The Wyoming Seminary girls swimming team saved its best for last, wrapping up a successful day in the PIAA Championships at Cumberland Valley High School with a perfect finish.

The Blue Knights won a Class 2A state championship in the closing 400-yard freestyle relay to complete a meet in which they finished second in the team standings.

When Skylar Roerig, Alyssa Kelly, Aviah Dahlgren and Ryleigh Collins won the 400 freestyle relay gold by 1.5 seconds in 3:31.83, they left Wyoming Seminary in second place, just five points behind District 10’s Villa Maria, 157-152.

The Blue Knights wound up well in front of third-place Schuylkill Valley, which had 136 points.

The state swimming championships were reduced to a one-day event for each classification this season and moved from Bucknell University. The format change, among the adjustments for COVID-19 precautions, included a reduction in entries to 16 in each event.

Wyoming Seminary’s four relay members thrived during a busy day.

The same combination opened with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay where its time of 1:46.63 was just .45 seconds behind the relay put together by state champion Villa Maria.

Collins, a sophomore, did more than just anchor the gold- and silver-medal relay teams. She also had the team’s best combination of individual finishes, taking third in the 500 freestyle in 5:06.11 and fourth in the 200 freestyle in 1:54.46.

Roerig also had a third-place finish when she completed the 50 freestyle in 24.00 seconds. She added a fifth-place medal in the 100 back in 56.36.

Kelly, a freshman, was sixth in the 100 butterfly in 58.74 seconds.

Dahlgren was 13th in the 500 freestyle.

Dallas, which also scored in the diving competition held last week, was 25th of 44 teams in the standings with 25.

The Mountaineers placed 11th in the 200 medley relay with the team of Emma Thomas, Gina Kerrick, Gabby Krochta and Gabby Spaciano. Mia Reinert was sixth in the diving.

Holy Redeemer finished tied for 42nd.

Julia Bucknavage represented the team in the 100 butterfly (12th) and 100 freestyle (15th).

Lackawanna League member Scranton Prep finished eighth with 95 points, led by Lauren Schofield’s second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke and a fourth-place performance by the 200 freestyle relay team.

A Lackawanna League swimmer produced District 2’s only gold medal in the Class 2A boys meet, which was held Friday evening.

Lakeland’s Peter Kawash won the 100 backstroke in 50.34 seconds.

Wyoming Seminary finished 10th in the team standings with 64 points behind two more strong relay efforts.

The Blue Knights were second in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 400 freestyle with the combination of Richie De Luna, Thomas Rydzewski, Zhantore Akylbekov and Nassen Wang.

MMI Prep’s Woobie Kupsky placed third in the 500 freestyle in 4:44.50 and seventh in the 200 individual medley in 1:57.09.

Dallas was 13th in the overall standings with a fifth in the 200 medley relay and ninth in the 400 freestyle relay. Jason Puza, Dennis Dukinas, J.R. Redmond and Maddoc Watkins formed both relays.

Dukinas was disqualified in the 100 breaststroke.

Chris Schell from Holy Redeemer was 14th in the 200 freestyle.