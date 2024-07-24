Home Special Sections Homes Books July 24 – August 6 Special SectionsHomes BooksLuzerne Homes July 24 – August 6 By Jamie Hartmann - July 24, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR October 16 – 29 October 2 – 15 September 18 – October 1 View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre clear sky enter location 55 ° F 56.8 ° 53 ° 62 % 1.7mph 0 % Tue 61 ° Wed 70 ° Thu 73 ° Fri 68 ° Sat 52 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content