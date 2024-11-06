2. Ride into the Sunset

Experience the pastoral beauty of the Poconos while horseback riding together through our beautiful woods, streams or fields. Never ridden a horse? No problem! No experience is required at Mountain Creek Riding Stable in Cresco, and Bushkill Riding Stables in East Stroudsburg loves beginners, with guided trail rides available.

Rather have someone else take the reins? Daisy Field Farm in White Haven and Happy Trails Stables in Waymart both offer classic carriage and hay wagon rides.