The Wilkes-Barre Area baseball team made its debut — albeit a year later than expected — and opened with a 6-5 win over Honesdale in nine innings Friday in a non-conference game.

Jack Gilgallon did it all for Wilkes-Barre Area, which had its inaugural season in 2020 canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gilgallon scored the game-winning run off a Honesdale error and picked up the win on the mound, pitching a near-perfect final three innings and allowing just one baserunner.

Pedro Betancourt and Joe Monahan each had multiple hits for the Wolfpack.

Wilkes-Barre Area pitchers only allowed three hits on the day but issued nine walks.

BOYS LACROSSE

Wyoming Seminary 12, Selinsgrove 10

Wyoming Seminary defeated Selinsgrove to open up its season.

Freshman Jack Herron had an impressive debut, leading the Blue Knights with nine points on five goals and four assists. Marshall Standish followed with five points with two goals and three assists, and Cooper Wood had four points on a goal and three assists.

Other Wyoming Seminary goal scorers were Lucas Barton, Dylan Ostroski, Ford Boock and Drew Mauriello.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area 3, Nanticoke Area 0

The Cougars swept Nanticoke Area 25-18, 25-12, 25-17.

Cristian Posada had six kills, two blocks, eight digs, three service points and one ace to lead Hazleton Area. Wyatt Mumich added seven kills, nine service points, two assists and four digs.

The Trojans were led by Matt Gomelko, who had six kills, one block, four digs and one ace. Nick Hornlein also had two aces, four kills, one block and four digs and Khalil Khan had 12 assists and four digs.

Berwick 3, Lake-Lehman 0

Berwick controlled the match against the Black Knights 25-8, 25-4, 25-21.

Andrew Blockus led the Bulldogs with 12 aces, 21 service points, three kills and 21 assists. David Hernandez added six aces and eight service points and Armani Mackey had seven aces, 12 service points and three kills.

COLLEGES

MEN’S HOCKEY

Wilkes 4, Neumann 1

Donald Flynn got the scoring started in the first period with his fourth goal of the season and linemate Nick Fea scored on the power play in the second period. Tyler Barrow and Billy Berry both scored third-period goals 36 seconds apart to put the game out of reach.

Colonels goaltender Michael Paterson-Jones made 28 saves in the win and allowed just one goal late in the third period.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Alvernia 2, Wilkes 0

Wilkes ended its season with a loss against Alvernia to finish the year 0-9.

Allyson Joly made 19 saves in net for the Colonels and Abigail Barcless and Laurenne Fraser led the team with four shots each.

H.S. BASEBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 6, Honesdale 5 (9 inn.)

Honesdale`AB`R`H`BI

Hugaboom 2b`3`0`0`1

Jackson lf-ss`2`1`1`0

Gombita p`3`1`0`0

Modrovsky lf`0`0`0`0

Mundy pr`0`0`0`0

Fluck ph`1`0`0`0

Rodda 1b`3`1`0`0

Branning 3b`0`0`0`0

Curreri dh`4`1`0`1

Meagher ss-p`3`1`1`1

Panza rf`0`0`0`1

Jones ph`1`0`0`0

Tonkin c`5`0`0`0

Borsdam cf`2`0`0`0

Greene ph`1`0`1`0

Briggs ph`1`0`0`1

Totals`29`5`3`5

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Betancourt ss`4`0`2`2

Clarke p`4`0`0`0

Pampus rf`1`0`0`0

Prudente 2b`3`1`1`0

Bottger 3b`4`0`0`0

Simko lf`3`1`1`0

Sanchez cf`5`1`0`0

Gilgallon 1b`3`2`0`0

Rodriguez rf`1`0`0`0

Novakowski p`1`0`0`0

Mihalchik pr`0`1`0`0

Monahan c`4`0`2`1

Totals`33`6`6`3

Honesdale`300`020`000 — 5

Wilkes-Barre Area`012`000`201 — 6

Honesdale`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gombita`1.1`0`1`1`4`1

Meagher`3.2`4`2`0`1`1

Branning`2`2`2`2`3`0

Rodda (L)`1`0`1`0`2`1

Wilkes-Barre Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Clarke`3`2`3`3`5`2

Novakowski`3`1`2`0`3`4

Gilgallon (W)`3`0`0`0`1`4