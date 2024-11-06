Click here to subscribe today or Login.
From renowned spa offerings to outdoor adventure to incredible shopping, we’ve assembled the ultimate girlfriends weekend getaway guide. Whether you’re looking to reconnect with nature on our hiking trails or sample local, hand-crafted wines on our beverage trail, you won’t have to lift a finger to plan your Poconos trip. Pick and choose your favorites from the suggestions below for ways to make lasting memories with your besties. These itinerary ideas are geared towards the weekend, but why wait? Take some well-earned vacation time and organize your reunion in the middle of the week to take advantage of lighter crowds and great deals for an affordable girls weekend.
Friday: Pamper with Spas & Shopping
Morning:
Start your trip off with some shopping in the area’s picturesque towns like Stroudsburg and Delaware Water Gap. Find fashion inspiration and a new ensemble at The Apple Tree , discover unique scents and relaxing scrubs at Pocono Soap , or stock up on crafting supplies at American Ribbon Craft and Fabric . There are so many one-of-a-kind boutiques and stores to discover in the Poconos. For an all-out shopping spree, head to the Pocono Premium Outlets in Tannersville!
Afternoon:
Ready to start your self care day? Find your flow during a class at Boundless Yoga Studio , try the salt cave or sound therapy at Bodyworks Wellness Studio , or join the horses at Blissful Existence Healing Acres for a reiki session or healing meditation circle! Whether you’re looking for a massage appointment or a salt room session, the Poconos is the perfect place to unwind and recharge. Take it to the next level by booking an overnight stay at renowned spa resorts like The Lodge at Woodloch and The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort .
Evening:
Wind down at a quaint bed and breakfast, cozy cabin, or vacation rental that’s close to the exciting outdoor attractions and surrounded by beautiful views. Brookview Manor Inn offers an old-world Victorian setting with modern conveniences. Kick back by the fire pit and admire the artistry of The Flagstaff Lodge or enjoy the woodland serenity of Sylvania Tree Farm and Country Lodging . The Lake House at Lake Russell Maple at Bentlers Farm is ideal for larger groups, with a kitchen, library, and space for 12 guests.
Saturday: Play the Day away Outdoors and Indoors
Morning:
Throughout all four seasons of the year, the Pocono Mountains offers plenty of ways to get outside and play. Whether you’d prefer a peaceful horseback ride or a thrilling ATV or offroading adventure, there is fresh air fun for everyone. See how many waterfalls you can find during your trip or get suited up for a paintball battle. Make it a snow day in the winter with our ski and snow activities. If you’ve never tried before, this is the perfect opportunity to learn to ski or snowboard during a group lesson.
Afternoon:
Take a food tour of the Pocono Mountains! Come hungry and explore the delicious local dining scene. Lovers of farm-to-table fare won’t want to miss a visit to Pocono Organics , where you can tour the greenhouses and savor dishes dreamed up by Chef Lindsay McClain, a champion from the Food Network show, Chopped. Satisfy your sweet tooth at area bakeries: discover Instagram-worthy cupcakes and treats at Sonia’s Sweet Inspirations and Pocono Dessert Co . From the rustic beams at Timbers Pub & Grill in Reeders to the vintage vibes and nostalgia at The 80’s Bar in Lansford, feast on homemade meals in great surroundings. Keep an eye out for great dining deals during Pocono Mountains Restaurant Week coming up Sunday, November 17 through Friday, November 22!
Evening:
End the day with great entertainment. Get tickets to see a show and take in the local fine arts & theater scene. From movies to concerts to plays, see what’s on the seasonal schedule at venues like The Milford Theater & Performing Arts Center , Pocono Cinema & Cultural Center , Sherman Theater and Shawnee Playhouse .
Sunday: Make Some Memories
Morning:
Try your hand at something new during your girls weekend! Get creative when you sign up for a workshop or bachelorette party at BC Goods and Grain or put your mental powers to the test during an escape room challenge at spots like Big Screen Escapes . Sign up for a flower arranging class at Gorgeous Floral or an archery class at Archery Addictions . Unique activities are a great way to make memories and strengthen your friendship.
Afternoon:
You won’t want to miss visiting the craft wineries, breweries and distilleries throughout our region during your trip. Be sure to download the free Pocono Beverage Trail digital passport to check in at different locations, access discounts and earn points. Located on the shores of the Delaware River on the grounds of The Shawnee Inn and Golf Course, ShawneeCraft Brewery serves 16 different beers and hard seltzers. Three Hammers Winery has 15 acres to explore, with picnic tables, nature trails, a pond, and Adirondack chairs. Enjoy the panoramic view from the deck at Mountain View Vineyard Winery , which is also a brewery and distillery , or grab a delicious brick oven pizza as you sample the award-winning wines at Sorrenti Family Estate Winery.
Evening:
End your girlfriend extravaganza with a bang and spend the night out at Mount Airy Casino Resort . From live table games to the latest slot machines, try your luck on the casino floor or toast to a great weekend at casino dining restaurants like Guy Fieri’s Mount Pocono Kitchen . As you savor a delicious meal, you can start planning your next girls’ trip!