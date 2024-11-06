Ladies, we all know how good it feels to finally get the gang back together for some fun. Start that group text: it’s time for a girls’ trip, and the Pocono Mountains region of Pennsylvania is the perfect place to meet up!

From renowned spa offerings to outdoor adventure to incredible shopping, we’ve assembled the ultimate girlfriends weekend getaway guide. Whether you’re looking to reconnect with nature on our hiking trails or sample local, hand-crafted wines on our beverage trail, you won’t have to lift a finger to plan your Poconos trip. Pick and choose your favorites from the suggestions below for ways to make lasting memories with your besties. These itinerary ideas are geared towards the weekend, but why wait? Take some well-earned vacation time and organize your reunion in the middle of the week to take advantage of lighter crowds and great deals for an affordable girls weekend.