Looking for the best spots to see sunset in the Poconos ? You have plenty of options! Our region boasts awe-inspiring views across 2,400 square miles of grand landscapes packed with outdoor adventure , and clear evening skies become the perfect canvas for the setting sun to show off its artistic skills, whether over waterways or peaks.

With your help, we’ve gathered snapshots of six of the most stunning sunset spots in the area. Don’t forget to follow @PoconoTourism on Instagram and social media for even more sunset photos and share your own with the hashtag #PoconoMtns. We also need your help to keep our natural splendor pristine: do your part to Pick Up the Poconos and leave no trace when you visit.