Home Special Sections Homes Books October 16 – 29 Special SectionsHomes BooksLuzerne Homes October 16 – 29 By Jamie Hartmann - October 17, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR October 2 – 15 September 18 – October 1 September 4 – 17 View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre clear sky enter location 43 ° F 47.8 ° 39.8 ° 87 % 3.6mph 0 % Fri 63 ° Sat 68 ° Sun 70 ° Mon 75 ° Tue 60 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content