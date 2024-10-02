Home Special Sections Homes Books October 2 – 15 Special SectionsHomes BooksLuzerne Homes October 2 – 15 By Jamie Hartmann - October 2, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR September 18 – October 1 September 4 – 17 August 21 – September 3 View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre overcast clouds enter location 59.5 ° F 61.1 ° 57.6 ° 90 % 0.3mph 100 % Wed 62 ° Thu 72 ° Fri 71 ° Sat 69 ° Sun 71 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content