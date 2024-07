Mark your calendar for the return of Wally Lake Fest ! This family-friendly, end-of-summer celebration of all that’s great about Lake Wallenpaupack is coming up August 23-25, 2024. Dive into an exciting weekend line-up of events both on water and on land. Be sure to book a place to stay nearby so you won’t miss any of the fun!

Float on the waves, watch loads of live music performances, snack on delicious food and drinks, visit the Boat and Outdoor Show, browse vendor fairs and markets and more. Wally Fest packs the best of a Pocono Mountains vacation into three days of food, music, watersports, shopping, tours and activities for all ages.