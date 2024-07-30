Click here to subscribe today or Login.
With your help, we’ve gathered snapshots of six of the most stunning sunset spots in the area. Don’t forget to follow @PoconoTourism on Instagram and social media for even more sunset photos and share your own with the hashtag #PoconoMtns. We also need your help to keep our natural splendor pristine: do your part to Pick Up the Poconos and leave no trace when you visit.
1. Big Pocono State Park
Enjoy the 360-degree panorama of soft evening colors at Big Pocono State Park in Tannersville, PA. There are over 1,300 acres of rugged terrain to explore and hike, but visitors can also drive up to the summit of Camelback Mountain to take in the expansive views along scenic Rim Road.
2. Equestrian House
Located on 100 secluded acres in Wayne County in the northern Poconos region, Equestrian House offers not only amazing sunset views but also incredible Poconos stargazing. Book an overnight stay in this country getaway’s log cabin, cottages, or suites to kick back and enjoy the beautiful golden colors then watch as the moon and twinkling constellations come out.
3. Lake Wallenpaupack
Lake Wallenpaupack is one of the best places to see sunset in the Poconos! The setting sun has twice the drama, as the sky’s colors are reflected in the lake’s 5,700 rippling acres. Take your cue from the ducks and get out on the water to take in the sunset when you book a boat rental with local outfitters. Every Wallenpaupack sunset is different: find a place to stay close to the water’s edge like East Shore Lodging or Silver Birches Resort to enjoy the show every night of your trip.
4. Lehigh Gap Nature Center
The famed Appalachian Trail runs along the Kittatinny Ridge along the southern edge of the Pocono Mountains region, stretching from Delaware Water Gap and Mount Minsi in the east to Blue Mountain and Lehigh Gap Nature Center in the west. Golden hour is an ideal time to follow the white blazes and enjoy the sunset over the mountains.
5. Milford, PA
Take in the pink feather clouds floating over the Delaware River from Milford Beach on the northern edge of Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area then head into the historic small town of Milford to find great dining and lodgings.
6. Mountain View Vineyard
Looking to pair delicious sips with your sunset? Just outside of Stroudsburg, scenic Mountain View Vineyard is a winery, brewery , and distillery all-in-one with beautiful patio views. Savor the afterglow over the distant hills as you enjoy your favorite hand-crafted beverage. Make a plan to explore more of the area’s stunning wineries, breweries, and distilleries to discover even more relaxing Pocono Beverage Trail sunsets.