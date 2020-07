Joe Biden came to Northeastern Pennsylvania recently and made big promises. We know these promises will likely lead to just one thing: a huge price tag for taxpayers. We weren’t fooled, as Biden’s sad record speaks for itself, and he’s done little to help people in Dunmore or anywhere else in our region. We all remember the horrible job growth under the Obama-Biden administration, and how the unemployment rate was much higher in NEPA than the rest of the country under Biden’s economic policies.

[…]