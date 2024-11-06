Click here to subscribe today or Login.
1. Stroll Downtown
Whether you’re looking for romantic things to do in Stroudsburg, PA or romantic things to do in Jim Thorpe, PA, the charming small towns of the Poconos are the perfect places to take a walk hand-in-hand. Stop in shops that cater to every interest, like Dunkelbergers’ Sports Outfitters and Pocono Soap in Stroudsburg, or learn something new at a museum like the Asa Packer Mansion or Old Jail Museum in Jim Thorpe. Go antiquing in Hawley, hike up to Irving Cliff for a storybook view of Honesdale, or experience great downtown festivals throughout the year in Milford.
2. Ride into the Sunset
Experience the pastoral beauty of the Poconos while horseback riding together through our beautiful woods, streams or fields. Never ridden a horse? No problem! No experience is required at Mountain Creek Riding Stable in Cresco, and Bushkill Riding Stables in East Stroudsburg loves beginners, with guided trail rides available.
Rather have someone else take the reins? Daisy Field Farm in White Haven and Happy Trails Stables in Waymart both offer classic carriage and hay wagon rides.
4. Stay at a Cozy B&B
Couples resorts and charming bed and breakfasts throughout the Poconos offer privacy and a restful setting where you can enjoy a scenic view and relax in one another’s company. From Trail’s End Bed and Breakfast in Jim Thorpe to 1870 Roebling Inn on the Delaware in Lackawaxen to Four Seasons For Fun Bed & Breakfast near Lake Wallenpaupack, the charming country inns throughout the area are ideal hideaways for two. Sit back on the porch and watch the stars!
When it comes to romantic accommodations, we can’t neglect to mention the region’s famed heart-shaped tubs. Cove Haven Resort and Paradise Stream Resort feature these one-of-a-kind baths in their secluded suites. Add extras like chocolates, candles and bubbly for the perfect ambience!
5. Raise a Glass
Step out together and sample hand-crafted beverages along the Pocono Beverage Trail! These breweries, wineries and distilleries feature atmospheric tasting rooms and delicious drinks made by local experts with fresh ingredients. Watch the sun set over Eagles Rest Cellars , sample beers and local lore at Runaway Train Brewery in Honesdale or sip a cocktail downtown at Nomad Distilling Co . Take your pick for the perfect happy hour or night out.
Don’t forget to sign up for the free Pocono Beverage Trial digital passport to use during your trip! Check in at different locations to collect points to earn prizes and access exclusive discounts.
6. Catch a Show
When’s the last time you got dressed up and went to see a show? Whether you’re into theatrical performances, outdoor concerts, tribute acts or or high-energy gigs, the Poconos is home to amazing music venues where visitors can enjoy entertainment and arts year-round.
Find your seats in front of the art deco stage at The Milford Theater & Performing Arts Center or check out the upcoming line-up at the Mauch Chunk Opera House . From the 10,000-seat amphitheater at Poconos Park to the oldest continuously running jazz club in the country at the Deer Head Inn , you’ll find amazing acts to enjoy in the Poconos.
7. Plan a Wellness Escape
What better way to relax on your vacation than with a couple’s massage or spa treatment? The Poconos is known for its incredible spa resorts like French Manor Inn and Spa , but you’ll also find unique wellness services to try. Book an innovative therapy session at Magnolia Inn & Wellness Center or enjoy yoga sessions and the salt cave experience at Bodyworks Wellness Studio as you unwind together.
8. Warm Up at a Café
Find a quiet table at a charming café to enjoy baked goods and some of the best coffee in the Poconos. Take a moment to put away your phones and just bask in each other’s company.
Savor sweet or savory crepes, coffee beverages, and bubble tea in the whimsical dining space at Ma’s Crepes & Cakes in Jim Thorpe or sample the eclectic menu at the Waterwheel Café, Bakery & Bar in Milford, located inside a restored 19th century mill. The new Jiva Java Cafe in Bartonsville is a great place to sit and catch up over an espresso or cold brew. Looking to cut out the caffeine? Grab a colorful smoothie packed with nutrients at Quench Café & Juice Bar .
9. Hit the Slots
Spend the night out and try your luck at Mount Airy Casino Resort . With more than 1,800 slot machines and 80 tables, we’re willing to bet there’s a game for you. Don’t forget to play responsibly!
You can also experience live entertainment at the casino. Watch a big-name performance while you’re in the area. Click here for a list of upcoming headliners and events.
10. Explore on a Tour
Get to know the Pocono Mountains region by embarking on tours and sightseeing in the area. The natural beauty of the landscape is breathtaking, and there’s nothing like seeing it from a unique perspective.
Buckle up together with Pocono Slingshot Rentals or take a nostalgic ride with Jim Thorpe Trolley Company . Take to the tracks with Pennsylvania Rail Bike or take to the skies with Pocono Helitours . Looking to pop the question? This could be the perfect moment!
11. Tee Up for a Round of Golf
Spend 18 holes together and take in breathtaking views and fresh mountain air while golfing. Our region’s golf courses include championship greens and a variety of landscapes and vistas for varying levels of skill. Experience three stunning seasons and a wide variety of golf courses, from resort links to private clubs where some of the greats once played.