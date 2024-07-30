3. Lake Wallenpaupack

Lake Wallenpaupack is one of the best places to see sunset in the Poconos! The setting sun has twice the drama, as the sky’s colors are reflected in the lake’s 5,700 rippling acres. Take your cue from the ducks and get out on the water to take in the sunset when you book a boat rental with local outfitters. Every Wallenpaupack sunset is different: find a place to stay close to the water’s edge like East Shore Lodging or Silver Birches Resort to enjoy the show every night of your trip.