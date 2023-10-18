Home Special Sections Homes Books Luzerne Homes October 18, 2023 Special SectionsHomes BooksLuzerne Homes Luzerne Homes October 18, 2023 By Jamie Hartmann - October 18, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre broken clouds enter location 57.3 ° F 60.7 ° 54.1 ° 70 % 1mph 75 % Thu 62 ° Fri 58 ° Sat 58 ° Sun 51 ° Mon 44 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content