Fair .

Pay a visit to the Boat & Outdoor Show in the parking lot of Wallenpaupack Area High School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday, and while you’re there, check out the Vendor Fair & Market. Nearby Hawley Silk Mill  will be hosting an Artisan Craft Fair  from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with both outdoor and indoor shopping, and you can also browse the Open Market Fair held at the Lake Wallenpaupack Visitors Center .

Visit the Wally Lake Fest website or the Wally Lake Fest Facebook page to learn more about daily schedules, activity centers and places to stay. Check out things to do in the area to experience all Hawley and Lake Wallenpaupack have to offer.