True freshman Dominic DeLuca was moved from safety to linebacker recently, giving the former Wyoming Area star more opportunitites for reps during spring ball.

After an injury-filled start to his college career, defensive end Nick Tarburton has Penn State coaches buzzing this offseason.

Juice Scruggs, Mike Miranda and Lackawanna College product Anthony Whigan, from left, will all compete for starting jobs along Penn State’s interior offensive line.

New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will be in the spotlight for all of 2021 as the Nittany Lions look to rebound from a turnover-plagued 2020 season.

Tempting as it might be, Penn State is not discarding the memories of 2020. Not the pandemic. Not the injuries. Not the 0-5 start, nor the 4-0 finish.

Nearing the end of the first week of spring practice for 2021, the Nittany Lions and their coach are still looking to learn from the program’s first losing season in 16 years.

“Last year was an unbelievable opportunity to grow and learn and be challenged in a way that we’ve never been challenged before,” James Franklin said just before the team’s first spring practice since April 2019. “In any situation, whether it’s positive or it’s adversity, you gotta grow from it and learn from it. I probably grew as much both personally and professionally as I have in 26 years of doing this.

“There are tremendous lessons to be learned from last year. You have to think about them, study them and be honest with yourself. We all have to do that. I think people are really motivated.”

They’ll have to be if the Lions are to have a similar renaissance to five years ago, when a new offensive coordinator helped lift them to a Big Ten title and one spot short of the College Football Playoff.

QUARTERBACK

Playing the role of Joe Moorhead this season is Mike Yurcich, who takes over as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Yurcich already has a major step up on predecessor Kirk Ciarrocca, who didn’t get any in-person work with his players last spring.

“Mike’s done a nice job, obviously,” Franklin said. “You look at his history, not only on offense, but specifically the quarterback position. (Making the coaching change) was a big part of that.”

Yurcich’s work with fifth-year junior quarterback Sean Clifford may be the single biggest factor for the Lions to improve. Though Clifford is in line to start for a third straight season, his turnover woes last fall were a major reason for the team’s 0-5 start.

With Will Levis and Micah Bowens transferring to Kentucky and Oklahoma, respectively, that leaves third-year freshman Ta’Quan Roberson and true freshman Christian Veilleux as the only other scholarship quarterbacks on the roster this spring. Roberson has thrown just one career pass and Veilleux hasn’t played a game since 2019, as his senior season in high school was canceled because of the pandemic.

Could the Lions add another arm before preseason camp begins?

“You’d like to be at five scholarship quarterbacks all the time,” Franklin said. “I think you can get away with four, but three gets a little dicey.”

RUNNING BACK

Penn State’s deepest position quickly became stretched thin last season thanks to a career-ending heart condition for Journey Brown and a season-ending ankle injury to Noah Cain. Even Devyn Ford missed time, leaving the Lions without their top three projected rushers for long stretches.

That gave more reps to true freshmen Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes, who return along with Ford. The new veteran joining the mix is senior John Lovett, who arrives as a transfer after four solid seasons at Baylor.

Franklin said this week he hopes Cain is able to start working back into the mix before spring ball ends in April.

“In this room we got four or five guys that started a college football game. I mean, this thing is wide open,” running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider said. “Who’s going to compete? Are we going to take a backseat once Noah comes back or are we going to push Noah for the job?”

WIDE RECEIVER

Penn State’s best news of the offseason may have come when breakout star Jahan Dotson turned down an early departure to the NFL draft to return to the Lions.

The fourth-year junior emerged as one of the Big Ten’s best receivers in 2020. But just as important was the development of a pair of true freshmen in Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, both of whom look to hold off older teammates for the starting jobs.

That includes fifth-year junior Cam Sullivan-Brown and fourth-year sophomore Daniel George, along with younger scholarship players Jaden Dottin, Malilck Meiga and Lackawanna College transfer Norval Black.

A new transfer, Winston Eubanks, has joined the team as a walk-on after a standout career at Division II Shippensburg.

TIGHT END

Pat Freiermuth is off to the draft. Zack Kuntz is in the transfer portal. And position coach Tyler Bowen has taken an NFL job.

But new tight ends coach Ty Howle still has plenty of talent to work with this spring. With both Freiermuth and Kuntz out with injuries for parts of last season, the Lions got an early look at their future with Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson splitting time, occasionally playing at the same time.

Strange, a third-year freshman is the early favorite to start, as he did in Freiermuth’s place for the second half of last season. Johnson may have the highest ceiling as one of the country’s top recruits in the 2020 signing class.

Johnson’s classmate Tyler Warren will look to provide depth after making the transition from high school quarterback a year ago. The Lions have just those three scholarship tight ends on the roster for spring, but will add incoming freshman Khalil Dinkins for the fall.

OFFENSIVE LINE

The bookends are back. Rasheed Walker at left tackle and Caedan Wallace at right tackle look to be set as the anchors to a unit looking for improvement.

Walker turned down an early exit to return for a third year as a starter and Wallace took over a first-team job midway through last season.

How the Lions line up in between them is a question that still must be answered, especially after the departure of two three-year starters in Michal Menet and Will Fries.

Another veteran in Mike Miranda is back, and that experience could make him a candidate to replace Menet at center after working predominately at guard.

“We feel good about the guys that we’ve got to work with and the guys that have had some reps in there,” Franklin said. “We have some pretty experienced players. Obviously losing a great one like Michal Menet and also Will Fries, who was in a role between tackle and guard.

“When you take Des Holmes, Anthony Whigan and Mike Miranda and even some guys, like (Ibrahim) Traore as a redshirt freshman and Nate Bruce as a true freshman, who graduated early. (Blake) Zalar is a guy that we’ve been very impressed with. So, we got a good group of guys in there. Different experiences levels, different eligibility. But we’ve got a pretty healthy group of names in there to come in and compete this spring and try to give us a little bit clearer picture.”

Franklin also made sure to give a mention to former Lake-Lehman standout Kaleb Konigus, a fourth-year sophomore, saying he is in a group of guys “who have earned a lot of respect around here about how they’ve gone about their business.”

DEFENSIVE LINE

All eyes will be on the edges as the Lions are looking thin at end with first-team All-Big Ten selections Jayson Oweh and Shaka Toney both off to the NFL.

The only returning player from last year’s two-deep at end could be the unit’s next breakout star in third-year sophomore Adisa Isaac. But the battle up and down the depth chart looks to be open.

Temple transfer Arnold Ebiketie has the experience to make an impact, but the Lions are also optimistic about fourth-year sophomore Nick Tarburton, whose career has been derailed by injuries so far. But his offseason work has impressed coaches.

“I’m a big Nick Tarburton fan for a lot of different reasons and with how he’s gone about his business,” Franklin said. “The whole family, mom and dad, have been unbelievably supportive. The kid has really faced a decent amount of adversity. He has not been healthy — knock on wood — consistently, since he’s been here. He’s had an unbelievable offseason.

“For us right now, not only from a from a health perspective, but from a physical perspective and from a leadership perspective, as well, we’re expecting him to have a significant role on our defense and on our team. This spring ball will be really important for him, but he’s had a tremendous offseason.”

Linebacker Zuriah Fisher has also moved up front to play at end.

Inside, the Lions have added another experienced player from the transfer portal in Duke’s Derrick Tangelo, who will try to replace Antonio Shelton in the starting job next to PJ Mustipher.

Third-year freshman Hakeem Beamon will make his case to start, and the Lions also have a veteran option in fifth-year junior Fred Hansard.

LINEBACKER

Defensive coordinator and position coach Brent Pry has his work cut out for him this spring in terms of sheer numbers. Lingering injuries will keep a few veterans off the field, and the Lions also lost Lance Dixon, who transferred to West Virginia.

Second-year freshman Curtis Jacobs, the Lions’ top recruit in the 2020 signing class, will look to break into the starting lineup and will get some first-team reps with returning starters Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks.

Limited depth means more opportunities for a pair of Wyoming Valley Conference standouts. Robbie Dwyer, who played at Wyoming Valley West and Wyoming Seminary broke in on special teams last fall, and he’ll be joined at linebacker by a well-known true freshman.

After initially being listed by Penn State as a safety, former Wyoming Area star Dominic DeLuca is working at linebacker this spring to open his college career.

DeLuca has worked his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered while leading the Warriors to an all-time comeback victory in the 2019 state championship game. He announced his intention to walk on at Penn State a few months later and ultimately enrolled this January after using 2020 to rehab.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 203 pounds by Penn State, DeLuca could eventually return to safety. But the coaches are eager to get a look at the former state MVP no matter where he lines up.

“Some of these positional changes could be short term — we’ll revisit them after spring and summer camp,” Franklin said. “But again, this was an opportunity for Dom, a guy that we’re excited about. He was Mr. PA in the state last year, but an opportunity for him to get more reps in practice as well.”

SECONDARY

The experience is promising for cornerbacks coach Terry Smith and new safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, who takes over for Tim Banks.

Smith in particular has a lot to work with after being shorthanded last season because of injuries. A healthy Tariq Castro-Fields, who is set to play a fifth season for the Lions, would make a big difference after he missed much of 2020.

The Lions have plenty of options behind him, with returning starter Joey Porter Jr. joined by classmates Keaton Ellis, Marquis Wilson and Daequan Hardy. South Carolina transfer Johnny Dixon also figures to compete for playing time.

Things are thinner at safety, though the Lions do have returning starter Jaquan Brisker back for his fifth season of college ball after two years at Lackawanna College and two years at Penn State.

With Lamont Wade declaring for the draft, special teams captain Jonathan Sutherland figures to get a long look with the first team. Another Lackawanna product in Ji’Ayir Brown will be in the mix along with Tyler Rudolph and Enzo Jennings.