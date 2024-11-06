Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Whether you’re soaking in the colorful fall foliage of autumn, eagle watching in the winter, seeking the first green shoots of spring, or enjoying the summer sunshine, there’s no bad time of year for hiking in the Poconos. The famed Appalachian Trail marks the southern border of the region, and the varied trail systems throughout our four counties lead to waterfalls, spectacular views, and quiet woodland walks surrounded by beautiful plant and wildlife. A trek in national, state and local parks in the Pocono Mountains can take the form of a restful and leisurely stroll, an educational experience, or rigorous exercise.
Ready to hit the trails? Read on for seven of the best hikes in the Poconos and don’t forget: all of these trails are free to access! We’ve got all the tips and information you need to know, from distance and difficulty to scenic highlights and pet-friendliness.
Easy Hikes in the Poconos
1. Shohola Falls Trail
Location: Route 6 in Shohola, PA
Distance: 0.6 miles round-trip
Terrain: Slick, rocky creekside
Difficulty: Easy
Approved Uses: Hiking
Scenery: Shohola Falls, woods, creek
Pet Friendly: Yes
2. Wallenpaupack Lake Trail
Location: Hawley, PA at the intersection of Routes 6 and 507
Distance: 2.6 miles out-and-back
Terrain: Packed gravel
Difficulty: Easy
Approved Uses: Walking, trail running and nature trips
Scenery: Lake Wallenpaupack, woods, wildlife
Pet Friendly: No
Whether you choose to do half or all of the lakeside trail , it’s a great, gentle option for those who prefer a leisurely walk. The path around Lake Wallenpaupack features beautiful contrasting colors: cool lake blues, bright green grass, and the addition of warm autumnal reds, oranges and yellows in the fall. Visit the Lake Wallenpaupack Visitors Center in Hawley for more information about the trail and surrounding area.
Moderate Hikes in the Poconos
3. McDade Recreational Trail
Location: Runs parallel to the Delaware River from Milford to Shawnee on Delaware
Distance: 31 miles with access points every few miles
Terrain: Packed gravel with some sturdy bridges and a few steep hills
Difficulty: Easy to moderate
Approved Uses: Hiking and biking
Scenery: Delaware River, farm fields, woods, historic buildings
Pet Friendly: Yes
The McDade Recreational Trail in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is ideal for leisure seekers. Access points every few miles permit easy on/off/turn-arounds, and certain stretches, like the portion of the trail between Smithfield Beach and Riverview, are wheelchair accessible. Stop in the National Park Service Visitors Center in Bushkill to find trail maps and information to map your route in advance. Bordered by the Delaware River on one side and trees and farm fields on the other, the trail is well maintained and clearly marked.
4. Irving Cliff Trail
Location: Honesdale, PA
Distance: 1 mile round-trip
Terrain: Gravel and dirt
Difficulty: Easy to moderate
Approved Uses: Hiking and trail running
Scenery: Downtown Honesdale, wild flowers
Pet Friendly: Yes
When Washington Irving, author of classics like “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” visited Honesdale in 1841, he was so eager to drag his friends up the hill to get a better view of the town, they named the hike after him! The route leading to the summit is uphill, but the view of Honesdale nestled in the surrounding rolling countryside is well worth the trip. Don’t forget your camera to capture the panoramic small town view from the top.
5. Lehigh Gorge Trail
Location: Lehigh Gorge State Park
Distance: 26 miles with access points throughout the trail
Terrain: Packed gravel with boardwalks and bridges
Difficulty: Easy to moderate
Approved Uses: Hiking and biking
Scenery: Thick vegetation, the Pocono Plateau, Lehigh Gorge and the Lehigh River
Pet Friendly: Yes
As part of the Delaware & Lehigh National Scenic Corridor of D&L Trail, this trek has some of the most beautiful views in the region. The trail can be completed in its entirety or picked up at different access points to shorten the trip. Following the bends of the Lehigh River, you may spot whitewater rafters going by on the water or the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway train going by on the rails! The park has ample parking in multiple lots and well-maintained walkways with benches. Within easy distance of charming small towns like Jim Thorpe and Lehighton, this is a great trail for families, couples, and groups. Note that the Glen Onoko Falls Trail has been closed to hikers since May 2019 due to safety reasons.
Challenging Hikes in the Poconos
6. Cliff Trail and Milford Knob
Location: Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area near Milford
Distance: 2.8 miles out-and-back
Terrain: Rocky
Difficulty: Moderate to challenging
Approved Uses: Hiking
Scenery: Delaware River Valley, Milford
Pet Friendly: Yes
Ascend the Raymondskill Ridge to see the beautiful Delaware River winding beneath your feet with hills rising in the distance. Located on the northern end of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area not far from charming Milford, the Cliff Trail starts just across the road from Raymondskill Falls , the tallest waterfall in Pennsylvania. If you’re up for an additional challenge, explore the nine miles of trails that are part of the system, including the Milford Knob overlook which features a storybook view of the small town tucked along the river.
7. Mount Minsi via Appalachian Trail
Location: Delaware Water Gap, PA
Distance: 5.3 miles round-trip
Terrain: Gravel and rocky
Difficulty: Moderate to Challenging
Approved Uses: Hiking
Scenery: Forest paths, panoramic views of Mount Tammany, Kittatinny Ridge and the Delaware River
Pet Friendly: Yes (must be kept on leash)