Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Looking for the best spots to see sunset in the Poconos? You have plenty of options!  Our region boasts awe-inspiring views across 2,400 square miles of grand landscapes packed with outdoor adventure, and clear evening skies become the perfect canvas for the setting sun to show off its artistic skills, whether over waterways or peaks.

With your help, we’ve gathered snapshots of six of the most stunning sunset spots in the area. Don’t forget to follow @PoconoTourism on Instagram and social media for even more sunset photos and share your own with the hashtag #PoconoMtns. We also need your help to keep our natural splendor pristine: do your part to Pick Up the Poconos and leave no trace when you visit.

 

  1. Big Pocono State Park
  2. Equestrian House
  3. Lake Wallenpaupack
  4. Lehigh Gap Nature Center
  5. Milford, PA
  6. Mountain View Vineyard

1. Big Pocono State Park

 

Enjoy the 360-degree panorama of soft evening colors at Big Pocono State Park  in Tannersville, PA. There are over 1,300 acres of rugged terrain to explore and hike, but visitors can also drive up to the summit of Camelback Mountain to take in the expansive views along scenic Rim Road.

2. Equestrian House

 

Located on 100 secluded acres in Wayne County in the northern Poconos region, Equestrian House  offers not only amazing sunset views but also incredible Poconos stargazing. Book an overnight stay in this country getaway’s log cabin, cottages, or suites to kick back and enjoy the beautiful golden colors then watch as the moon and twinkling constellations come out.

3. Lake Wallenpaupack

 

Lake Wallenpaupack is one of the best places to see sunset in the Poconos! The setting sun has twice the drama, as the sky’s colors are reflected in the lake’s 5,700 rippling acres. Take your cue from the ducks and get out on the water to take in the sunset when you book a boat rental with local outfitters. Every Wallenpaupack sunset is different: find a place to stay close to the water’s edge like East Shore Lodging  or Silver Birches Resort  to enjoy the show every night of your trip.

4. Lehigh Gap Nature Center

 

The famed Appalachian Trail runs along the Kittatinny Ridge along the southern edge of the Pocono Mountains region, stretching from Delaware Water Gap and Mount Minsi  in the east to Blue Mountain  and Lehigh Gap Nature Center  in the west. Golden hour is an ideal time to follow the white blazes and enjoy the sunset over the mountains.

5. Milford, PA

 

Take in the pink feather clouds floating over the Delaware River from Milford Beach on the northern edge of Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area  then head into the historic small town of Milford to find great dining and lodgings.

6. Mountain View Vineyard

 

Looking to pair delicious sips with your sunset? Just outside of Stroudsburg, scenic Mountain View Vineyard  is a winery, brewery , and distillery  all-in-one with beautiful patio views. Savor the afterglow over the distant hills as you enjoy your favorite hand-crafted beverage. Make a plan to explore more of the area’s stunning wineriesbreweries, and distilleries to discover even more relaxing Pocono Beverage Trail sunsets.

Pocono Mountain sunsets are spectacular in all four seasons, but they’re especially magical coming after summer’s extra hours of lingering daylight. From sunrise to sunset, see what the longest day of the year looked like all over the Poconos in our summer solstice time lapse video below.

00:00
02:02

There are even more beautiful views as well as tasty dishes to discover at our region’s restaurants, plus plenty of take out options to provide a sunset picnic. Take advantage of special offers and plan a stay at welcoming local accommodations to give yourself time to enjoy a whole weekend or even week of sunsets. Scroll down to see even more beautiful evening skies from all over the region!