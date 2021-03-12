🔊 Listen to this

The Abington Heights boys basketball team forfeited tonight’s District 2 Class 5A championship game to Crestwood because of a COVID-19 situation.

District 2 chairman Frank Majikes confirmed just after 1 p.m. that Abington Heights had forfeited.

“There was another case of COVID with North Pocono and the Department of Health shut them down,” Majikes said. “Just got the call within the last 12 minutes.”

Abington Heights played North Pocono in the semifinals on Tuesday. North Pocono informed Abington Heights the next day of a positive COVID-19 test within its boys basketball program. Initially, Abington Heights was going to quarantine six players and play Crestwood. Later on Wednesday, those six were cleared to play tonight.

However, Abington Heights received word Friday from North Pocono of another positive test.

“I was told by the superintendent that they were informed by North Pocono of another COVID case,” Majikes said. “They checked with the Department of Health, and the Department of Health indicated to them to go into quarantine and not play the game.”

Crestwood has been declared the D2-5A champion and will play at the District 1 champion on March 19 in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A state playoffs.

The Abington Heights boys became the fourth team to drop out of District 2 basketball competition because of COVID-19 issues. All were from the Lackawanna League.

The Holy Cross boys, who were favored to win the D2-2A title, dropped out prior to a quarterfinal game on March 6.

Dunmore boys and girls had several positive tests confirmed by the school district on its Facebook page. Both dropped out before quarterfinal games. The Dunmore girls were considered a strong favorite to play for the D2-4A championship.

Nanticoke Area was scheduled to play the Dunmore girls and voiced strong concerns about playing the game. Nanticoke Area was planning to travel to Dunmore, but not get off the bus as a form of protest.