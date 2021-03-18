🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Hannah Cook and her backcourt teammate Vanessa Luna will need to use their speed against a bigger Cumberland Valley team in Friday night’s PIAA Class 6A state quarterfinal game.

The two Wyoming Valley Conference basketball teams in the PIAA state playoffs will need to measure up to their opponents Friday night.

The District 2 champion Crestwood boys will have the tall task of District 1 champion Chester’s height advantage in a Class 5A state quarterfinal game. The District 2 champion Wilkes-Barre Area girls will be dealing with the impressive stature of District 3 champion Cumberland Valley in a Class 6A quarterfinal contest.

Both games start at 7 p.m., with the D2 champions playing at the home gyms of their opponents. The PIAA instituted the change to home gyms for this season only because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The winners of the two games will be home in the semifinals on Monday, although possible matchups could result in the PIAA finding a more suitable facility to alleviate extremely long bus rides.

Also different this season is the PIAA only taking district champions, once again because of the pandemic. Three WVC teams which were district runner-ups — the Wyoming Seminary boys, the Berwick girls and the Dallas girls — would otherwise be in the state playoffs. A few others would have had an opportunity to qualify as District 2’s third seed.

Here’s a look at Friday’s games.

Crestwood (17-1) at Chester (12-1)

PIAA 5A Boys Quarterfinals

Crestwood will need to be prepared for two things.

First is Chester’s pressure. The Clippers will pick up the inbound pass and trap all the way down the floor. They did so in their 62-46 win over West Chester Rustin, although it must be noted Rustin lost two starters to injury in the first quarter.

Crestwood should be equipped to handle the pressure. The Comets basically start five combo guards, and all are capable ballhandlers and scorers. However, they range in height from roughly 5-foot-10 to maybe 6-2. That leads to the next issue.

Chester has size with 6-7 senior Shaquan Horsey the tallest Clipper. Based on available video, he’s more of a rim protector than scorer. Karell Watkins, a 6-4 senior, is the offensive leader. A 1,000-point scorer, Watkins scored 23 vs. Rustin and was extremely active at both ends. Fareed Burton, a 6-1 senior, added 14 points and showed range from behind the arc.

Perhaps the most interesting starter is 6-3 junior Isaiah Freeman. After playing basketball Friday night, he’ll be the starting quarterback for the football team on Saturday afternoon. Chester is one of several District 1 schools playing football under the PIAA alternative schedule after their fall season was cancelled because of the pandemic.

The pandemic also gave Crestwood its first district championship since 2009. The title contest was cancelled when Abington Heights had a COVID-19 issue traced to its semifinal game with North Pocono and had to quarantine its players. The Comets lost their opener 58-50 to Dallas and then after a 20-day shutdown because of a COVID-19 situation have won 17 in a row.

WVC Division 1 co-MVPs Ryan Petrosky (12.1 ppg) and Jacob Zaleski (10.7) lead a balanced Crestwood lineup that includes Paul Feisel (11.1), Mike Zaleski (7.2) and Marcus Veiney (5.5) along with sixth man Nick Ruggeri (6.1). All have range, with Feisel connecting on 33 3-pointers and Petrosky nailing 23 more during the regular season.

The winner plays Monday against the winner of the game between D12 champion Archbishop Ryan (10-5) and D11 champion Bangor (14-3).

Wilkes-Barre Area (13-5)

at Cumberland Valley (20-1)

PIAA 6A Girls Quarterfinals

District 3 champ Cumberland Valley has four state titles under its belt — all at Class 4A before the PIAA expanded to six classes. The Eagles won the state championship in 2002 and from 2014-2016, with a runner-up finish in 2013.

Cumberland Valley has won at least 20 games for the third time in the last four seasons, with an 8-14 record in 2017-18 an anomaly. The Eagles were bounced in the first round of states last season 42-19 by District 1 sixth seed Upper Dublin.

A poor fourth quarter vs. Spring-Ford resulted in the only loss thus far, a 58-54 setback on Feb. 24. Cumberland Valley rolled to a 54-21 victory over Hazleton Area — a team WBA defeated three times including for the district title — on Jan. 30. The Eagles also handed Scranton Prep its only loss 47-36 on Feb. 27.

The Jekot sisters are two main threats. Senior Julie leads the Eagles with a 16.3 scoring average and 42 3-pointers. Freshman Jill tosses in 12.4 per game and has hit 24 3-pointers. Julie is 5-foot-10 and Jill 5-11. Abbie Miller, a 5-10 senior, also scores 12.4 per game and is the team’s top rebounder.

WBA guards Vanessa Luna (7.7 ppg) and Hannah Cook (4.2) will need to use their speed to offset the size the Jekot sisters bring to the backcourt. Inside players Gloria Adjayi (14.6) and Shelby Ardo Boyko (7.8) are very good cleaning up under the board, but again will have to deal with Cumberland Valley’s size edge.

The winner plays Monday against the winner of the game between District 10 champion Erie McDowell (12-4) and District 7 champion North Allegheny (24-1).