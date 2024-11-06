Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Ladies, we all know how good it feels to finally get the gang back together for some fun. Start that group text: it’s time for a girls’ trip, and the Pocono Mountains region of Pennsylvania is the perfect place to meet up!

From renowned spa offerings to outdoor adventure to incredible shopping, we’ve assembled the ultimate girlfriends weekend getaway guide. Whether you’re looking to reconnect with nature on our hiking trails or sample local, hand-crafted wines on our beverage trail, you won’t have to lift a finger to plan your Poconos trip. Pick and choose your favorites from the suggestions below for ways to make lasting memories with your besties. These itinerary ideas are geared towards the weekend, but why wait? Take some well-earned vacation time and organize your reunion in the middle of the week to take advantage of lighter crowds and great deals for an affordable girls weekend.

  1. Friday: Pamper with Spas and Shopping
  2. Saturday: Play the Day away Outdoors and Indoors
  3. Sunday: Make Some Memories

Friday: Pamper with Spas & Shopping

Morning:

Start your trip off with some shopping in the area’s picturesque towns like Stroudsburg and Delaware Water Gap. Find fashion inspiration and a new ensemble at The Apple Tree , discover unique scents and relaxing scrubs at Pocono Soap , or stock up on crafting supplies at American Ribbon Craft and Fabric . There are so many one-of-a-kind boutiques and stores to discover in the Poconos. For an all-out shopping spree, head to the Pocono Premium Outlets  in Tannersville!

The Apple Tree

A Pocono Destination Boutique specializing in personal service and styling. The Apple Tree team of…

Pocono Soap

Pocono Soap is a unique gift shop featuring soap, candles and body care products made right in the…

Pocono Premium Outlets

For shopping that’s always worth the trip! The Pocono Premium Outlets feature over 100 designer and…

Afternoon:

Ready to start your self care day? Find your flow during a class at Boundless Yoga Studio , try the salt cave or sound therapy at Bodyworks Wellness Studio , or join the horses at Blissful Existence Healing Acres  for a reiki session or healing meditation circle! Whether you’re looking for a massage appointment or a salt room session, the Poconos is the perfect place to unwind and recharge. Take it to the next level by booking an overnight stay at renowned spa resorts like The Lodge at Woodloch  and The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort .

Boundless Yoga Studio

Explore your possibilities! Boundless Yoga Studio, located in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, is a…

Bodyworks Wellness Studio

With such an extensive array of services, you can pursue an optimal you — your way. Bodyworks…

The Lodge at Woodloch

Feel your worldly burdens melt away as you refresh and rejuvenate at The Lodge at Woodloch, a AAA…

Evening:

Wind down at a quaint bed and breakfastcozy cabin, or vacation rental that’s close to the exciting outdoor attractions and surrounded by beautiful views. Brookview Manor Inn  offers an old-world Victorian setting with modern conveniences. Kick back by the fire pit and admire the artistry of The Flagstaff Lodge  or enjoy the woodland serenity of Sylvania Tree Farm and Country Lodging . The Lake House at Lake Russell Maple at Bentlers Farm  is ideal for larger groups, with a kitchen, library, and space for 12 guests.

Brookview Manor Inn

Brookview Manor boasts a 1,060-square-foot wrap-around deck with rocking chairs and surrounded by…

The Flagstaff Lodge

Your majestic getaway in the breathtaking Poconos! The Flagstaff Lodge invites you to come and…

 

Saturday: Play the Day away Outdoors and Indoors

Morning:

Throughout all four seasons of the year, the Pocono Mountains offers plenty of ways to get outside and play. Whether you’d prefer a peaceful horseback ride or a thrilling ATV or offroading adventure, there is fresh air fun for everyone. See how many waterfalls you can find during your trip or get suited up for a paintball battle. Make it a snow day in the winter with our ski and snow activities. If you’ve never tried before, this is the perfect opportunity to learn to ski or snowboard during a group lesson.

Pocono Mountains Horseback Riding Fun

Horseback Riding

Horseback riding is another great way to see the natural wonders of the Pocono region.

Offroading

ATV & Offroading

Kick your adrenaline into high gear with an all-terrain, off-road adventure in the Poconos!

Get out and explore the Poconos in autumn

Waterfalls

Hear the roar of tumbling water, feel the cooling mist on your skin, and bask in the scenic beauty…

Skirmish Paintball in the Pocono Mountains

Paintball

Challenge your friends, family or co-workers to a paintball game and show off your skills.

Afternoon:

Take a food tour of the Pocono Mountains! Come hungry and explore the delicious local dining scene. Lovers of farm-to-table fare won’t want to miss a visit to Pocono Organics , where you can tour the greenhouses and savor dishes dreamed up by Chef Lindsay McClain, a champion from the Food Network show, Chopped. Satisfy your sweet tooth at area bakeries: discover Instagram-worthy cupcakes and treats at Sonia’s Sweet Inspirations  and Pocono Dessert Co . From the rustic beams at Timbers Pub & Grill  in Reeders to the vintage vibes and nostalgia at The 80’s Bar  in Lansford, feast on homemade meals in great surroundings. Keep an eye out for great dining deals during Pocono Mountains Restaurant Week coming up Sunday, November 17 through Friday, November 22!

Pocono Organics Cafe

Looking for organic, farm to table meals? Pocono Organics’ Cafe offers a robust, organic menu…

Pocono Dessert Co.

Updated: Temporarily closed. Please check Facebook for updates. Pocono Dessert Co. believes that in…

Timbers Pub & Grill

Timbers Pub & Grill is nestled in the heart of the Poconos. Offering a wide range to please all…

Evening:

End the day with great entertainment. Get tickets to see a show and take in the local fine arts & theater scene. From movies to concerts to plays, see what’s on the seasonal schedule at venues like The Milford Theater & Performing Arts Center Pocono Cinema & Cultural Center Sherman Theater  and Shawnee Playhouse .

Sherman Theater

With its 1,200-person seated or 1,800-person standing capacity, the Sherman Theater hosts a variety…

Shawnee Playhouse

Presenting live, year-round theatre in the Pocono Mountains, Shawnee Playhouse has something for…

 

Sunday: Make Some Memories

Morning:

Try your hand at something new during your girls weekend! Get creative when you sign up for a workshop or bachelorette party at BC Goods and Grain  or put your mental powers to the test during an escape room challenge at spots like Big Screen Escapes . Sign up for a flower arranging class at Gorgeous Floral  or an archery class at Archery Addictions . Unique activities are a great way to make memories and strengthen your friendship.

BC Goods & Grain

Let your creative side flow at BC Goods & Grain! Host your next creative workshop, diy party or…

Gorgeous Floral

Gorgeous Floral is thrilled to help you with all your floral needs; whether it is ‘just because’ or…

Archery Addictions

Archery Addictions has been the area’s ultimate archery destination for the past nine years. In July…

Afternoon:

You won’t want to miss visiting the craft wineriesbreweries and distilleries throughout our region during your trip. Be sure to download the free Pocono Beverage Trail digital passport to check in at different locations, access discounts and earn points. Located on the shores of the Delaware River on the grounds of The Shawnee Inn and Golf Course, ShawneeCraft Brewery  serves 16 different beers and hard seltzers. Three Hammers Winery  has 15 acres to explore, with picnic tables, nature trails, a pond, and Adirondack chairs. Enjoy the panoramic view from the deck at Mountain View Vineyard Winery , which is also a brewery  and distillery , or grab a delicious brick oven pizza as you sample the award-winning wines at Sorrenti Family Estate Winery. 

Three Hammers Winery

A winery destination located in Hawley, PA. By blending history, scenic ambiance and beautifully…

Evening:

End your girlfriend extravaganza with a bang and spend the night out at Mount Airy Casino Resort . From live table games to the latest slot machines, try your luck on the casino floor or toast to a great weekend at casino dining restaurants like Guy Fieri’s Mount Pocono Kitchen . As you savor a delicious meal, you can start planning your next girls’ trip!

Mount Airy Casino

The casino resort features a mix of more than 1,800 of the latest slot machines and hottest table…