Home Special Sections Best of the Times Leader Special Sections Best of the Times Leader By Joseph Soprano - March 27, 2020 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. https://editions.timesleader.com/books/ouxt/ View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre broken clouds enter location 44.1 ° F 46.1 ° 35 ° 71 % 1.1mph 69 % Fri 44 ° Sat 51 ° Sun 47 ° Mon 51 ° Tue 40 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content