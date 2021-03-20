Comets’ late lead

erased by Chester

in OT heartbreaker

🔊 Listen to this

Crestwood saw its six-point lead evaporate in the final 23.6 seconds of regulation Friday night. Then the Comets’ quest for a state championship disappeared in overtime.

Chester made an improbable fourth-quarter comeback and then used the foul line in overtime to defeat Crestwood 58-52 in a PIAA Class 5A boys basketball state quarterfinal game at Chester High School.

District 2 champion Crestwood (17-2) hadn’t suffered a loss since the first game of the year. This one, though, ended the Comets’ season.

Crestwood took a 43-37 lead over District 1 champion Chester (13-1) with 23.6 seconds left when Jacob Zaleski hit a free throw. Chester came back to cut the deficit to 43-40 with 10.5 seconds left when freshman Kyree Womack hit a free throw and Fareed Burton scored on a rebound when Womack missed the other free throw.

The Comets then threw away the inbound pass, giving Chester a chance to tie. The Clippers did so in an unexpected manner as Womack was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 7.2 seconds left and sank all three free throws. Crestwood’s 3-point shot at the buzzer was off, sending the game into overtime.

Crestwood was able to seize a 45-44 lead in the extra period when Ryan Petrosky scored on a drive to the hoop early on. The Clippers, though, regained the lead on a 3-pointer by Jameel Burton at the 3:19 mark on his only basket of the game.

Chester opened the advantage to 55-47 with 1:21 left before Crestwood’s Paul Feisel knocked down a corner 3-pointer to halt the damage. The Comets then attempted slice into Chester’s lead, but a series of 3-pointers missed the mark.

Chester all but sealed the game on a pair of free throws by freshman Larenzo Jerkins with 15.6 seconds remaining for a 58-50 advantage. The Clippers were 10-of-12 from the foul line in overtime.

Crestwood’s final points came on a pair of technical free throws by Petrosky with 6.7 seconds left.

Crestwood got off to a strong start by scoring the game’s first seven points. Chester recovered and held a 28-22 lead with 2:06 left in the third quarter when Petrosky led a late outburst to give Crestwood a 29-28 lead going into the final eight minutes of regulation.

Petrosky, who scored a team-high 20 points, hit an inside basket for a 41-34 with 1:29 left in the fourth and after Chester came up empty in the offensive end for a third consecutive possession. The Clippers failed to score again, but after a defensive stop Burton sparked his team with a traditional three-point play with 1:07 left.

Jacob Zaleski finished with 15 points and Feisel had nine for Crestwood. Karell Watkins had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Chester, which will host District 12 champion Archbishop Ryan in the semifinals on Monday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cumberland Valley 67, Wilkes-Barre Area 23

District 2 champion Wilkes-Barre Area saw its season come to an end as District 3 champion Cumberland Valley took over in the second quarter of their PIAA Class 6A state quarterfinal game.

WBA (13-6) trailed 12-6 after one quarter, but Cumberland Valley outscored the Wolfpack 24-4 in the second quarter. Shelby Ardo Boyko led WBA with eight points followed by Gloria Adjayi with six.

As expected, the Jekot sisters led Cumberland Valley (21-1). Senior Julie scored 17 points and freshman Jill added 15. Reagan Basehore had 13.

Cumberland Valley will play District 7 champion North Allegheny (25-1) in the semifinals on Monday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 5A Quarterfinals

Chester 58, Crestwood 52 OT

CRESTWOOD (52) — Mike Zaleski 2 0-2 4, Ryan Petrosky 6 7-9 20, Marcus Veiney 1 2-2 4, Paul Feisel 4 0-0 9, Jacob Zaleski 5 5-11 15, Nick Ruggeri 0 0-0 0, Zayne Dunsmuir 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 14-24 52.

CHESTER (58) — Fareed Burton 7 6-7 21, Jameel Burton 1 2-4 5, Isaiah Freeman 1 0-0 2, Karell Watkins 7 5-9 19, Shaquan Horsey 0 0-0 0, Kyree Womack 1 9-13 11, Qadir Lowrie 0 0-0 0, Larenzo Jerkins 0 0-0 0, Kevin Rucker 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 22-33 58.

Crestwood`9`12`8`14`9 — 52

Chester`2`13`13`15`15 — 58

Three-point goals: CRE 2 (Petrosky, Feisel). CHE 2 (F.Burton, J.Burton).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 6A Quarterfinals

Cumberland Valley 67, Wilkes-Barre Area 23

WBA (23) — Vanessa Luna 1 1-2 3, Hannah Cook 1 0-0 2, Reagan Holden 0 0-0 0, Shelby Ardo Boyko 4 0-0 8, Gloria Adjayi 2 2-2 6, Danayjha Moore 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Evans 0 0-0 0, Emily Engle 1 0-0 2, Erin Leonard 0 0-0 0, Emma Krawczeniuk 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-4 23.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY (67) — Reagan Basehore 6 0-0 13, Abbie Miller 4 2-2 10, Julie Jekot 6 2-2 17, Jill Jekot 6 2-4 15, Paris Burns 2 2-2 6, Natalie Parsons 0 0-0 0, Kate Berra 0 0-0 0, Skylar Rosyckie 1 0-0 2, Ella Steinbrook 1 0-0 2, Alexa Holcomb 0 0-0 0, Dejah Hill 0 0-0 0, Cara Morrison 1 0-0 2, Charli Burns 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 8-10 67.

Wilkes-Barre Area`6`4`9`4 — 23

Cumberland Valley`12`24`17`14 — 67

Three-point goals: CV 5 (Basehore 1, Ju.Jekot 3, Ji.Jekot 1).