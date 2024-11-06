5. Lehigh Gorge Trail

Location: Lehigh Gorge State Park

Distance: 26 miles with access points throughout the trail

Terrain: Packed gravel with boardwalks and bridges

Difficulty: Easy to moderate

Approved Uses: Hiking and biking

Scenery: Thick vegetation, the Pocono Plateau, Lehigh Gorge and the Lehigh River

Pet Friendly: Yes

As part of the Delaware & Lehigh National Scenic Corridor of D&L Trail, this trek has some of the most beautiful views in the region. The trail can be completed in its entirety or picked up at different access points to shorten the trip. Following the bends of the Lehigh River, you may spot whitewater rafters going by on the water or the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway train going by on the rails! The park has ample parking in multiple lots and well-maintained walkways with benches. Within easy distance of charming small towns like Jim Thorpe and Lehighton, this is a great trail for families, couples, and groups. Note that the Glen Onoko Falls Trail has been closed to hikers since May 2019 due to safety reasons.