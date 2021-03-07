🔊 Listen to this

Both Dallas teams and the Hazleton Area boys carry the team lead into the final day of the District 2 Swimming Championships.

Hazleton Area won all six Class 3A boys event Saturday.

Six of the 11 swimming events were conducted Saturday at Delaware Valley High School, one week after diving was conducted at the Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center.

Delaware Valley, which is hosting the event for the first time because it is the school facility best equipped to cope with COVID-19 precautionary procedures, will again be the site Sunday when the final five swimming events and contested.

Wyoming Valley Conference swimmers won 15 of the 24 events – six each in boys and girls, Class 3A and 2A – completed Saturday, along with taking three of the four team scoring leads.

Dallas had a 52-point head start on the field because of taking first-through-fourth place in diving when it had the only competitors in Class 2A girls.

Scranton Prep cut that gap to 190-160 Saturday.

Wyoming Seminary won three events and ended the day third with 134 points.

Ryleigh Collins anchored the opening 200-yard medley relay win by Wyoming Seminary and followed it up by winning the first individual event, the 200 freestyle.

Skylar Roerig led off the medley relay and later won the 50 freestyle.

Holy Redeemer’s Julia Bucknavage won the 100 butterfly.

Dallas held its lead by placing second and third in the relays and putting two swimmers in the top six in the first three individual events.

Wyoming Seminary’s winning medley relay also included Alyssa Kelly and Aviah Dahlgren.

The Dallas boys have a 133½-115 lead over Wyoming Seminary in Class 2A.

Dallas began the day with a 200 medley relay win of more than three seconds by Jason Puza, Dennis Dukinas, Tommy Doran and J.R. Redmond.

Holy Redeemer’s Chris Schell won the 200 freestyle.

Lackawanna League swimmers won the remaining three Class 2A boys individual events before Wyoming Seminary won the 200 freestyle relay with the team of Richie de Luna, Thomas Rydzewski, Zhantore Akylbekov and Nansen Wang.

Hazleton Area leads Delaware Valley, 226-158, in the Class 3A boys standings.

Anthony Goulstone, Logan Yakubowski and Thomas Pollock were on both winning relays and each won an individual event.

Goulstone won the 200 individual medley, Thomas Pollock the 50 free and Yakobowski the 100 butterfly.

Antonio Daiute won the 200 freestyle and was on the winning freestyle relay team.

Ryan Kovalick was part of the medley relay win.

Host Delaware Valley leads the Class 3A girls standings, 208-140.

Delaware Valley won every event except the 50 freestyle, which was won by Tunkhannock’s Camryn Rogers.