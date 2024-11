Looking to reset and get out in the fresh air? A scenic hike in the Pocono Mountains could be just what you need! From meandering to challenging, Poconos hiking trails offer options for every skill level and ability.

Whether you’re soaking in the colorful fall foliage of autumn, eagle watching in the winter, seeking the first green shoots of spring, or enjoying the summer sunshine, there’s no bad time of year for hiking in the Poconos. The famed Appalachian Trail marks the southern border of the region, and the varied trail systems throughout our four counties lead to waterfalls, spectacular views, and quiet woodland walks surrounded by beautiful plant and wildlife. A trek in national, state and local parks in the Pocono Mountains can take the form of a restful and leisurely stroll, an educational experience, or rigorous exercise.

Ready to hit the trails? Read on for seven of the best hikes in the Poconos and don’t forget: all of these trails are free to access! We’ve got all the tips and information you need to know, from distance and difficulty to scenic highlights and pet-friendliness.